DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A 46-year-old Dayton man has been indicted on assault charges after being accused of beating a woman with an iron, as well as punching and kicking her. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said Tuesday that police were called Oct. 22 to a residence on Kenilworth Ave. on a report of domestic violence. Officers say they found a woman who had been hit in the head with a hot iron, which had cut and burned her face.

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO