Starbucks reports record Q4 revenue despite China declines
Starbucks’ revenue rose 3% to a record $8.41 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter as U.S. customers shrugged off higher prices on frothy drinks and snacks. The Seattle coffee giant said its same-store sales __ or sales at locations open at least a year __ were up 7%. That beat Wall Street’s forecasts. North American strength offset weakness in China, where pandemic lockdowns are still impacting sales. But Starbucks said its net income fell 50% to $878 million as it invested heavily in store remodels and employee wages. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 81 cents per share, also beating analysts’ forecasts.
Moderna misses on 3Q, shaves 2022 vaccine expectations
Supply problems have again forced Moderna to delay some COVID-19 vaccine deliveries, a move that surprised Wall Street and contributed to a disappointing third quarter. The vaccine developer said Thursday that short-term issues prompted it to shift some deliveries planned for this year into 2023. It now expects 2022 revenue from advance purchase agreements to be as much as $3 billion lower than its forecast from August. CEO Stephane Bancel said the company was dealing with complex manufacturing issue and working on some robust fixes. The COVID-19 vaccine is Moderna’s main revenue source. Total revenue fell 32% to $3.36 billion.
US average long-term mortgage rates back under 7%, for now
WASHINGTON (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate dipped back under 7% this week, one day after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark borrowing rate to its highest level in 15 years as it tries to squelch four-decade high inflation. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the key 30-year rate fell to 6.95% from 7.08% last week. On Wednesday, the Fed raised its short-term lending rate by another 0.75 percentage points, three times its usual margin, for a fourth time this year. Its key rate now stands in a range of 3.75% to 4%, with more increases likely on the horizon.
