Agriculture Online
Nutrien sticks to fertilizer expansion plan despite farmers balking at high prices
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Nutrien Ltd , the world's biggest fertilizer producer, intends to follow through with plans to expand production capacity of potash and nitrogen, despite a sharp pullback in potash demand due to high prices, its chief executive said on Thursday. Nutrien is increasing Canadian potash...
Waterlogged Australian wheat crop faces extensive quality downgrades
SINGAPORE/MELBOURNE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Flooding and excessive rains across key parts of Australia's wheat growing areas have resulted in extensive damage to what was expected to be a record bin-busting high quality crop just a few weeks ago, exacerbating concerns over world food supplies.
Allrecipes.com
Will Canned Tomato Products Disappear From Shelves This Winter?
Soup season is upon us, but one of the main ingredients for soups, chilis and stews may be in short supply: canned tomatoes. We've been hearing for a few months now that a historic drought in California is impacting farmers' tomato crop yields this year and unfortunately, it doesn't look like the drought is going to end anytime soon.
agupdate.com
Disappearing acres: America could lose more than 18M acres of farmland by 2040, according to new report
Farmland sustains life around the country, but it’s disappearing as cities grow. American Farmland Trust (AFT) took a deep dive into the numbers. What the nonprofit organization found is the losses will only continue without action. “Well-managed farmland supports wildlife and biodiversity, cleans our water, increases resilience to natural...
agupdate.com
Farm bill includes livestock help
Every five years Congress passes legislation that sets national policy on agriculture, nutrition, conservation and forestry. The first real farm bill was the Agricultural Adjustment Act of 1933, part of the government’s New Deal response to the Great Depression. It followed a decade of failed efforts to address depressed crop prices after World War I. The original goal was to raise prices for farmers to a level at parity with 1910-1914. Over.
DoYouRemember?
Which State Is The Pumpkin Capital Of America And By How Much?
Pumpkins. Over a billion pounds were grown in just six states back in 2021. They illuminate the spooky, foggy air of Halloween. Pumpkins are an irrevocable symbol of autumn, but just as Idaho produces the most potatoes in the United States, one state reigns supreme in pumpkin growing. Which is it?
a-z-animals.com
Hominy Plant vs. Corn
Hominy and corn are two very popular foodstuffs and they are so similar there is only one difference. Do you know what the difference is? Let’s take a look at hominy plant vs. corn and find out what holds them apart. You might be surprised to discover it’s just a human interaction.
thecentersquare.com
Fewer turkeys means higher prices for holiday birds
(The Center Square) – There are plenty of turkeys available for holiday celebrations this year, but expect to pay more for them. Blame the avian flu. Nationwide, outbreaks of avian flu this past spring caused producers to destroy millions of birds. The result is 2% fewer turkeys in this fall’s inventory.
Business Insider
Why Pitaya (Mexican Dragon Fruit) Is So Expensive
The pitaya, a type of dragon fruit, can make or break the economy of entire towns in Mexico during the growing season, when a batch of 4,000 pitayas can sell for over $7,400. Covered in spines and hiding a rich, colorful pulp, the pitaya, a type of dragon fruit, can make or break the economy of entire towns in Mexico during the growing season, when a batch of 4,000 pitayas can sell for over $7,400. Getting your hands on some in the US can cost up to $22 for a bucket of five fruits. Pitayas are hard work. They are extremely delicate and go bad quickly. Workers must pick, despine, and transport the pitayas all in a single day to ensure they reach customers without spoiling. So what makes this fruit worth the painstaking task? And why is it so expensive?
beefmagazine.com
Farm Progress America, November 3, 2022
Max Armstrong shares legal insights from Joe Miller, an attorney for Rose Acre Farms, which has expanded across the country to become one of the largest egg producers in the United States. The company is shifting to cage free eggs across the system, which Miller explains is more complicated than simply letting birds out of the cages. Miller details all that’s involved in the process.
electrek.co
Monarch Tractor lands $3M to accelerate electric farm equipment that supplies energy back to grid
Fully-electric, autonomous farm equipment manufacturer Monarch Tractor has announced that the company, alongside its group partners have been awarded a grant of $3 million from the California Energy Commission to accelerate the electrification of agricultural equipment. Furthermore, the companies will demonstrate bi-directional capabilities in the farming equipment to support local electrical grids during power outages brought on by more frequent wildfires.
Patagonia Regional Times
You Can’t Eat Alfalfa
A bumper sticker I recently saw read: “EAT BEEF: the West Wasn’t Won on Salad.” Ironic, I thought, since the West may be lost to alfalfa. Alfalfa that is grown here…for cattle. Maybe you’ve read the statistics, seen the photos: Lakes Mead and Powell now at...
