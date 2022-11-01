Read full article on original website
Advance Review: `Minor Threats’ #3 Takes Its D-Listers Very Seriously
The Minor Threats creative team has developed such an interesting world with compelling characters that it would be a crime if it ends after the next issue. The real threat here is that the overall story stops after this limited run concludes next month. Overall. 9.5/10. They might be D-list...
"I Don't Want To Go": 17 Lines Of TV And Movie Dialogue That Always Make People Emotional
"This breaks my heart enough that my cat will come from the other room to make sure I'm okay."
Review: ‘Pennyworth’ S03 Ep.7 – ‘Don’t Push It’
Similar to the Tower of London prison break in episode four, getting Zahra’s dad (David Yip) out of the secret prison he’s been cooped up in since Alfie (Jack Bannon) helped kidnap him ultimately isn’t that difficult. All it really takes is pulling a plug and the psychic fence that earned the prison its nickname, “prison without walls,” is out of commission. “Impossible to escape” my foot.
Preview: D-List Costumed Villains Set Out Across The City In ‘Minor Threats’ #3
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Minor Threats #3, dropping next week from writers Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum, artist Scott Hepburn, and colorist Ian Herring. ‘Our group of D-list costumed villains set out across the city to hunt down the lethal, criminal-mastermind the Stickman, and collect the lucrative bounty on his head. Hoping to find him at an upscale nightclub for super villains they instead encounter something more terrifying–the unhinged vigilante hero, The Insomniac, out for revenge.’
Making The Right Moves: Reviewing ‘TMNT: The Armageddon Game’ #2
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game’ makes more moves to flesh out the story, the characters in play, and the stakes in a very character-focused set piece-oriented second issue, that just works all around. We’re reminded of the scope of this universe that the Turtles inhabit, and what an impact that they and others have had over the years. Even with the amount of referenced history, it never feels off-putting to someone that might not be as familiar with the previous stories.
‘Dead Eyes’ Returns, A Festive ‘Criminal’ Cracker And More In ‘Image!’ #9
Image! #9 comes out December and will feature another first:. “Just in time to curl up and read by light of yule log, Image! #9 will feature a brand new Criminal story from crime noir masterminds Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips titled “Teeg’s Christmas Carol,” the highly anticipated return of Gerry Duggan and John McCrea’s beloved Dead Eyes, as well as many more exciting tales.”
Mad Cave Studios Reveals Exclusive Francine Delgado Variant Cover For ‘Dahlia In The Dark’
Dahlia In The Dark, the fast-paced, action/fantasy thriller by author Joe Corallo and artist Andrea Milana is coming this winter from Mad Cave Studios. To continue the run of new releases focused on the human condition, this season the all-original mini-series is receiving a 1/100 exclusive variant from visual artist Francine Delgado, available only on the Mad Cave website.
‘Growing Up Farley’: Z2 Comics Tells The Graphic Novel Origin Of SNL Icon Chris Farley In New Graphic Novel
The latest from Z2 Comics finds Chris Farley’s brother Kevin looking back on the comedian’s life in the graphic novel, Growing Up Farley. Chris Farley took the comedy world by storm in the 90s, becoming Saturday Night Live’s breakout star. And now Z2 Comics and Farley’s brother, Kevin, bring you the tale of Farley’s journey from childhood through to comedy superstardom in graphic novel form.
Dark And Disturbing: Previewing ‘Voices Of Water’ HC By Tiziano Sclavi And Werther Dell’Edera
Under a persistent rain, which seems destined to never subside, Stavros lives and moves through the streets of a dark and gloomy nameless city. He has a job and a fiancée; his life is normal. Yet several, different voices talk to him – sometimes whispering, sometimes whining or yelling – whenever he hears the water running. One day, as Stavros wanders the city under a heavy rain, voices become insistent, revealing his deepest, unspeakable secrets, as well as his dreams and memories. He is tormented by these mysterious voices, perhaps a sign of his madness. Or perhaps of a wider, collective madness, which infects everyone around him, to the point of being transmitted to the entire universe.
TV Review: ‘American Horror Story’ Season 11, Episode 5
American Horror Story is known for playing in a lot of different sandboxes all at once. It has showcased traditional slasher horror as well as horror of the supernatural and even sci-fi variety. While a lot of the details for this season are still emerging, it seems as if the plot is dabbling in a lot even as its primary focus seems to be the standard hero killer trope. At least, that is what a lot of the characters continue to circle. But this week’s first episode seems to steer a bit towards the supernatural, which provided a bit of refreshing change.
A Slayer Without A Cause: Reviewing ‘The Vampire Slayer’ #7
‘The Vampire Slayer’ turns its gaze to the former and would-be slayer that began it all, giving us a fantastically deep character study surrounded by an increasingly tense horror story befitting of this world. Buffy’s struggle here is relatable and handled well, as we’re given a different side to the character we thought we knew, depicted gorgeously dark and tensely.
Adult Animation Revolution: ‘Murder Drones’ Season 1 Trailer
Murder Drones is an action horror/comedy web series created by Liam Vickers (Cliffside, Internecion Cube) and produced by Glitch Productions. The CG series takes place in a world where mankind has colonized most of space and left the Worker Drones to rot. However, when the Worker Drones have build their own society upon the abandoned planet the humans send in the Murder Drones to erase them. As an indie adult animated series Murder Drones has impressive production values. I can’t wait to see what Vickers and the whole team have in store.
Something For The Weekend: Your Regular Dose Of Popular Posts
Another round up of some of the more popular posts from the past week for your enjoyment. so, you know the drill: grab a drink and maybe some snacks, sit back, catch-up and relax. We had a trailer for Marvel’s Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1 here, as posted by Brendan M...
‘Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed’ Review: Great Asymmetric Multiplayer Fun Can Barely Compensate For What’s Lacking
IllFonic is known to develop multiplayer games related to fan favorite franchises such as Predator and Friday the 13th. In both, the focus is on asymmetric gameplay where one player assumes the role of the big bad and the rest must coordinate to complete missions and survive. Their latest title uses a similar formula and jumps into the world of Ghostbusters in Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed.
A Savage Seventeen Page Preview For Robert E. Howard’s ‘The Cimmerian’ Vol. 4
Written by Mathieu Gabella, Julien Blondel, Robert E. Howard. ABLAZE adds to its bestselling line of UNCENSORED Robert E. Howard Cimmerian graphic novels. Discover the true Conan, unrestrained, violent, and sexual. Read the story as he intended!. The Cimmerian Vol 4 includes two complete stories, “Beyond The Black River”, and...
‘Crypt Of Shadows’ #1 And ‘Moon Knight’ Annual #1 Get New Printings
Crypt Of Shadows #1 and Moon Knight Annual #1 will return to comic shops next month. These sold-out issues were packed with adventures starring Marvel’s greatest horror icons including Werewolf by Night, Else Bloodstone, Man-Thing, Moon Knight, and more. Moon Knight Annual #1’s new edition will come complete with an all-new cover while Crypt of Shadows #1 receives a festive makeover for its Second Printing, and fans can grab both of them just in time for the holiday season on December 14.
Arcade Plays A Deadly Game In ‘Murderworld’
Across five huge issues, Arcade is about to earn his title as the Marvel Universe’s greatest assassin. It all begins in this month’s Murderworld: Avengers and now we know how the story will unfold. Coming from Jim Zub & Ray Fawkes, each issue will feature a popular hero...
Phil Jimenez Takes Earth’s Mightiest Heroes Back To The Bronze Age In Connecting Covers
On November 30, Avengers from across the Marvel multiverse will come together for the greatest battle in their 60-year history in Avengers Assemble. Serving as the capstone to Jason Aaron’s epic run, Avengers Assemble will unite Aaron’s Avengers and Avengers Assemble in a saga that stretches from the prehistoric beginnings of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to their last stand at Infinity’s End. To celebrate this grand crossover, fans can pick up connecting covers for both series by some of the industry’s leading artists!
