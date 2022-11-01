Read full article on original website
Related
Refinery29
Disney’s First Plus-Size Animated Character Is Here — So What’s Next?
Content warning: This article discusses body image and disordered eating in a way that some readers may find distressing. Disney has received a wave of praise over the past few days following the release of a new short film, Reflect. While many of us have grown up seeing Disney princesses and characters with narrow waists and slender frames, Reflect represents the animation powerhouse's deviation from this trend as it continues its mission to better represent society's diversity.
Big News on Epic Universe, Universal’s Disney Killer Theme Park
You can thank Harry Potter for forcing Walt Disney (DIS) to invest heavily in its theme parks around the world. The addition of "Wizarding World of Harry Potter to Universal's Islands of Adventure in 2010 made the Mouse House take notice of its Comcast-owned (CMCSA) rival. Before Universal Studios stepped...
WDW News Today
Magic Kingdom Christmas Food List Released, Directors Say Live-Action ‘Hercules’ to be TikTok-Inspired Musical, Disney Cruise Line Removes COVID Testing, and More: Daily Recap (11/2/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, November 2, 2022.
Why Star Wars' Rise Of Skywalker Follow-Up Movie Should Absolutely Include Characters From The Disney+ Shows
In case it needs to be said, Disney should absolutely incorporate characters from the Disney+ Star Wars shows into any post-Sequel Trilogy projects.
disneydining.com
Popular Universal Attraction Set to Be Demolished Next Year
Universal Studios Hollywood is one of the smaller theme parks, but is packed with loads of fun for the entire family. Guests can ride on flying benches on Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, or they can become a minion on Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem. For thrill-seekers, Guests can head to the lower lot and fight Megatron on Transformers: The Ride 3D, see terrifying dinosaurs on Jurassic World: The Ride, or find themselves surrounded by mummies on the indoor roller coaster, Revenge of the Mummy.
EW.com
Tim Burton says he's 'done' with Disney after Dumbo remake, compares it to working in 'horrible big circus'
After more than 40 years, Tim Burton is ready to hang up his Disney crown. The Nightmare Before Christmas creator, who began working at the famed studio as an animator fresh out of college, told Deadline that he has little interest in collaborating with Disney ever again after the "horrible big circus" he found himself in while helming his 2019 Dumbo remake.
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
Hypebae
Watch the First Official Trailer for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' for a Closer Look Into Jake and Neytiri's Family
The first official trailer of Avatar: Way of Water is here, and it gives viewers a closer look into Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña)’s family life. While the preview doesn’t give away too many details about the film’s plot, we do know trouble has ensued for the Sully family and their children; war lies ahead. Additionally, the events in the sequel take place more than a decade after the original film, which released in 2009. The film is reportedly over three hours long.
CNET
Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
disneytips.com
These Iconic Shows Will Be Missing From EPCOT and Hollywood Studios This November
Disney’s EPCOT and Hollywood Studios are home to some of the most popular themed lands in Walt Disney World. Hollywood Studios hosts Toy Story Land and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, while EPCOT is currently undergoing a historic transformation, unlike anything the Disney Park has ever seen. EPCOT and...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Ambassadors Tell Cast Members They’re Joining TRON Lightcycle Run Opening Team
The Walt Disney World Ambassadors released a video on their Instagram of them telling Cast Members throughout Walt Disney World that they will be part of the opening team for TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom. We got our first look at TRON Lightcycle / Run Cast Member costumes,...
disneyfoodblog.com
A ‘Strange World’ Preview Is Coming to Disney World
Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm have all recently released announcements for new films and TV shows. We have a list of all of the films announced for the next few years here. One of the films we can expect to see hit theaters soon is Disney’s Strange World. Now, Disney...
James Cameron blasts both Marvel and DC Comics movies for having superhero characters who 'all act like they’re in college'
Just over three years after Martin Scorsese famously said Marvel movies are 'not cinema' another auteur has chimed in with his take: Avatar filmmaker James Cameron. The 68-year-old filmmaker has started making the press rounds for his long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, in theaters December 16, when he chimed in on both Marvel and DC movies in a lengthy interview with The New York Times.
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: We Met Chip and Dale in SPACE Costumes at Disney World Today!
There are lots of places where you can meet characters all the time in Disney World, but sometimes rare or unusual meet-and-greets pop up for a limited time around the parks. For example, Mickey is usually at the Town Square Theater in Magic Kingdom, and Olaf frequently hangs out at Celebrity Spotlight at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. But during some after-hours parties and events, we’ve spotted Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, Haunted Mansion characters, and even Sebastian from The Little Mermaid. Today, we found some familiar characters in an unusual spot, and they were wearing very interesting outfits!
Polygon
New Avatar: The Way of Water trailer is giving off surprisingly strong Titanic vibes
Set more than 10 years after the events of 2009’s Avatar, James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of the Water finds a fully Navi-ified Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their since-born kids sticking it out on Pandora. Little is known about the plot of the film, other than that it will follow “the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure.” Plus lots of water!
Universal Studios Has Bad News About Several Favorite Attractions
Popular theme parks, such as those operated by Disney (DIS) and Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal, have a history of closing rides and attractions for refurbishments, re-theming or a complete demolishing to be replaced by a new attraction. For example, Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., closed its Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage, based on...
digitalspy.com
Avatar: The Way of Water's new trailer reveals more of the sequel's plot
Avatar: The Way of Water is finally coming to cinemas next month (yes, really), and the new trailer has landed to reveal more of the sequel's plot. Following the beautiful teaser released in May 2022, the new trailer was debuted on Good Morning America today (November 2), bringing us back into the world of Pandora 13 years after the original hit movie.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Review: Star Wars at Its Moody Best
Star Wars returns to CG animation with Tales of the Jedi, a series of six shorts released simultaneously on Disney+. Despite the short-form format, everything that Dave Filoni and Lucasfilm Animation perfected through Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels remains intact and on display. Compared to those series, Tales of the Jedi is a somber experience, lacking the rousing score, epic wartime battles, and clandestine sabotage missions. Instead, it perfectly sets a tone that befits its character-focused story, touching on the Jedi blindspots that allowed the Dark Side to thrive in the years leading to the rise of the Empire via the lives of two Jedi who saw and experienced those failings and responded to them in different ways.
Disney+ subscribers now have early access to Disney merchandise, including Marvel and Star Wars products — here's how it works
Disney may have just taken a big step towards offering an Amazon Prime-like, all-in-one membership program.
Comments / 0