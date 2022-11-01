ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Land O' Lakes, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Laker/Lutz News

11/08/2022 – Veterans Day ceremony

Saint Leo University will host a Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at its campus at 33701 State Road 52 in St. Leo. The guest speaker will be retired U.S. Army Gen. Raymond A. “Tony” Thomas III, former commander of the U.S. Special Operations Command headquartered at MacDill Air Force Base. There will be refreshments after the ceremony. For information, call 352-588-6703, or email.
cw34.com

Two tickets in Florida come close to winning $1B Powerball jackpot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two tickets in Florida came close to winning the $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The Florida Lottery says someone bought one ticket at Flora Bama Liquor on Perdido Key Drive in Pensacola. A lucky person bought the second ticket at a Winn-Dixie store on Big Bend Road in Riverview, which is just east of Tampa.
FLORIDA STATE
cltampa.com

30 Tampa Bay burgers for $10 or less during Burger Week (11/3-11/13)

From Thursday, Nov. 3, through Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, Creative Loafing is teaming up with 30 restaurants throughout the entire Tampa Bay area to bring you takeout and dine-in burger deals for $10 and under!. Plus, Funky Buddha and Tito's Handmade Vodka drink specials, and more—and it's benefitting benefits Feeding...
TAMPA, FL
WSFA

$2 million winning Powerball ticket purchased at Flora-Bama

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A winning $2 million Powerball ticket for Monday’s Powerball drawing was purchased at the Flora-Bama Liquor store according to the Florida Lottery. The ticket was one of two tickets purchased in Florida that had a jackpot of a million or more. The one purchased at the Flora-Bama had a jackpot of $2 million, matching 5-of-5, with PowerPlay and the other ticket with a $1 million jackpot was purchased at a Winn-Dixie in Riverview, Fla.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

We Have All Seen This Guy On The Road

Second Date Update: We have all seen this guy on the road while driving next to someone. It is a little different when you’re sitting next to them though. Shawn and Becca met on Bumble and went to the Texas Roadhouse for dinner. However the ride to dinner in Riverview was what turned Becca off. As a proud truck owner, Shawn is a guy you hear driving up before you see him.
RIVERVIEW, FL
floridapolitics.com

SCOFLA revokes 5 law licenses, disciplines 7 other attorneys

One Utah attorney reportedly used embezzled funds to remodel his Tampa home. The Florida Supreme Court has issued orders to discipline 12 attorneys for misconduct, including five whose law licenses will be revoked. The Florida Bar announced the orders Monday as part of the latest round of disciplinary action from...
TAMPA, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Lakeside Heating, Cooling & Plumbing brings experience, expertise to the Tampa Bay area

In the five years since Ron Ierna opened his company, Lakeside Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, he has created a culture of technical expertise and exceptional customer service that has helped hundreds of Tampa Bay families with their air conditioning and plumbing needs. “I’ve been personally servicing this area for 25...
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Gov. Ron DeSantis planning visit to Starkey Market

TRINITY, FLa. - Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to visit 13 counties in three days, the Republican incumbent is set to address voters Wednesday evening at the Starkey Market in Trinity. The Pasco Sheriff's office is warning commuters there will be heavy traffic in the area of SR 54 and Starkey Blvd. today, beginning around 3 p.m. Impacts will continue throughout the afternoon, due to the governors visit. They are asking to use alternate routes if possible.
FLORIDA STATE
The Laker/Lutz News

Building on a prayer

HOPE Services is now being built on hope. On Oct. 27, founder and CEO of the Wesley Chapel-based nonprofit Cindy Bray welcomed friends, family and residents to come write inspiring scriptures and well wishes on the two-by-four beams that will eventually support the organization’s Life Skills and Vocational Training Center in Land O’ Lakes.
LAND O' LAKES, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Giving responders to disasters a comfortable place to sleep

Hurricane Ian ravaged the state of Florida, leaving death and destruction in its path. The devastation also made it hard for first responders — engaged in search, rescue and recovery efforts — to find a comfortable place to sleep at night, said Pasco County Commissioner Jack Mariano. He...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Land O Lakes Crash

PASCO COUNTY, FLa.- The Florida Highway Patrol is on scene investigating a serious accident at the intersection of Ridge Road and the Suncoast Parkway in Land O Lakes. According to Pasco Fire Rescue, a bicyclist was struck by a transit van. The bicyclist is being transported as a trauma alert with life-threatening injuries. Expect traffic delays in the area.
LAND O' LAKES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy