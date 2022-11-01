Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2 Tampa restaurants named best in Florida for Thanksgiving
Two restaurants in Tampa have been named two of the best in Florida for Thanksgiving meals by a travel blog.
The Laker/Lutz News
11/08/2022 – Veterans Day ceremony
Saint Leo University will host a Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at its campus at 33701 State Road 52 in St. Leo. The guest speaker will be retired U.S. Army Gen. Raymond A. “Tony” Thomas III, former commander of the U.S. Special Operations Command headquartered at MacDill Air Force Base. There will be refreshments after the ceremony. For information, call 352-588-6703, or email.
cw34.com
Two tickets in Florida come close to winning $1B Powerball jackpot
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two tickets in Florida came close to winning the $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The Florida Lottery says someone bought one ticket at Flora Bama Liquor on Perdido Key Drive in Pensacola. A lucky person bought the second ticket at a Winn-Dixie store on Big Bend Road in Riverview, which is just east of Tampa.
Turning burglars to "grated cheese" gets a reality check in Florida
It’s time for another update on irresponsible gun news in Florida. Today’s update stars Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, whose laser-like focus on TV camera lights has continued to highlight his tough-guy act. ...
A Tampa Man Just Won $1M In The Florida Lottery & Here Are Your Odds For An Instant Win
A man in Tampa, FL didn't wait for the Powerball. In fact, he got an instant win of $1 million by playing the Florida lottery on a scratch-off that is worth $50. The winner, Ramon Diaz Moreno, purchased a 500X THE CASH from the Town & Country Beverage, a local convenience store located on Ambassador Drive, the Florida lottery reported Tuesday.
St. Petersburg man buys top prize-winning lottery ticket
A Pinellas County man was the latest player to claim a million-dollar top prize-winning scratch-off ticket from the Florida Lottery.
cltampa.com
30 Tampa Bay burgers for $10 or less during Burger Week (11/3-11/13)
From Thursday, Nov. 3, through Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, Creative Loafing is teaming up with 30 restaurants throughout the entire Tampa Bay area to bring you takeout and dine-in burger deals for $10 and under!. Plus, Funky Buddha and Tito's Handmade Vodka drink specials, and more—and it's benefitting benefits Feeding...
WSFA
$2 million winning Powerball ticket purchased at Flora-Bama
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A winning $2 million Powerball ticket for Monday’s Powerball drawing was purchased at the Flora-Bama Liquor store according to the Florida Lottery. The ticket was one of two tickets purchased in Florida that had a jackpot of a million or more. The one purchased at the Flora-Bama had a jackpot of $2 million, matching 5-of-5, with PowerPlay and the other ticket with a $1 million jackpot was purchased at a Winn-Dixie in Riverview, Fla.
995qyk.com
We Have All Seen This Guy On The Road
Second Date Update: We have all seen this guy on the road while driving next to someone. It is a little different when you’re sitting next to them though. Shawn and Becca met on Bumble and went to the Texas Roadhouse for dinner. However the ride to dinner in Riverview was what turned Becca off. As a proud truck owner, Shawn is a guy you hear driving up before you see him.
floridapolitics.com
SCOFLA revokes 5 law licenses, disciplines 7 other attorneys
One Utah attorney reportedly used embezzled funds to remodel his Tampa home. The Florida Supreme Court has issued orders to discipline 12 attorneys for misconduct, including five whose law licenses will be revoked. The Florida Bar announced the orders Monday as part of the latest round of disciplinary action from...
Hillsborough County man’s stop at convenience store wins him $1M prize
A Hillsborough County man is the county's newest millionaire after he bought a winning scratch-off ticket from a convenience store.
Realtors weigh in on current Tampa Bay housing market
If you’ve been trying to buy a home in the Tampa Bay area, you’ve likely felt the pain of people paying for this price of paradise, but experts think home prices are leveling out.
The Laker/Lutz News
Lakeside Heating, Cooling & Plumbing brings experience, expertise to the Tampa Bay area
In the five years since Ron Ierna opened his company, Lakeside Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, he has created a culture of technical expertise and exceptional customer service that has helped hundreds of Tampa Bay families with their air conditioning and plumbing needs. “I’ve been personally servicing this area for 25...
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Gov. Ron DeSantis planning visit to Starkey Market
TRINITY, FLa. - Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to visit 13 counties in three days, the Republican incumbent is set to address voters Wednesday evening at the Starkey Market in Trinity. The Pasco Sheriff's office is warning commuters there will be heavy traffic in the area of SR 54 and Starkey Blvd. today, beginning around 3 p.m. Impacts will continue throughout the afternoon, due to the governors visit. They are asking to use alternate routes if possible.
Days before midterm election, DeSantis holds campaign rally in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis set his sights on Pasco County when he held a campaign rally there on Wednesday afternoon days before the midterm election. DeSantis made his pitch for another four years. "Are you ready to keep Florida free?," DeSantis said to a...
The Laker/Lutz News
Building on a prayer
HOPE Services is now being built on hope. On Oct. 27, founder and CEO of the Wesley Chapel-based nonprofit Cindy Bray welcomed friends, family and residents to come write inspiring scriptures and well wishes on the two-by-four beams that will eventually support the organization’s Life Skills and Vocational Training Center in Land O’ Lakes.
The Laker/Lutz News
Giving responders to disasters a comfortable place to sleep
Hurricane Ian ravaged the state of Florida, leaving death and destruction in its path. The devastation also made it hard for first responders — engaged in search, rescue and recovery efforts — to find a comfortable place to sleep at night, said Pasco County Commissioner Jack Mariano. He...
pasconewsonline.com
Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Land O Lakes Crash
PASCO COUNTY, FLa.- The Florida Highway Patrol is on scene investigating a serious accident at the intersection of Ridge Road and the Suncoast Parkway in Land O Lakes. According to Pasco Fire Rescue, a bicyclist was struck by a transit van. The bicyclist is being transported as a trauma alert with life-threatening injuries. Expect traffic delays in the area.
10NEWS
Scammers can steal the title to your home, but it's rare and easily preventable
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You’ve likely seen or heard the commercials warning that scammers and identity thieves are now stealing houses right out from under unsuspecting homeowners. The companies behind these warnings say fraudsters can use forged signatures and fake IDs to transfer ownership of your property to...
Comments / 0