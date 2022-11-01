Read full article on original website
Previewing Jeff Lemire And Dustin Nguyen’s ‘Little Monsters’ #7
“NEW STORY ARC LITTLE MONSTERS returns! As everything falls apart around the young vampires we get a glimpse into their history together. But back in the present they are brutally divided with deadly consequences.”
Preview: A New Monarch Reigns In ‘The Tiger’s Tongue’ #5
‘The Trials have finished, and a new monarch reigns over The Claw, ushering in a new era that both The Tiger’s People and The River’s People find uneasy. As tensions rise, Kelindi and Aridani barrel towards the ancient prophecy’s shocking conclusion, one that will change The Claw forever.’
‘Andor’ Season 1, Episode 9 Review
It seemed as if Andor was on a narrative path of having two episodes of buildup and then one episode of action. The entire story structure was built in arcs, and while that still seems to be the case, things are a bit different for this third go around. Rather than have the third episode filled with action, it was much more filled with tension and suspense. That’s not to say that the next episode will start a new arc or reset the buildup. It just means that this arc had an extra episode of intense buildup before the action that will inevitably come in next week’s installment.
Preview: ‘Glass Half Empty’ – Rachael Smith’s Next Autobiographical Graphic Novel Coming In 2023
Exploring her relationships with both her father and alcohol, Glass Half Empty could prove to be Rachael Smith’s most powerful and personal yet. Rachael Smith, the author of autobiography brilliance with Wired Up Wrong, its follow-up Stand In Your Power, and her pitch-perfect pandemic comics collected as Quarantine Comix, has a new book coming out in January 2023 from Icon Books – Glass Half Empty.
‘Crypt Of Shadows’ #1 And ‘Moon Knight’ Annual #1 Get New Printings
Crypt Of Shadows #1 and Moon Knight Annual #1 will return to comic shops next month. These sold-out issues were packed with adventures starring Marvel’s greatest horror icons including Werewolf by Night, Else Bloodstone, Man-Thing, Moon Knight, and more. Moon Knight Annual #1’s new edition will come complete with an all-new cover while Crypt of Shadows #1 receives a festive makeover for its Second Printing, and fans can grab both of them just in time for the holiday season on December 14.
Previewing Declan Shalvey’s ‘Old Dog’ #2
“The exciting new action series by DECLAN SHALVEY continues with a brand-new mission. Lynch is on an assignment to safeguard a Black Circle source whose cover is suspected to be exposed. When those fears prove true, this old dog will need to get his source out of dodge in one piece.”
The Mutt Messiah: Previewing ‘Billionaire Island: Cult Of Dogs’ #1
“The long-awaited return of the “series that’s simultaneously infuriating and hysterically funny in its indictment of not just the 1%, but of the people—and the economic system—that enable them” (Comics Beat). The year is 2046, two years after Billionaire Island fell—taking the world’s economy with it. Only one man—er, dog—can save us now. But where IS Business Dog? By writer Mark Russell (Second Coming, One-Star Squadron) and artist Steve Pugh (Animal Man)!
Preview: Time For A Second Ghoulish Viewing Of ‘Tales From The Black Museum’ – The Latest ‘2000 AD’ Digital Collection Release
Welcome back to the Black Museum, home to all the darkest of mementos and curios from Mega-City One history as we settle back for a second digital volume of terrifying tales from the vaults. Tales From The Black Museum Volume 2 is the November Digital Edition release from 2000 AD,...
Preview: A Gruesome Surprise Awaits In ‘A Legacy Of Violence’ #2
‘As Nick continues to search for clarity on the meaning of Unit 731, the doctors do their best to forget the shock from the night before by letting loose at a local bar. Meanwhile, there is an even more gruesome surprise waiting for them courtesy of the mysterious masked serial killer terrorizing the small town of Disante.’
Mad Cave Studios Reveals Exclusive Francine Delgado Variant Cover For ‘Dahlia In The Dark’
Dahlia In The Dark, the fast-paced, action/fantasy thriller by author Joe Corallo and artist Andrea Milana is coming this winter from Mad Cave Studios. To continue the run of new releases focused on the human condition, this season the all-original mini-series is receiving a 1/100 exclusive variant from visual artist Francine Delgado, available only on the Mad Cave website.
Preview: D-List Costumed Villains Set Out Across The City In ‘Minor Threats’ #3
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Minor Threats #3, dropping next week from writers Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum, artist Scott Hepburn, and colorist Ian Herring. ‘Our group of D-list costumed villains set out across the city to hunt down the lethal, criminal-mastermind the Stickman, and collect the lucrative bounty on his head. Hoping to find him at an upscale nightclub for super villains they instead encounter something more terrifying–the unhinged vigilante hero, The Insomniac, out for revenge.’
Boar Of The Rings: Previewing ‘Gospel’ #1 Fro Image Comics
“When opportunity refuses to knock for restless hero Matilde, the devil comes knocking instead. Thrust into action by the hellish arrival, Matilde and storyteller Pitt will quest for answers – answers that threaten to tear them apart and trigger the toughest question of all: “Who am I?”. Inspired...
Mars Or Bust: Previewing ‘Traveling To Mars’ #1 From Mark Russell, Roberto Meli And Ablaze
“From two-time Eisner and Harvey Award nominee Mark Russell and hot new talent Roberto Meli comes a compelling new sci-fi series…. Traveling to Mars tells the story of former pet store manager Roy Livingston, the first human to ever set foot on Mars. Roy was chosen for this unlikely mission for one simple reason: he is terminally ill and therefore has no expectation of returning. Roy is joined on his mission to Mars by Leopold and Albert, two Mars rovers equipped with artificial intelligence, who look upon the dying pet store manager as a sort of god. Against the backdrop of not only his waning days but those of human civilization as well, Roy has ample time to think about where things went wrong for both of them and what it means to be a dying god.
Death And The Maiden Go On A Road Trip: Previewing ‘Two Graves’ #1
“Emilia and the man with the veil of smoke have set out for the ocean in a stolen truck. There’s a bloody handprint on his neck. She’s beginning to worry it’s hers. Death and the Maiden go on a road trip. Nobody gets out alive. A new...
Sega Reveals ‘Sonic Frontiers: Showdown’ Trailer
Sonic Frontiers is barely a few days away from releasing, and SEGA has finally released a legitimately good trailer for the game, entitled “Showdown”. Rather than showing off how slow-paced the open world can be, “Showdown” introduces fans to the new world, Sonic’s opponent in this world, and the friends Sonic will have to save this time around.
‘Marvel Contest Of Champions’ To Receive ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Content
Marvel Contest of Champions is receiving another update and the new content this month will tie in with the upcoming film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Two characters that will be playing a significant role in the movie will be the newest champions: Shuri and Attuma. Read below to see what’s in store for the popular mobile fighter.
BOOM! Studios Reveals New ‘Briar’ #2 Covers By Tula Lotay
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at new variant cover art by Tula Lotay for Briar #2, the next issue of their four-issue limited comic book series from writer, producer, and director Christopher Cantwell, artist Germán García, colorist Matheus Lopes, and letterer AndWorld Design. ‘The end of...
Making The Right Moves: Reviewing ‘TMNT: The Armageddon Game’ #2
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game’ makes more moves to flesh out the story, the characters in play, and the stakes in a very character-focused set piece-oriented second issue, that just works all around. We’re reminded of the scope of this universe that the Turtles inhabit, and what an impact that they and others have had over the years. Even with the amount of referenced history, it never feels off-putting to someone that might not be as familiar with the previous stories.
Dark And Disturbing: Previewing ‘Voices Of Water’ HC By Tiziano Sclavi And Werther Dell’Edera
Under a persistent rain, which seems destined to never subside, Stavros lives and moves through the streets of a dark and gloomy nameless city. He has a job and a fiancée; his life is normal. Yet several, different voices talk to him – sometimes whispering, sometimes whining or yelling – whenever he hears the water running. One day, as Stavros wanders the city under a heavy rain, voices become insistent, revealing his deepest, unspeakable secrets, as well as his dreams and memories. He is tormented by these mysterious voices, perhaps a sign of his madness. Or perhaps of a wider, collective madness, which infects everyone around him, to the point of being transmitted to the entire universe.
To Begin At The Beginning: Previewing ‘The New Golden Age’ #1
Artists: Diego Olortegui with JP Mayer and Scott Hanna, Jerry Ordway, Steve Lieber, Todd Nauck, Scott Kolins, Victor Bogdanovic, Brandon Peterson, and Gary Frank. “From the Justice Society of America to the Legion of Super-Heroes, The New Golden Age will unlock DC’s epic and secret-ridden history of heroism, launching a new group of titles set firmly in the DC Universe. From the 1940s to the 3040s, heroes take on the great evils of their time. But in the aftermath of Flashpoint Beyond, those heroes and villains will have their lives turned upside down. DC’s future…and its past…will never be the same again. But how are Mime and Marionette connected to this? Why are Rip Hunter and the Time Masters the most unlikable heroes in the DC Universe? And who or what is…Nostalgia? Don’t miss the start of the strangest mystery to have ever plagued the DC Universe.”
