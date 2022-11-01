Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Richardson Powerball Player Wins $1 MillionLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Should Jerry Jones have donated $500,000 to charity instead of Abbott campaign?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Related
Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume
Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
Cowboys Release Former 2nd Round Pick After Trade Deadline
On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL's trade deadline came and went without the Dallas Cowboys making a move. However, not long after the deadline passed, the Cowboys made headlines with one roster decision. The team released defensive tackle Trysten Hill, who was a second-round pick by the team just three years ago.
NFL Analyst "Outraged" By Cowboys Trade Decision
The Dallas Cowboys stayed quiet at the trade deadline, making no additional moves on Tuesday. Their inactivity angered Emmanuel Acho, who said he's "outraged" by America's Team not doing more to bolster their roster. Ranting on FS1's Speak, Acho identified five teams he believes are superior to the Cowboys --...
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
atozsports.com
Georgia has bad news confirmed ahead of matchup with Tennessee
On Monday, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said it wasn’t looking good for edge rusher Nolan Smith’s chances of playing against the Tennessee Vols on Saturday. Smith, a potential top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, leads Georgia in sacks and tackles for loss this season. On...
Popculture
NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team
One NFL team made a coaching change halfway through the season. This weekend, the Indianapolis Colts announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This comes shortly after the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, and they have now dropped three of their last five games. "This was an incredibly...
Jerry Jones Reportedly Made Big Donation To Political Campaign
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones does more than just represent the richest organization in the professional football. While his focus is on running the Cowboys, Jones is dipping his toes in the political waters this week. According to a new report, he plopped down $500,000 for the political campaign of Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Cowboys scold Ezekiel Elliott after RB 'leaks' Thanksgiving helmet they revealed 4 months ago
There might be a crossed stream or two in the Dallas Cowboys marketing department, or maybe the team just enjoys a little chaos in its social media feeds. An odd Wednesday began when Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott posted an apparent throwback helmet onto his Instagram story with no explanation.
CBS Sports
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Trade Decision News
This year's NFL trade deadline spurred more action than most as a few significant names found new teams. While there were plenty of teams around the league who made trades, a notable one stood pat. The Dallas Cowboys opted to keep their roster intact, without making a deal. Cowboys reporter...
TMZ.com
Deion Sanders Bans JSU Players From Leaving Houston Hotel After Takeoff's Death
Deion Sanders is forbidding his Jackson State football players from leaving their Houston hotel rooms this weekend ... giving the demand in a heartfelt speech following Takeoff's tragic death. The NFL Hall of Famer addressed the Migos rapper being shot and killed in Houston with his players on Tuesday ......
This player is why Jordan Davis injury didn't change Eagles' NFL trade deadline strategy
PHILADELPHIA −The Eagles could have spent the final hours before the NFL trade deadline Tuesday afternoon looking for some help at defensive tackle after the ankle injury to rookie Jordan Davis. But the Eagles didn't act. Nor did they trade for a running back to add to their depth, or a third safety....
NBC Sports
John McVay dies at 91
The 49ers announced the death of their former General Manager John McVay at the age of 91 on Tuesday. McVay joined the 49ers as their director of player personnel in 1979 and held a variety of titles, including General Manager, during a tenure that lasted until 1995. He worked with head coaches Bill Walsh and George Seifert during that run and the 49ers won five Super Bowls before McVay left the team. He returned in 1999 and served as director of football operations until 2003.
Former Chiefs assistant Adam Zimmer dies at 38
Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst and former Kansas City Chiefs linebackers assistant Adam Zimmer died at 38, his family confirmed.
The Green Bay Packers Trade Options with Victor Cruz – Up & Adams
The Green Bay Packers Trade Options with Victor Cruz – Up & Adams
Cardinals Have Claimed Former Cowboys Top Draft Pick
The Arizona Cardinals made a waiver claim on Wednesday afternoon. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals have claimed former Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill off waivers. Hill spent four seasons with the Cowboys after he was picked in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He's played...
4 things the trade of Chase Claypool means for the Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a splash on the final day to work a trade as they sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Here are the four things this trade means for the Steelers. Adding a second-round pick. The...
Commanders DE Chase Young Move Official; 'Fired Up' for Injury Return
The Washington Commanders are bringing back Chase Young this week. His return should give the defense a boost as it enters the second half of the season.
Chiefs Reportedly Made Trade Right Before The Deadline
The Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons agreed to a buzz-beater trade just before this afternoon's deadline. Now-former Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton is on his way to Atlanta. The veteran DB was recently replaced in the Kansas City starting lineup. Fenton was in his fourth season with the Chiefs after...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Seahawks leapfrog Giants into top 10; Bengals and Raiders plummet
The winds of change continue to howl on the NFL Power Rankings as we near the midpoint of the 2022 season. Well, not at the top. The Bills, Eagles and Chiefs remain locked in their respective positions for the fourth consecutive week. This power troika remains the cream of the proverbial crop, with a considerable gap separating the Big Three from the rest of the league.
Comments / 1