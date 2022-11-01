Read full article on original website
Tudor Dixon Stops in Traverse City One Week Ahead of Midterm Elections
Tudor Dixon made a stop in Traverse City Tuesday night as she hopes to secure votes from northern Michiganders. Tuesday’s rally in Traverse City brought out local lawmakers and hundreds of northern Michigan voters calling for a change. Many people in attendance Tuesday said Tudor Dixon was the change northern Michigan needs.
Michigan Mom Makes Quite a Meatloaf!
Mom, Meatloaf!! What is she doing back there? Well, now we know. Meatloaf has always been kind of a joke. I mean it is a very 70s or 80s esque kind of meal. Thanks to Wedding Crashers , it has also become a movie line that we quote. I suppose you have to thank Chaz for offering his mom to make one. Now a Michigan mom is going viral thanks to a very artistically done meatloaf. A mom from Mesick, Mi created a bit of meatloaf art in honor of her son Colin. Well done Melissa! Food art is impressive, but this is pretty darn funny too. Take a look here.
Mystery Surrounds 1977 Plane Crash near Traverse City, Michigan
In 1977, a plane carrying a married couple went missing in Northern Michigan. More than 45 years later, their son is still searching for them. John Block Jr. of Traverse City is sharing his parents' story and hoping Michigan hunters and outdoor enthusiasts will help in the search for his family.
Old Mission Gazette
Celebrating Kathy Hardy – Rest in Peace, My Dear Friend
It’s always worrisome when you hear about an accident, but especially when you live in a small community like the Old Mission Peninsula where you know everyone. When I heard about the accident at the corner of Center Road and East Shore Road yesterday, I immediately started praying for the people involved, because that’s what I do.
travelawaits.com
The Gorgeous Resort On The Shores of Lake Michigan That The Whole Family Will Love
Situated within walking distance of downtown Traverse City on East Front Street, Delamar Traverse City is an upscale boutique resort. Nestled by Lake Michigan’s shoreline, the 173-room full-service hotel will welcome you year-round. What I enjoy the most about Traverse City is that it’s right on the Grand Traverse...
Biehl’s Turkey Farm Brings Fresh, Local Flavor to Michigan Tables for Thanksgiving
Your Thanksgiving dinner could have a local flavor this year, if you’re a fan of fresh, local turkey. A Northern Michigan family farm is going on more than 60 years strong. Biehl’s Turkey Farm near Mancelona is fast-approaching their busiest week of the year. James Biehl has been...
traverseticker.com
Former Pugsley Site Back On The Market
What can $4 million buy? Right now, in northern Michigan, the list of possibilities includes not just the usual investments like houses and businesses, but also an entire former prison. The Kingsley-based Pugsley Correctional Facility property is officially back on the market as of last Friday, with a listing price of $3.95 million for the parcel’s 105 acres of land and 136,000 square feet of building space.
Gaylord Continues to Rebuild After Tornado
Businesses and homeowners in Gaylord are still picking up the pieces from the devastating tornado that hit back in May and organizations are stepping up and doing what they can to help rebuild the community. “We did a call out even just like via social media and a lot of...
Teen Driver Pulled From Burning Truck In Stable Condition
Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old is in stable condition after being pulled from a burning vehicle Thursday night. A couple was driving on 5th Avenue in Marion Township and passed a pickup truck in the ditch. They said it hit a tree and was on fire. The...
