FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Ancient Religious Structure in Florida is one of the Oldest in the Western Hemisphere and was Built in SpainL. CaneMiami, FL
Chick-fil-A operator introduces 3-day workweek resulting in 100% employee retentionB.R. ShenoyMiami, FL
Could this be one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
All new Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival debuts in Boca Raton this weekendBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Florida's Largest Urban State Park is an Oasis Close to a Busy City and Offers Guided Paddling ToursL. CaneNorth Miami Beach, FL
All new Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival debuts in Boca Raton this weekend
Tequila lovers, listen up. There's a new festival coming to South Florida, and it's all about agave. A new festival that's all things tequila and mezcal is coming to Boca Raton this weekend, and there's more to love than spirits.
Violet’s and Zen’s to Open in Wilton Manors
Violet’s and Zen’s will offer sushi, tapas, and a rooftop lounge
thecoastalstar.com
Religion News: A favorite holiday boutique shop returns
The Holly House Holiday Gift Shop at First Presbyterian Church in Delray Beach is open. Photo provided by Linda Prior. The Holly House Holiday Gift Shop at First Presbyterian Church of Delray Beach, 33 Gleason St., returns for another season. The Holly House’s talented crafters have been hard at work...
thecoastalstar.com
Boca Raton: Wildflower blossoms
The Upshaw family from Boca Raton — (l-r) Nichole, Harper, 7, Blake, 4, and Donnie — walks through Wildflower Park on the west side of the Intracoastal Waterway north of Palmetto Park Road. City welcomes new waterfront park downtown. By Steve Plunkett. Wildflower Park’s first official visitors had...
luxury-houses.net
A Lakefront Chateau in Boca Raton Set on A Special Expansive Lot with Endless Long Lake Views Listed for $3.3 Million
9179 Redonda Drive Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9179 Redonda Drive, Boca Raton, Florida is a custom lakefront Chateau in the prestigious Sanctuary section of The Oaks set on a special expansive lot with endless long lake views. This Home in Boca Raton offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9179 Redonda Drive, please contact Brian Bahn (Phone: 561-213-4227) & Lisa Hindin (Phone: 561-843-1146) at Lang Realty/BR for full support and perfect service.
The drone show will go on: Colorful skies are forecast for Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach – Look up in the sky! It’s a bird; it’s a plane; nope, sorry Superman; it’s a drone show. The skies above Fisher Family Pier, 222 N. Pompano Beach Blvd., will be awash with myriad shapes, designs, colors and words on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.
seminoletribune.org
Grand marshals named for Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade
Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade will feature a trio of grand marshals. Justin Wyborn, vice president and assistant general manager of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, announced Oct. 24 that artists Taylor Dayne, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick will serve as co-grand marshals. The colorful parade annually...
secretmiami.com
8 Lovely Bike Trails Around Miami For Picturesque Rides
With plenty of sunshine, natural beauty and striking views, it’s safe to say that pedaling around Miami always sounds like a good idea. Whether you’re looking to pass the time with a leisure ride or switching up your exercise routine, there’s no shortage of bike trails throughout the city.
thecoastalstar.com
Delray Beach: Late-night club decides to open at Delray Market, not Atlantic Crossing
Bounce Sporting Club has abandoned its game plan to open in downtown Delray Beach at Atlantic Crossing, where neighbors opposed the late-night crowd the club sought to serve. The sports bar/nightclub is going into Delray Beach Market instead, four blocks to the west. The market is inside the city’s Entertainment District, where staying open until 2 a.m. on weekends does not require special City Commission approval.
Bites-N-Sips Returns to Coral Springs With Some Fall Fun on Friday
Bites-N-Sips returns to Coral Springs with a great way to celebrate the fall season. Held on Friday, Nov. 4, at City Hall from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., the event features music by the Tim Charron Band and includes a little critters petting zoo, an inflatable corn maze, local vendors, and arts & crafts.
Floor and Decor Celebrates Grand Opening on Nov. 10
The red carpet is rolling out for a new flooring business in Coral Springs. The Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce will host the grand opening of Floor and Decor‘s new Coral Springs store on Nov. 10. The store’s location at 11711 W. Sample Road is in...
secretmiami.com
13 Excellent Restaurants For Celebrating Thanksgiving In Miami
Thanksgiving is around the corner and while some may enjoy spending the day cooking enough food to feed a small battalion, we totally understand those who would rather have someone else do all the cooking and clean up! That’s why we’ve put together a list of some of the best Miami restaurants offering tasty Thanksgiving feasts this year, and luckily for us, there are plenty of options to choose from!
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop Fort Lauderdale opens this week
Pie master and entrepreneur Derek Kaplan, alongside the talented team behind Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, has finally landed in Broward County. After expanding his Wynwood-born shop to Coconut Grove, Kaplan is opening his dessert destination in Fort Lauderdale just in time for the holiday season.
This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot server
Lemongrass Hospitality — the family-owned group behind Lemongrass Asian Bistro, Ramen Lab Eatery, The Sea Kitchen, and Ganzo Sushi — has expanded its South Florida dining scene footprint with a newly renovated restaurant created to act as a mini food hall.
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Resident Verna Scott Celebrates 107th Birthday
Verna Scott had a few special guests at her birthday celebration. Mayor Michelle Gomez and Tamarac Fire Rescue were with her to celebrate. After all, it was her 107th birthday. On Monday, Gomez said she was happy to wish Verna a very happy birthday on this incredibly historic milestone celebration...
Hadleigh’s to Open in Palm Beach
Ed and Gable Shaikh will bring their vibrant luxury clothing brand to Palm Beach with the debut of a Royal Poinciana Way boutique this month The post Hadleigh’s to Open in Palm Beach appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
Pickleball complex coming to Fort Lauderdale’s Snyder Park. Critics calling it another land giveaway.
How in the world can that oh-so-popular sport of pickleball turn controversial in Fort Lauderdale? When it involves loaning 8 acres of public land at Snyder Park to a private developer for as little as $100,000 a year — and when the vote to seal the $10 million deal comes a week before three new people will be elected to the five-member commission. With three outgoing commissioners still in ...
A Look Inside Future's $16.3 Million Miami Mansion
Future just dropped $16.3 MILLION on a home in Miami Beach, FL.
secretmiami.com
57 Magnificent Things To Do In Miami This November
The spooky season is now officially over and many of us have already pulled out the tinsel and Santa hats. With the holidays slowly creeping upon us, there’s still plenty to do in in Miami to enjoy the remainder the fall season before it ends and the cheerful Christmas decor goes up. Check these out!
Catching the Ocean View: Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show returns full steam ahead
Skepticism was in the air this past weekend at the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. Coming off of a couple of COVID-infused record-breaking years, the combination of inflation, fuel prices and interest rates, created a lot of uncertainty in this year’s five-day event. Proclaimed the largest in-water boat...
