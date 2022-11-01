ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

thecoastalstar.com

Religion News: A favorite holiday boutique shop returns

The Holly House Holiday Gift Shop at First Presbyterian Church in Delray Beach is open. Photo provided by Linda Prior. The Holly House Holiday Gift Shop at First Presbyterian Church of Delray Beach, 33 Gleason St., returns for another season. The Holly House’s talented crafters have been hard at work...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Boca Raton: Wildflower blossoms

The Upshaw family from Boca Raton — (l-r) Nichole, Harper, 7, Blake, 4, and Donnie — walks through Wildflower Park on the west side of the Intracoastal Waterway north of Palmetto Park Road. City welcomes new waterfront park downtown. By Steve Plunkett. Wildflower Park’s first official visitors had...
BOCA RATON, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Lakefront Chateau in Boca Raton Set on A Special Expansive Lot with Endless Long Lake Views Listed for $3.3 Million

9179 Redonda Drive Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9179 Redonda Drive, Boca Raton, Florida is a custom lakefront Chateau in the prestigious Sanctuary section of The Oaks set on a special expansive lot with endless long lake views. This Home in Boca Raton offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9179 Redonda Drive, please contact Brian Bahn (Phone: 561-213-4227) & Lisa Hindin (Phone: 561-843-1146) at Lang Realty/BR for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
seminoletribune.org

Grand marshals named for Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade

Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade will feature a trio of grand marshals. Justin Wyborn, vice president and assistant general manager of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, announced Oct. 24 that artists Taylor Dayne, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick will serve as co-grand marshals. The colorful parade annually...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
secretmiami.com

8 Lovely Bike Trails Around Miami For Picturesque Rides

With plenty of sunshine, natural beauty and striking views, it’s safe to say that pedaling around Miami always sounds like a good idea. Whether you’re looking to pass the time with a leisure ride or switching up your exercise routine, there’s no shortage of bike trails throughout the city.
MIAMI, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Delray Beach: Late-night club decides to open at Delray Market, not Atlantic Crossing

Bounce Sporting Club has abandoned its game plan to open in downtown Delray Beach at Atlantic Crossing, where neighbors opposed the late-night crowd the club sought to serve. The sports bar/nightclub is going into Delray Beach Market instead, four blocks to the west. The market is inside the city’s Entertainment District, where staying open until 2 a.m. on weekends does not require special City Commission approval.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
secretmiami.com

13 Excellent Restaurants For Celebrating Thanksgiving In Miami

Thanksgiving is around the corner and while some may enjoy spending the day cooking enough food to feed a small battalion, we totally understand those who would rather have someone else do all the cooking and clean up! That’s why we’ve put together a list of some of the best Miami restaurants offering tasty Thanksgiving feasts this year, and luckily for us, there are plenty of options to choose from!
MIAMI, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Resident Verna Scott Celebrates 107th Birthday

Verna Scott had a few special guests at her birthday celebration. Mayor Michelle Gomez and Tamarac Fire Rescue were with her to celebrate. After all, it was her 107th birthday. On Monday, Gomez said she was happy to wish Verna a very happy birthday on this incredibly historic milestone celebration...
TAMARAC, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Pickleball complex coming to Fort Lauderdale’s Snyder Park. Critics calling it another land giveaway.

How in the world can that oh-so-popular sport of pickleball turn controversial in Fort Lauderdale? When it involves loaning 8 acres of public land at Snyder Park to a private developer for as little as $100,000 a year — and when the vote to seal the $10 million deal comes a week before three new people will be elected to the five-member commission. With three outgoing commissioners still in ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
secretmiami.com

57 Magnificent Things To Do In Miami This November

The spooky season is now officially over and many of us have already pulled out the tinsel and Santa hats. With the holidays slowly creeping upon us, there’s still plenty to do in in Miami to enjoy the remainder the fall season before it ends and the cheerful Christmas decor goes up. Check these out!
MIAMI, FL

