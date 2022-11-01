Read full article on original website
Street closures set for 2022 New York City Marathon
The NYPD announced street closures for this year’s New York City Marathon on Sunday. The NYPD said at approximately 7 a.m, street closures will begin along the route in preparation for the marathon. The following streets will be closed throughout the five boroughs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
Façade partially collapses at Brooklyn apartment building
NEW YORK -- People living in four separate units of a Brooklyn apartment building were forced to evacuate Friday after part of façade suddenly crumbled.It happened around 4:15 p.m. at Tivoli Towers on Crown Street in Crown Heights.The Department of Buildings says a section of a wall broke away from 33rd floor of the building. Debris landed on the roof of another section of the building.No one was hurt, but the impact caused cracks to apartments on the 22nd floor and forced the evacuation of four units.Residents told CBS2 the building has had water issues before and repairs were being planned."This is a building that's had chronic failures for years and years, and we've known of them and we have advocated along with the tenants for better conditions in this building. It's my understanding that the building was about to undertake some work before this incident occurred," New York City Council member Crystal Hudson said.The DOB says the building is safe, but the cause of the partial collapse is under investigation.
Harlem Restaurant Week comes to city
Organizers of Harlem Restaurant Week want New Yorkers and visitors to discover the many new eateries that have opened in the neighborhood over the past two years. Nikoa Evans-Hendricks, the executive director of Harlem Park to Park, joined Rocco Vertuccio and Shannan Ferry Saturday morning on NY1 to discuss Harlem Restaurant Week.
Jumper Takes Fatal Leap From Hackensack High-Rise: Sources
A jumper who leapt from a Hackensack high-rise Friday, Nov. 4 has been pronounced dead, sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice. The victim landed on a parking deck after leaping from a balcony at the Excelsior 1 on Prospect Avenue around 11:40 a.m., according to city police and Daily Voice sources.
Man sought by NYPD for allegedly vandalizing Cardinal Dolan’s residence, 2 churches in Manhattan
The NYPD has identified a man accused of vandalizing the residence of Cardinal Timothy Dolan last week in what’s being investigated as a bias incident. Police said they are searching for 28-year-old Juan Velez. Authorities said just after noon on Oct. 28, Velez threw a wrench at the front...
Abandoned railroad tracks in New Jersey to be converted to walking trail
RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) – It’s a trail of two boroughs, a long-abandoned rail line that split Rutherford and East Rutherford is set to chug on into the future as the 1.2 mile-long, rails-to-trails Carlton Hill Greenway. “It gives 11 acres of space, of beautiful land, a walkway for people down here in Rutherford and East Rutherford […]
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the borough
The world's largest retailer outside of China has taken another bite out of The Bronx as it has leased its sixth warehouse space in the borough. The latest lease is at 2505 Bruckner Boulevard, the site of the former Whitestone Cinemas which was demolished a few years ago and has since been developed into New York City's largest logistics facility with a total square footage of approximately 1.07 million square feet.
The GOP strategy to take back Albany goes through New York City
It’s been a long time since a Republican won the state’s top office. In 2002, George Pataki sailed to a third-term victory. And the GOP has not been successful since. Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin hopes to change that. What You Need To Know. The last time a...
Armed Brooklyn man shot dead outside his building on Ocean Parkway in Gravesend, NYPD says
An armed Brooklyn man was shot and killed in front of his apartment building in Gravesend Thursday night, police said. Filip Czerwczak, 29, was fatally struck at 10:35 p.m. in the upper body outside of his home on Ocean Parkway near Ave. P. Four or five men were seen running from the scene, leaving behind numerous shell casings — and the victim was found with a 9mm pistol in his hand, police ...
New York Attorney General Letitia James faces off with Queens attorney in under-the-radar campaign
The state attorney general was at home among other Brooklyn Democrats Friday morning at Junior’s in Brooklyn. “From brownstone Brooklyn to the boardwalk we need individuals to come out,” she told the standing room only crowd. She certainly didn’t seem worried about her re-election campaign. What You...
Iconic Jersey Shore restaurant sold – what new owners have planned
As word spread that the landmark WindMill restaurants had been sold, there was worry yet another icon of our youth would be lost forever. Would the WindMill go the way of the Circus Drive-In in Wall, or the Dover Diner, or Winklemann's in Lakewood?. Owners Rena and Steven Levine broke...
Man still in Coney Island Hospital gown fatally struck on Belt Parkway
A man dressed in a Coney Island Hospital gown with his admitting bracelets still on was fatally struck by a car as he tried to cross the Belt Parkway on Friday morning.
Cornbread founder creating affordable housing development in New Jersey
Cornbread Founder and IHOP franchisee Adenah Bayoh is on a mission to create more affordable housing for her Newark, New Jersey community. She has partnered with community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter to apply for a 9% low income housing tax credit to build Southside View, a 40-unit property that will open at 654-668 South 11th St., in Newark's South Ward.
6 Hurt in Long Island Building Collapse
A half-dozen people were taken to hospitals, three of them critically injured, after a partial building collapse at a construction site on Long Island Thursday, authorities say. Suffolk County police say a 911 call about the collapse on Middle Country Road in the St. James section of Smithtown around 1:30...
FBI warns of 'broad' threat to synagogues in New Jersey
The FBI said on Thursday it had received credible information about a “broad” threat to synagogues in New Jersey. The FBI’s Newark office released a statement urging synagogues to “take all security precautions to protect your community and facility.”. The alert was posted after officials discovered...
Police identify Staten Island worker, 34, who fell from bridge, then was fatally struck by car
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Jeremy Rozan, 34, of Mariners Harbor, has been identified by police as the construction worker who died in a horrific crash on the Van Wyck Expressway in Queens. The crash occurred around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday on the northbound Van Wyck in the vicinity of the...
Accused NY drug dealers arrested over suburban overdose death already released back on streets without bail
Three suspected drug dealers in New York arrested in connection to an overdose death and allegedly found in possession of 32 envelopes full of heroin were released without bail.
Historical home in Norwalk demolished without a permit
Officials say the owners had a permit to do renovations but not tear the house down, which would require review by the historical commission.
McDonald's franchisee to pay $1M to employees at 7 Brooklyn locations for violating labor laws
A Brooklyn McDonald’s franchise owner was ordered to pay $1 million in restitution to 511 employees after a second investigation by the NYC Department of Consumer and Worker Protection found he violated multiple workplace laws.
Ramada Hotel in Toms River Closes after 30 Years
The Ramada in Toms River has closed. “After many happy decades of serving the community, the Ramada Toms River has closed its doors. We thank all of our patrons and guests for over 30 years of business,” the hotel said. The hotel will be converted into offices.
