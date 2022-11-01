Read full article on original website
greenepublishing.com
Suwannee County chosen for Florida’s first Black-owned medical marijuana farm
Six years after Florida voters approved a medical marijuana ballot measure and six months after the Department of Health accepted applications, the first Black-owned business received its license to grow and sell marijuana for medicinal use. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Florida Department of Health on Tuesday, Sept. 20, announced...
Deputies find 4 bodies after wounded woman flees house in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies found the bodies of four people inside a central Florida home early Friday after a woman who was shot there went to a neighbor’s house seeking help, authorities said. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The neighbor called 911 and the woman was...
WCJB
Moving scams targeting new Florida residence
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As people continue to move to Florida, they are being warned about moving scams. The state of Florida recently recovered 27 million dollars in fines and restitution against 19 moving companies. Attorney General Ashley Moody says fraudulent moving firms are targeting people moving to Florida, which...
wuft.org
A Jonesville man’s story challenges the logic of Florida’s process to award a marijuana license to a Black farmer
When medical marijuana was legalized in Florida five years ago, the legislation promised one license to a class member of Pigford v. Glickman, the largest civil rights settlement in U.S. history. Applying for the license amounted to buying a lottery ticket for Pigford farmers, who claimed the United States Department...
Bay News 9
Hurricane Maria survivor facing homelessness again
CLEARWATER, Fla. — "A crisis on top of another crisis" — that’s what the League of United Latin American Citizens says Tampa Bay is up against following two devastating storms. What You Need To Know. Hurricane Fiona left much of Puerto Rico without power years ago. Carmen...
Florida Health Department Challenged On Pot Licenses
Heeding a legal blueprint laid out by an appellate judge, a Tampa-based orchid grower has filed a lawsuit accusing the Florida Department of Health of violating the state Constitution by delaying the issuance of nearly two-dozen medical marijuana licenses. The lawsuit, filed Monday in Leon
Missing teens from Iowa discovered during Florida traffic stop
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – An afternoon traffic stop led to authorities discovering two missing teens from Iowa Thursday, according to a Florida Highway Patrol official. FHP said a Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputy told a state trooper to be on the lookout in the area of US 231 for a 2008 black Saturn Vue […]
Couple accused of murder in the U.S. Virgin Islands arrested in Central Florida
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A man and woman who are accused of murder in the Virgin Islands were arrested in Polk County on Thursday. Deputies said they used K-9 and drone units to arrest Jonathan Rivera, 30, and his grilfriend N’zinger Williams, 28, at a house in Lakeland around 5:15 p.m.
fox35orlando.com
$43,000 worth of cocaine washes up along Florida coastline
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - U.S. Border Patrol agents found three pounds of cocaine when they opened a suspicious package that washed up near the coastline of Cape Canaveral, Florida, Tuesday. Officials said the amount of cocaine found has an estimated street value of $43,000. It will be processed for seizure.
wmfe.org
DCF opens sites for D-SNAP disaster food assistance in Osceola, Seminole and, soon, Volusia counties
Low-income households affected by Hurricane Ian can receive money for food from the USDA at locations in Osceola and Seminole counties, and starting Saturday, in Volusia, too. At the so-called D-SNAP site at Heritage Park in Kissimmee Friday, a steady stream of families got quick service and left with a card loaded with one-month of SNAP benefits.
Yes, despite Florida law we still have to 'fall back' and end daylight saving time
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Daylight saving time ends this weekend, which means we "fall back" one hour on Sunday morning. The time change officially happens at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. But Florida lawmakers voted to "lock the clock" in 2018 to keep daylight saving time permanent in...
Parkland Florida Murderer Nikolas Cruz Sentenced To Life Without Parole
Florida Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth Scherer formally sentenced the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school shooting’s perpetrator Nikolas Cruz to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole Wednesday. A jury recommended sentencing Cruz to life without the possibility of parole on Oct. 13, rather than unanimously voting for the
Tampa Man Gets Over 3 Years In Federal Prison For Cyberstalking On Instagram
TAMPA, Fla. – A Tampa man has been sentenced to three years and one month in federal prison, followed by three years supervised release, for cyberstalking two victims. Dominique Dragan, 29, Tampa, pleaded guilty on May 25, 2022. According to court documents, from approximately January
wild941.com
Human Remains Found On Vacant Tampa Property
The Tampa Police Department are currently conducting an investigation after human skeletal remains were found in Tampa. Police tell us the remains were found on a vacant property located at 200 block of W. Emily st. As of now there are no signs of foul play. Police are working to identify the remains and determine the cause of death.
niceville.com
Florida doctor accused of distributing controlled substances
FLORIDA — A St. Augustine doctor has been indicted for allegedly distributing controlled substances, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. Scott Andrew Hollington, M.D., 57, has been charged with 10 counts of distribution of controlled substances and 1 count of conspiracy to...
WCJB
Inmates competed in statewide culinary competition
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Department of Corrections hosted its first culinary art training competition, where inmates had chance to show off what they’re whipping up in the kitchen. Men and women from Lowell, Madison, Lancaster, and Quincy Corrections institutes showed off their best tasting dishes in a head-to-head...
Woman takes entire buckets of Halloween candy from Florida home
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was caught on video taking a home’s entire candy supply for herself Halloween night while in costume. Popular YouTube streamer Andy Signore, host of Popcorned Planet, told WFLA he was out trick-or-treating with his family when he saw what happened on the doorbell’s app. “I caught it happening LIVE, […]
The Art of the Native Florida Garden
A butterfly on a native Florida plant.Kathryn Adeney. A lush, manicured lawn is as American as apple pie and baseball. And while they are nice to look at, they don't provide many benefits to native insects and animals. Having a yard filled with native Florida plants can help pollinators and beneficial insects while looking great. Our lawns play a large role in keeping our local ecosystem running smoothly. So I reached out to some local businesses to find out how to go native.
HCSO: Child drowns in body of water near Tampa home
TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla — A child died after falling into a body of water nearby his home, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reports. Deputies responded just after 8 p.m. to a home near Short Bay Place and Southbay Drive in Tampa, not far from Town 'n' Country. Hillsborough...
Florida State Fair announces 2023 tickets and armband flash sale
The Florida State Fair announced a flash sale for armbands and that tickets have officially gone on sale for 2023.
