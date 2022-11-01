Read full article on original website
Wave 3
9,500 Duke Energy customers without power in Floyd County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Almost 9,500 Duke Energy customers without power in Floyd County, Indiana. According to a release, crews have been dispatched and are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. The cause of the outage was caused by a squirrel in a substation. To look...
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Power restored to thousands in Floyd County, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The power is back on for thousands of customers in southern Indiana. About 13,000 customers were without power for several hours on Wednesday. Outages were first reported at 4 p.m. in the New Albany area. Areas impacted include State Street, parts of downtown New Albany, Charlestown Road, Highlander Point, and areas west of Interstate 64.
Indiana customers have energy again, Duke Energy says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Duke Energy said around 9,500 customers in Floyd County, Indiana didn't have power on Wednesday. According to the outage map, power was restored later that day. The spokesperson said the cause was a squirrel in a substation. You can click on the outage map for more...
k105.com
Bridge that connects Louisville to New Albany, Indiana, to close late this month for renovation
Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge that connects Indiana and Kentucky. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky, via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close November 28, Indiana transportation officials said. The 59-year-old double-decker bridge is undergoing a...
WISH-TV
Ohio River bridge to close lanes for renovations
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge connecting Indiana and Kentucky. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close on Nov. 28. The 59-year-old bridge is undergoing...
wdrb.com
Road work to close parts of I-265 in Louisville on Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Road work will close parts of Interstate 265/the Gene Snyder Freeway between Taylorsville and Shelbyville roads. The work is happening in two parts, starting Thursday morning. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the left lane of both I-265 North and South will be closed between Taylorsville Road (Exit 23) and Interstate 64 (Exit 25) for shoulder work.
wdrb.com
Salvation Army of Southern Indiana needs you to come on and ring those bells
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana is getting ready to launch its red kettle campaign -- and they're asking for your help. Beginning Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, and running through Christmas Eve, volunteers will be ringing bells at several locations in an effort to raise $240,000 for people in need.
Wave 3
Duke Energy working to restore power for thousands in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - More than 5,000 Duke Energy customers in Clarksville are without power, and Duke Energy crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible. According to Duke Energy, 5,670 customers were affected due to a substation issue. No other information was provided on the cause of the power outage.
wdrb.com
Kentucky Reading Recovery program under fire as lawmakers hear from Oldham County family
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A literacy intervention program meant to help first-grade students in Kentucky learn how to read came under fire in Frankfort on Wednesday. State lawmakers heard from an Oldham County family about what they say are the failings of the Reading Recovery program. "If anything, it's hurt...
wdrb.com
JCPS 'Flash Dads' surprise students at Kennedy Montessori Elementary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The "Flash Dads" are back, bringing smiles to start the school day. Students at Kennedy Montessori Elementary were in for a surprise Wednesday morning when they entered the building to high fives and cheers. The diversity program within Jefferson County Public Schools created "Flash Dads" five...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! 11/12
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the short-term, we will be tracking some locally dense fog tonight/early Thursday. This will be especially true in the valleys/rivers. Warm and windy into Friday with the current record high of 80 degrees becoming reachable. A cold front moves in Saturday with lots of wind...
Wave 3
Lane, ramp closures on Gene Snyder scheduled for Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Work on I-265, the Gene Snyder Freeway, is scheduled for Thursday. This work will require lane and ramp closures. According to the release, the work is part of the I-Move Kentucky project. From 9a.m. until 3p.m. Thursday, the left lane of both I-265 North and South...
wdrb.com
Drive-thru coffee shop opens in Jeffersonville as it begins massive move into Louisville area
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- There is a new spot in southern Indiana to get your daily java fix, one that popped up quickly and won't be the last in the area. 7 Brew Coffee is now open on 10th Street in Jeffersonville. The Arkansas-based drive-through-only coffee shop opened its first Indiana store last week.
wdrb.com
State police cancel Silver Alert after missing woman found in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A statewide Silver Alert was canceled Tuesday for a missing woman last seen in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police issued the alert Monday afternoon for Diana Szostecki, 65, who was last seen in Floyds Knobs on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 6:15 p.m. Police said Szostecki was...
wdrb.com
Worker destroying New Albany tower discusses what it takes to operate the wrecking ball
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The sun is up, and on-lookers are looking up as a mild mannered, not easily excitable construction worker gets ready for a very public "break up." As in, breaking up the old Riverview Tower in New Albany. "We've had a lot of people stop and...
Four Hoosiers Hold Winning Powerball Tickets – One Sold Evansville
What are the odds of four winning Powerball tickets being sold in Indiana? I suppose you could say the odds were in someone's favor because there were four tickets sold Monday, October 31, 2022, that are worth between $50,000 and $1,000,000. Where Did You Purchase Lottery Tickets?. It's pretty cool...
wdrb.com
Major upgrades underway at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Travelers can expect to see some major construction when flying out of Louisville Muhammad Ali International airport this holiday season. Dan Mann, executive director at the airport, says the ongoing construction is part of a multi-year renovation plan. "There's a lot of moving parts with this...
wdrb.com
Brooks Houck briefly arrested over $353 fine in Bardstown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Brooks Houck, the only suspect ever named in the disappearance of Bardstown mother Crystal Rogers, was briefly arrested Thursday morning over an unpaid fine. Houck was in the Nelson County Detention Center long enough to have his mugshot taken Thursday morning, before he bonded out. According...
WISH-TV
2 auto industry firms in Indiana announce layoffs, plant closing
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Two businesses associated with the automotive industry this week announced job reductions in Indiana, and one of them will close a southern Indiana plant. The corporate headquarters of used-car dealer J.D. Byrider will lay off 43 employees at the end of 2022, the company told...
Wave 3
Ky. men accused of breaking into storage units and stealing ginseng
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Kentucky men have been arrested and charged after being accused of breaking into storage units and stealing millions of dollars in ginseng. Daniel Scott, 32, from Louisville, and William McCane, 46, from Frankfort, are facing multiple burglary and theft charges after police said they broke into several storage facilities and storage sheds.
