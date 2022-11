First-year students at any given university are almost entirely at the mercy of the available campus facilities to survive their first year. From utilizing library space for late-night studying before a big exam to taking the bus to the campus gym, you would be hard-pressed to find an entirely self-reliant freshman. It is no different here at UNC Charlotte, where even as a commuter-heavy school, there is a significant demographic of out-of-state freshmen. Their world has condensed down to the university paths they walk and the buildings they frequent daily. These students deserve to have better dining options while they remain on campus during breaks.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO