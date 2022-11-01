Read full article on original website
Greene Co. Fish & Game Association to hold 3rd Annual Rooster Run
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) - The Greene County Fish & Game Association will be celebrating their 3rd Annual Rooster Run Weekend on November 11th. The event allows for children to learn proper gun safety, hunting ethics, and the social aspects of hunting and outdoor sports. The Rooster Run is a two-day...
Student dresses up as favorite janitor's floor sweeper for Halloween
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKRC) - A first grader arrived to school on Halloween with a surprise for his favorite janitor, Mr. Keith. Owen Moore, who attends Clearcreek Elementary, came dressed as a replica of Mr. Keith's floor sweeper known as "The Zamboni." Owen got some help from Springboro High School and...
Dayton nonprofit embarks on $2M project to boost care
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A Dayton nonprofit is in full throttle into a major expansion. The project will boost its staffing and the number of people it serves. Good Neighbor House — located at 627 E. First St. — will be wrapping up the second half of its capital project at the end of November.
Salvation Army Dayton Kroc Center launches Christmas campaign
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Salvation Army provided assistance to some 3,500 needy families during the holiday season in 2022. This year with economic uncertainties and inflation impact, the need is looking to be greater. The Salvation Army Dayton Kroc Center, on 1000 N. Keowee Street, is launching its Christmas...
New leader takes helm at Dayton manufacturer
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A Dayton plastics manufacturer named its new president and CEO this week. The external hire will be bringing over 20 years of experience into his new roles. Craig Dixon has joined CTC Plastics as the company’s new leader. He has extensive experience in polymer...
Dayton Arcade hosts annual 'Holly Days' event
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - For the second year in a row, the Dayton Arcade will host its popular holiday celebration. Holly Days was first held in 1992 and 1993 at the Arcade by the City of Dayton. The event featured merchants, holiday décor, and plenty of entertainment. It was estimated that around 150,000 Daytonians visited the Arcade during these early events.
Moeller Brew barn announces change in plans for Piqua facility
PIQUA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Moeller Brew Barn, a local craft brewery and kitchen with four taproom locations in Ohio, announced Wednesday it will no longer be building a production facility in Piqua. Plans to build a 30,000 square foot facility on 16 acres of land off Cromes Drive were announced...
Taylor Swift plans Cincinnati stop during 'Eras' tour
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Pop star Taylor Swift is coming to the Tri-State this summer. She will be performing at Paycor Stadium on Saturday, July 1. The stop is part of her "Eras" tour. This is big news considering the top 10 on the Billboard chart are all singles from her...
The Foodbank hosts Montgomery County elected officials to thank them for their support
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Monday, October 31, the Foodbank hosted a number of Montgomery County public officials to thank them for their support of the hunger-relief group. In a speech during the ceremony, CEO Michelle L. Riley thanked three different donors for their donations. The DeWine/Husted Administration and the...
Springboro to host Holiday Festival on November 18
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) - The Springboro Community Foundation will be kicking off the holiday season with the 35th Annual Christmas in Historic Springboro Festival. Christmas in Springboro is a three-day holiday event begins with a tree-lighting opening ceremony on Friday, November 18th at 6 p.m. and will run until 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 20th.
Five Rivers MetroParks to open ice rink to public
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Five Rivers MetroParks will soon officially open the MetroParks Ice Rink for skaters of all ages and experience levels. Opening at the RiverScape MetroPark, the MetroParks Ice Rink is the region’s largest outdoor ice rink and will offer beautiful views of the Great Miami River in downtown Dayton.
Kettering Health Chief Executive Officer set to retire
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Wednesday, Kettering Health announced that Chief Executive Officer Fred Manchur would be stepping down from his position as of December 31. During the coming weeks, the Kettering Health Board will choose a reputable executive search agency to coordinate a nationwide search for their new CEO.
SWAT team training to be held Thursday at Clark State
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springfield Police Division will join SWAT Teams from across Southwest Ohio in SWAT team training on Thursday. The training will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Clark State Brinkman Education Center, 100 South Limestone Street in Springfield. “With the large law enforcement presence...
$46,000 in traffic safety grants awarded to Greene County
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Public health officials in Greene County announced Tuesday its been awarded $46,200 in federal traffic safety funding for federal fiscal year 2023 in its safe communities program. Greene County Public Health will use the grant funds to increase public awareness surrounding seat belt usage, impaired and...
Dayton man accused of beating, burning woman with iron
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A 46-year-old Dayton man has been indicted on assault charges after being accused of beating a woman with an iron, as well as punching and kicking her. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said Tuesday that police were called Oct. 22 to a residence on Kenilworth Ave. on a report of domestic violence. Officers say they found a woman who had been hit in the head with a hot iron, which had cut and burned her face.
2 killed in head-on semi crash in Clinton County
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Ohio State Highway Patrol's Wilmington Post is looking into a two-vehicle collision that resulted in two fatalities. On November 2 around 4:14 p.m., a collision happened on US 68, south of Center Road. Eric Ford, a 32-year-old Sabina resident driving a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer,...
Transformative Dayton battery company embarking on next step
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A Kettering-based battery manufacturer is setting up its large-scale Dayton facility, neighboring the Dayton International Airport. The plant marks the company’s first steps toward exponential growth while reducing China’s stronghold on the market. Xerion Advanced Battery Corp is making a strong move...
Issue 1 gives voters the final say on bail reform
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The issue of bail is now in the hands of Ohio voters. “By voting yes, we are simply retaining what judges can do now. It’s not changing anything,” said Mat Heck Jr, the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney. Heck is in favor of issue 1,...
Hollywood Gaming launching sports betting in January
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Hollywood Gaming is planning to launch sports betting on January 1, 2023, subject to any necessary regulatory approvals. Customers will be able to wager on athletic events happening all around the country, and the world, via kiosks and a wagering counter with ticket writer stations. Construction...
New airline announces nonstop flight from Dayton to Orlando
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A new airline will fly nonstop between Dayton and Orlando. Avelo first took flight April 28, 2021, and now serves 34 destinations across the U.S. Avelo said introductory one-way fares from Dayton International Airport to Orlando International Airport start at $49. “We are excited to bring...
