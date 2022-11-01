Under a persistent rain, which seems destined to never subside, Stavros lives and moves through the streets of a dark and gloomy nameless city. He has a job and a fiancée; his life is normal. Yet several, different voices talk to him – sometimes whispering, sometimes whining or yelling – whenever he hears the water running. One day, as Stavros wanders the city under a heavy rain, voices become insistent, revealing his deepest, unspeakable secrets, as well as his dreams and memories. He is tormented by these mysterious voices, perhaps a sign of his madness. Or perhaps of a wider, collective madness, which infects everyone around him, to the point of being transmitted to the entire universe.

