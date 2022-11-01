ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

WCJB

Moving scams targeting new Florida residence

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As people continue to move to Florida, they are being warned about moving scams. The state of Florida recently recovered 27 million dollars in fines and restitution against 19 moving companies. Attorney General Ashley Moody says fraudulent moving firms are targeting people moving to Florida, which...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Hurricane Maria survivor facing homelessness again

CLEARWATER, Fla. — "A crisis on top of another crisis" — that’s what the League of United Latin American Citizens says Tampa Bay is up against following two devastating storms. What You Need To Know. Hurricane Fiona left much of Puerto Rico without power years ago. Carmen...
CLEARWATER, FL
CBS 42

Missing teens from Iowa discovered during Florida traffic stop

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – An afternoon traffic stop led to authorities discovering two missing teens from Iowa Thursday, according to a Florida Highway Patrol official. FHP said a Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputy told a state trooper to be on the lookout in the area of US 231 for a 2008 black Saturn Vue […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

$43,000 worth of cocaine washes up along Florida coastline

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - U.S. Border Patrol agents found three pounds of cocaine when they opened a suspicious package that washed up near the coastline of Cape Canaveral, Florida, Tuesday. Officials said the amount of cocaine found has an estimated street value of $43,000. It will be processed for seizure.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
wmfe.org

DCF opens sites for D-SNAP disaster food assistance in Osceola, Seminole and, soon, Volusia counties

Low-income households affected by Hurricane Ian can receive money for food from the USDA at locations in Osceola and Seminole counties, and starting Saturday, in Volusia, too. At the so-called D-SNAP site at Heritage Park in Kissimmee Friday, a steady stream of families got quick service and left with a card loaded with one-month of SNAP benefits.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Human Remains Found On Vacant Tampa Property

The Tampa Police Department are currently conducting an investigation after human skeletal remains were found in Tampa. Police tell us the remains were found on a vacant property located at 200 block of W. Emily st. As of now there are no signs of foul play. Police are working to identify the remains and determine the cause of death.
TAMPA, FL
niceville.com

Florida doctor accused of distributing controlled substances

FLORIDA — A St. Augustine doctor has been indicted for allegedly distributing controlled substances, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. Scott Andrew Hollington, M.D., 57, has been charged with 10 counts of distribution of controlled substances and 1 count of conspiracy to...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Inmates competed in statewide culinary competition

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Department of Corrections hosted its first culinary art training competition, where inmates had chance to show off what they’re whipping up in the kitchen. Men and women from Lowell, Madison, Lancaster, and Quincy Corrections institutes showed off their best tasting dishes in a head-to-head...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Woman takes entire buckets of Halloween candy from Florida home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was caught on video taking a home’s entire candy supply for herself Halloween night while in costume. Popular YouTube streamer Andy Signore, host of Popcorned Planet, told WFLA he was out trick-or-treating with his family when he saw what happened on the doorbell’s app. “I caught it happening LIVE, […]
FLORIDA STATE
Modern Globe

The Art of the Native Florida Garden

A butterfly on a native Florida plant.Kathryn Adeney. A lush, manicured lawn is as American as apple pie and baseball. And while they are nice to look at, they don't provide many benefits to native insects and animals. Having a yard filled with native Florida plants can help pollinators and beneficial insects while looking great. Our lawns play a large role in keeping our local ecosystem running smoothly. So I reached out to some local businesses to find out how to go native.
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

HCSO: Child drowns in body of water near Tampa home

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla — A child died after falling into a body of water nearby his home, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reports. Deputies responded just after 8 p.m. to a home near Short Bay Place and Southbay Drive in Tampa, not far from Town 'n' Country. Hillsborough...
TAMPA, FL

