ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springboro, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton247now.com

Moeller Brew barn announces change in plans for Piqua facility

PIQUA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Moeller Brew Barn, a local craft brewery and kitchen with four taproom locations in Ohio, announced Wednesday it will no longer be building a production facility in Piqua. Plans to build a 30,000 square foot facility on 16 acres of land off Cromes Drive were announced...
PIQUA, OH
dayton247now.com

Springboro to host Holiday Festival on November 18

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) - The Springboro Community Foundation will be kicking off the holiday season with the 35th Annual Christmas in Historic Springboro Festival. Christmas in Springboro is a three-day holiday event begins with a tree-lighting opening ceremony on Friday, November 18th at 6 p.m. and will run until 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 20th.
SPRINGBORO, OH
dayton247now.com

Five Rivers MetroParks to open ice rink to public

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Five Rivers MetroParks will soon officially open the MetroParks Ice Rink for skaters of all ages and experience levels. Opening at the RiverScape MetroPark, the MetroParks Ice Rink is the region’s largest outdoor ice rink and will offer beautiful views of the Great Miami River in downtown Dayton.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

City of Dayton announces $4 million for investments across the city

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Following the City Commission's acceptance of the contracts, the City of Dayton has revealed the most recent investments made with Dayton Recovery Plan (DRP) funds. The investments total $800,000 for Dayton Habitat for Humanity's vital roof repairs in six areas, $2.5 million for Homefull's food/wellness campus...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Cancer survivor named latest Jeff's Heroes finalist

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Jeff Schmitt Auto Group announced their latest Jeff's Heroes finalist, Shawn Egbert. Shawn was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, which led her to the Pink Ribbon Girls soon after. A job with the nonprofit organization that helps women navigate their journeys through cancer was then a natural fit for Shawn.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton Arcade hosts annual 'Holly Days' event

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - For the second year in a row, the Dayton Arcade will host its popular holiday celebration. Holly Days was first held in 1992 and 1993 at the Arcade by the City of Dayton. The event featured merchants, holiday décor, and plenty of entertainment. It was estimated that around 150,000 Daytonians visited the Arcade during these early events.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton nonprofit embarks on $2M project to boost care

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A Dayton nonprofit is in full throttle into a major expansion. The project will boost its staffing and the number of people it serves. Good Neighbor House — located at 627 E. First St. — will be wrapping up the second half of its capital project at the end of November.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

New leader takes helm at Dayton manufacturer

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A Dayton plastics manufacturer named its new president and CEO this week. The external hire will be bringing over 20 years of experience into his new roles. Craig Dixon has joined CTC Plastics as the company’s new leader. He has extensive experience in polymer...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton man accused of beating, burning woman with iron

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A 46-year-old Dayton man has been indicted on assault charges after being accused of beating a woman with an iron, as well as punching and kicking her. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said Tuesday that police were called Oct. 22 to a residence on Kenilworth Ave. on a report of domestic violence. Officers say they found a woman who had been hit in the head with a hot iron, which had cut and burned her face.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

American Heart Association names new Dayton Executive Director

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The American Heart Association has announced Audrey Starr as their new Dayton Executive Director. In this position, Starr will be in charge of the fundraising and community involvement projects that create longer, healthier lives for Dayton residents. “Heart disease and stroke run in my family; in...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

2 killed in head-on semi crash in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Ohio State Highway Patrol's Wilmington Post is looking into a two-vehicle collision that resulted in two fatalities. On November 2 around 4:14 p.m., a collision happened on US 68, south of Center Road. Eric Ford, a 32-year-old Sabina resident driving a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer,...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

$46,000 in traffic safety grants awarded to Greene County

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Public health officials in Greene County announced Tuesday its been awarded $46,200 in federal traffic safety funding for federal fiscal year 2023 in its safe communities program. Greene County Public Health will use the grant funds to increase public awareness surrounding seat belt usage, impaired and...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Issue 1 gives voters the final say on bail reform

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The issue of bail is now in the hands of Ohio voters. “By voting yes, we are simply retaining what judges can do now. It’s not changing anything,” said Mat Heck Jr, the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney. Heck is in favor of issue 1,...
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

Fifth man pleads guilty to kidnapping of Dayton man who died in 2019

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A fifth man has pleaded guilty to participating in the kidnapping and death of Kwasi Casey in 2019. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Ohio announced the guilty plea on Wednesday of Devon Love, 29, who they say admitted to conspiring with four others to kidnap and abduct Casey at gunpoint on July 7, 2019.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Taylor Swift plans Cincinnati stop during 'Eras' tour

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Pop star Taylor Swift is coming to the Tri-State this summer. She will be performing at Paycor Stadium on Saturday, July 1. The stop is part of her "Eras" tour. This is big news considering the top 10 on the Billboard chart are all singles from her...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton247now.com

Transformative Dayton battery company embarking on next step

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A Kettering-based battery manufacturer is setting up its large-scale Dayton facility, neighboring the Dayton International Airport. The plant marks the company’s first steps toward exponential growth while reducing China’s stronghold on the market. Xerion Advanced Battery Corp is making a strong move...
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy