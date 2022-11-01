Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
Kick off the Holidays, with November 4th First Friday! 50 things we love about downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Who The Hell Is To Blame For Sky High Grocery Bills?DONNA STERLINGDayton, OH
Attention: All Artist with a heart for the City. Dayton, Ohio is looking for artists to create a Memorial.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
dayton247now.com
Moeller Brew barn announces change in plans for Piqua facility
PIQUA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Moeller Brew Barn, a local craft brewery and kitchen with four taproom locations in Ohio, announced Wednesday it will no longer be building a production facility in Piqua. Plans to build a 30,000 square foot facility on 16 acres of land off Cromes Drive were announced...
dayton247now.com
Springboro to host Holiday Festival on November 18
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) - The Springboro Community Foundation will be kicking off the holiday season with the 35th Annual Christmas in Historic Springboro Festival. Christmas in Springboro is a three-day holiday event begins with a tree-lighting opening ceremony on Friday, November 18th at 6 p.m. and will run until 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 20th.
dayton247now.com
Five Rivers MetroParks to open ice rink to public
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Five Rivers MetroParks will soon officially open the MetroParks Ice Rink for skaters of all ages and experience levels. Opening at the RiverScape MetroPark, the MetroParks Ice Rink is the region’s largest outdoor ice rink and will offer beautiful views of the Great Miami River in downtown Dayton.
dayton247now.com
City of Dayton announces $4 million for investments across the city
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Following the City Commission's acceptance of the contracts, the City of Dayton has revealed the most recent investments made with Dayton Recovery Plan (DRP) funds. The investments total $800,000 for Dayton Habitat for Humanity's vital roof repairs in six areas, $2.5 million for Homefull's food/wellness campus...
dayton247now.com
Cancer survivor named latest Jeff's Heroes finalist
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Jeff Schmitt Auto Group announced their latest Jeff's Heroes finalist, Shawn Egbert. Shawn was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, which led her to the Pink Ribbon Girls soon after. A job with the nonprofit organization that helps women navigate their journeys through cancer was then a natural fit for Shawn.
dayton247now.com
Dayton Arcade hosts annual 'Holly Days' event
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - For the second year in a row, the Dayton Arcade will host its popular holiday celebration. Holly Days was first held in 1992 and 1993 at the Arcade by the City of Dayton. The event featured merchants, holiday décor, and plenty of entertainment. It was estimated that around 150,000 Daytonians visited the Arcade during these early events.
dayton247now.com
Dayton nonprofit embarks on $2M project to boost care
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A Dayton nonprofit is in full throttle into a major expansion. The project will boost its staffing and the number of people it serves. Good Neighbor House — located at 627 E. First St. — will be wrapping up the second half of its capital project at the end of November.
dayton247now.com
New leader takes helm at Dayton manufacturer
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A Dayton plastics manufacturer named its new president and CEO this week. The external hire will be bringing over 20 years of experience into his new roles. Craig Dixon has joined CTC Plastics as the company’s new leader. He has extensive experience in polymer...
dayton247now.com
Humane Society of Greater Dayton collaborating to serve senior citizens and their pets
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Golden Ears program was developed by the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, in exclusive collaboration with the Senior Resource Connection, to make sure that area seniors receiving Meals on Wheels have access to the resources they require to care for their pets in a happy and healthy manner.
dayton247now.com
Dayton man accused of beating, burning woman with iron
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A 46-year-old Dayton man has been indicted on assault charges after being accused of beating a woman with an iron, as well as punching and kicking her. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said Tuesday that police were called Oct. 22 to a residence on Kenilworth Ave. on a report of domestic violence. Officers say they found a woman who had been hit in the head with a hot iron, which had cut and burned her face.
dayton247now.com
American Heart Association names new Dayton Executive Director
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The American Heart Association has announced Audrey Starr as their new Dayton Executive Director. In this position, Starr will be in charge of the fundraising and community involvement projects that create longer, healthier lives for Dayton residents. “Heart disease and stroke run in my family; in...
dayton247now.com
The Foodbank hosts Montgomery County elected officials to thank them for their support
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Monday, October 31, the Foodbank hosted a number of Montgomery County public officials to thank them for their support of the hunger-relief group. In a speech during the ceremony, CEO Michelle L. Riley thanked three different donors for their donations. The DeWine/Husted Administration and the...
dayton247now.com
2 killed in head-on semi crash in Clinton County
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Ohio State Highway Patrol's Wilmington Post is looking into a two-vehicle collision that resulted in two fatalities. On November 2 around 4:14 p.m., a collision happened on US 68, south of Center Road. Eric Ford, a 32-year-old Sabina resident driving a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer,...
dayton247now.com
$46,000 in traffic safety grants awarded to Greene County
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Public health officials in Greene County announced Tuesday its been awarded $46,200 in federal traffic safety funding for federal fiscal year 2023 in its safe communities program. Greene County Public Health will use the grant funds to increase public awareness surrounding seat belt usage, impaired and...
dayton247now.com
OH-TF1 trains dozens from around the country in life-saving heavy equipment rigging
DAYTON, Oh (WKEF)- Anytime a disaster strikes, Ohio Task Force 1 is prepared to respond. Now, our Ohio crews are teaching other first responders from across the county their methods. Unpacking a puzzle takes patience and practice. “This readies them for any response that we could potential response to, Hurricane...
dayton247now.com
Issue 1 gives voters the final say on bail reform
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The issue of bail is now in the hands of Ohio voters. “By voting yes, we are simply retaining what judges can do now. It’s not changing anything,” said Mat Heck Jr, the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney. Heck is in favor of issue 1,...
dayton247now.com
Lighting project temporarily closing new roundabout in Washington Township
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Beginning on Tuesday, November 8, access to the brand-new Washington Township roundabout at Alex Bell and Mad River Roads will be blocked off while new steel light poles are installed. When the roundabout opened on August 17, crews were unable to install the permanent steel...
dayton247now.com
Fifth man pleads guilty to kidnapping of Dayton man who died in 2019
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A fifth man has pleaded guilty to participating in the kidnapping and death of Kwasi Casey in 2019. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Ohio announced the guilty plea on Wednesday of Devon Love, 29, who they say admitted to conspiring with four others to kidnap and abduct Casey at gunpoint on July 7, 2019.
dayton247now.com
Taylor Swift plans Cincinnati stop during 'Eras' tour
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Pop star Taylor Swift is coming to the Tri-State this summer. She will be performing at Paycor Stadium on Saturday, July 1. The stop is part of her "Eras" tour. This is big news considering the top 10 on the Billboard chart are all singles from her...
dayton247now.com
Transformative Dayton battery company embarking on next step
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A Kettering-based battery manufacturer is setting up its large-scale Dayton facility, neighboring the Dayton International Airport. The plant marks the company’s first steps toward exponential growth while reducing China’s stronghold on the market. Xerion Advanced Battery Corp is making a strong move...
Comments / 0