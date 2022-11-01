ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

dayton247now.com

Police arrest suspect in Butler County fatal shooting

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting in Butler County Saturday. Deputies were called to Chapel Road in Okeana around 11:45 a.m. They found one victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. Austin Combs, 26, was taken into custody and...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

5 local men sentenced to prison for roles in methamphetamine ring

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Friday, November 4, five individuals were given prison sentences in U.S. District Court for their participation in a narcotics trafficking ring that supplied large quantities of methamphetamine to the greater Dayton area. These five individuals include:. - 26-year-old Justus Ruby of Englewood, received 78 months...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Residents react to pricing issues at local dollar stores

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- According to Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith, 15 out of 18 Dollar General stores failed their pricing inspections this week. The Montgomery County Auditor completed those tests and discovered some stores made pricing errors. The price verification tests are completed by the county's auditor office...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Food truck rally, craft show celebrates small businesses in Darke County

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Darke County showcased the sixth annual Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally and Craft Show at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds on Saturday. The food truck rally and craft show is a celebration of local, small businesses. Organizers said small businesses are the backbone of the United States economy.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Butler County auditor finds pricing problems during Family Dollar checks

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Butler County's auditor is warning about pricing problems at Family Dollar stores. This follows a recent announcement and lawsuit regarding Dollar General's alleged pricing failures. Over the past week, price verification checks were conducted at all 13 Family Dollar stores in Butler County. There were...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Miami Townships holds fourth annual Holiday Home Decorating Contest

MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WKEF) - Miami Township will be hosting its fourth annual Holiday Home Decorating Contest!. Residents will have the opportunity to show off their holiday style by decorating their homes. Judges will travel to each home that enters on Thursday, December 8 to choose the best display. The deadline...
MIAMISBURG, OH
dayton247now.com

Thriving Dayton pizzeria plots new Miami Valley location

TROY, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A local Dayton favorite pizza spot will be opening a fourth location next summer. The project will create new jobs and provide another dining option. Old Scratch Pizza will set up shop in the former Troy Fire Department at 19 E. Race St. Eric...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Whaley making campaign stops in Springfield and Dayton today

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley will spend the last several days of the general election campaign traveling across the state to meet with voters. The Whaley campaign will attend two canvass kick offs on Saturday. According to the campaign, the first stop is scheduled at 12...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

November: Diabetes Awareness Month

MORAINE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Improving your health and wellness will be the focus of two events taking place on Saturday . November is Diabetes Awareness month and Diabetes Dayton hosted two events. The Blue Circle 5K/10K walk/run followed by the Wellness and Diabetes Expo were held at the Mandalay Banquet Center in Moraine.
MORAINE, OH
dayton247now.com

10th annual AcadeCon at the Dayton Convention Center this weekend

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 10th annual AcadeCon is back in Dayton this weekend at the Dayton Convention Center from Friday, November 4 to Sunday, November 6. The RPG Academy podcast Faculty and Friends are hosting the 10th annual event, a gaming convention where everyone is welcome and having fun is the main objective.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Greene Co. Fish & Game Association to hold 3rd Annual Rooster Run

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) - The Greene County Fish & Game Association will be celebrating their 3rd Annual Rooster Run Weekend on November 11th. The event allows for children to learn proper gun safety, hunting ethics, and the social aspects of hunting and outdoor sports. The Rooster Run is a two-day...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

MCCFA announces Hard Rock Hotels brand coming to Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Convention Facilities Authority released a statement on Friday evening, announcing the implementation of the Hard Rock Hotels brand into the recently closed Radisson Hotel, attached to the Dayton Convention Center. “The MCCFA and business leaders are looking forward to continued collaboration with LW...
DAYTON, OH

