Nashville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NHL

Ovechkin ties Gordie Howe goals record after meeting Mr. Hockey's son

DETROIT -- When Alex Ovechkin came off the ice after warmups Thursday, Mark Howe was waiting for him. The son of the late Gordie Howe knew Ovechkin had 785 goals, one shy of his dad's NHL record for goals with one team. He wanted to encourage Ovechkin in person before the Washington Capitals played the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Devils

The Oilers look to pick up their sixth straight win on Thursday when they take on the Devils at Rogers Place. The Edmonton Oilers aim for a sixth straight victory when they take on the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 p.m. at Rogers Place on Thursday night. You can watch...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Bruins Sign Mitchell Miller to Entry-Level Contract

"When I was in eighth grade, I made an extremely poor decision and acted very immaturely," said Miller. "I bullied one of my classmates. I deeply regret the incident and have apologized to the individual. Since the incident, I have come to better understand the far-reaching consequences of my actions that I failed to recognize and understand nearly seven years ago. I strive to be a better person and positively contribute to society. As a member of the Bruins organization, I will continue to participate in community programs to both educate myself and share my mistakes with others to show what a negative impact those actions can have on others. To be clear, what I did when I was 14 years old was wrong and unacceptable. There is no place in this world for being disrespectful to others and I pledge to use this opportunity to speak out against mistreating others."
BOSTON, MA
NHL

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Predators

Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Predators this season: Nov. 5 (home), Feb. 21 (away), Mar. 6 (home). The Canucks are 45-28-2-5 all-time against the Predators, including a 23-13-1-2 record at home. Vancouver is 5-3-2 in their last 10 games vs Nashville (3-2-0 in their...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Canucks host the Predators after Horvat's 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (3-6-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (2-6-2, sixth in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT. BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Nashville Predators after Bo Horvat scored two goals in the Canucks' 5-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils. Vancouver...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Game Day: Preds at Canucks Preview

Nashville Wraps Up Canadian Portion of Road Trip with Visit to Vancouver. After picking up a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday, the Nashville Predators continue their five-game road trip with a Saturday night matchup against the Vancouver Canucks. The puck drops at Rogers Arena at 9 p.m....
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

3 Game Essentials | Kraken (6-4-2) at Penguins (4-5-2) | 4 p.m.

Time: 4 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. In his media comments after Thursday's win in Minnesota, Kraken coach Dave Hakstol referred to his team as playing "together hockey." Sounds like something every team should play every night, but it doesn't always work that way. But right now Seattle is contributing in a manner that points to each player doing what it takes to win the game in front of the Kraken. Some examples: Andre Burakovsky hasn't scored in five games but has provided four assists in those games and continues putting quality shots on goal to keep opponents worried. By now, Kraken fans know 19 different players have already scored this year, a league-high. Defensemen are taking turns leading the team in blocked shots (Adam Larsson had eight Thursday). Fourth-liners Morgan Geekie (four goals, one assist in last five games) and Daniel Sprong (2 G, 4A, 6 games), both healthy scratches earlier in the season, are major contributors to a 4-1 record in the last five games and the current three-game winning streak.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

NHL Buzz: Korpisalo to make season debut for Blue Jackets

Boeser could return for Canucks; Liljegren in for Maple Leafs; Krejci back for Bruins. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Columbus Blue Jackets. Joonas Korpisalo will start and make his season debut against the Colorado...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'BUILD EVERY GAME'

The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Predators. "I think when Tyler is moving his feet, he's a real effective player. He's got great hands and his vision is, compete to score is second to none. We (saw) it off the faceoff the other night on that goal. That's consistent with Tyler, right? It's not just Tyler, but we've played eight games. If you do it eight times 10 and you do it in every facet of the game, what's eight times 10? That's where those guys are at. Wherever you're at, that's where the team's at. You've got to look at the big picture, always."
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Preds Foundation, KABOOM! Partner for Eleventh Annual Playground Build

More Than 100 Volunteers Come Together to Build New Playground for Dream Streets Nashville. With the Nashville Predators away on a five-game road trip, more than 100 volunteers from the Preds front office, Foundation and partner organizations rolled up their sleeves and got to work at the 11th annual KaBOOM! playground build.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. PREDATORS

FLAMES (5-3-0) vs. PREDATORS (3-6-1) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (10) Goals - Kadri (5) Predators:. Points - Filip Forsberg (10) Goals - Nino Niederreiter (5)
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

PREDS DOWN FLAMES

The Flames lost their third straight game, falling 4-1 to the visiting Predators at the Scotiabank Saddledome Thursday night. Blake Coleman scored in the third period but the Flames were only able to beat Nashville's Kevin Lankinen once on the night despiting putting 30 shots on net. Jacob Markstrom got...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

LA Kings @ Chicago Blackhawks: How to Watch

The Kings are 12-3-1 versus the Blackhawks over their last 16 meetings. They'll look to improve that tonight in Chicago. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Chicago Blackhawks:. When: Thursday, November 3 at 5:30 pm PT. Where: United Center (Chicago, IL) Watch: Bally Sports West...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Nuts & Bolts: Buffalo in next on the homestand

Tampa Bay hosts the Sabres in an Atlantic Division matchup at AMALIE Arena on Saturday night. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Sabres on Saturday. When: Saturday, November 5 - 7 p.m. ET. Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Game Preview: 11.05.22 vs. SEA

PIT: 4-5-2 (10 points) | SEA: 6-4-2 (14 points) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Seattle Kraken at PPG Paints Arena for Military Appreciation night presented by 84 Lumber. Pittsburgh has points in all four home games this season (3-0-1). Last season, the Penguins dropped their only home game against Seattle in overtime. Evgeni Malkin scored the lone Pittsburgh goal in the 2-1 game. The Penguins are 10-3-1 in their last 14 home games against Western Conference opponents.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Preview: Blues vs. Islanders

BLUES With the calendar flipped to November, the Blues are hoping to put their recent struggles behind them and turn the tide on the early days of their season. Their 5-1 loss vs. the Los Angeles Kings at Enterprise Center on Monday was a difficult one, leading to GM Doug Armstrong speaking to the team and then the media on Tuesday at Centene Community Ice Center.
ELMONT, NY
NHL

'A NEW CHALLENGE TONIGHT'

If you could only pick one, what would your Game of the Year from the 2021-22 season be?. Most, likely, would turn to the playoffs. Everyone remembers where they were, what they were doing and who they were with when the Flames knocked off the Dallas Stars in overtime of Game 7 at the Scotibank Saddledome. Or, when the team turned back the clock and outscored the Oilers 9-6 in a second-round riot.
ESPN

Devils rally to beat Oilers 4-3 for 5th straight win

EDMONTON, Alberta -- — Miles Wood had two goals and an assist as the New Jersey Devils rallied to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 Thursday night for their fifth straight win. Ryan Graves and Jesper Bratt also scored for the Devils. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 16 of the 18 shots he faced before exiting in the second period with an apparent injury. Vitek Vanecek came on and finished with 18 saves.
NEWARK, NJ

