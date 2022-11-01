A butterfly on a native Florida plant.Kathryn Adeney. A lush, manicured lawn is as American as apple pie and baseball. And while they are nice to look at, they don't provide many benefits to native insects and animals. Having a yard filled with native Florida plants can help pollinators and beneficial insects while looking great. Our lawns play a large role in keeping our local ecosystem running smoothly. So I reached out to some local businesses to find out how to go native.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO