Refinery29

Disney’s First Plus-Size Animated Character Is Here — So What’s Next?

Content warning: This article discusses body image and disordered eating in a way that some readers may find distressing. Disney has received a wave of praise over the past few days following the release of a new short film, Reflect. While many of us have grown up seeing Disney princesses and characters with narrow waists and slender frames, Reflect represents the animation powerhouse's deviation from this trend as it continues its mission to better represent society's diversity.
WDW News Today

Magic Kingdom Christmas Food List Released, Directors Say Live-Action ‘Hercules’ to be TikTok-Inspired Musical, Disney Cruise Line Removes COVID Testing, and More: Daily Recap (11/2/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, November 2, 2022.
disneydining.com

Popular Universal Attraction Set to Be Demolished Next Year

Universal Studios Hollywood is one of the smaller theme parks, but is packed with loads of fun for the entire family. Guests can ride on flying benches on Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, or they can become a minion on Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem. For thrill-seekers, Guests can head to the lower lot and fight Megatron on Transformers: The Ride 3D, see terrifying dinosaurs on Jurassic World: The Ride, or find themselves surrounded by mummies on the indoor roller coaster, Revenge of the Mummy.
Variety

CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov

Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
Hypebae

Watch the First Official Trailer for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' for a Closer Look Into Jake and Neytiri's Family

The first official trailer of Avatar: Way of Water is here, and it gives viewers a closer look into Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña)’s family life. While the preview doesn’t give away too many details about the film’s plot, we do know trouble has ensued for the Sully family and their children; war lies ahead. Additionally, the events in the sequel take place more than a decade after the original film, which released in 2009. The film is reportedly over three hours long.
CNET

Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27

Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
disneytips.com

These Iconic Shows Will Be Missing From EPCOT and Hollywood Studios This November

Disney’s EPCOT and Hollywood Studios are home to some of the most popular themed lands in Walt Disney World. Hollywood Studios hosts Toy Story Land and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, while EPCOT is currently undergoing a historic transformation, unlike anything the Disney Park has ever seen. EPCOT and...
disneyfoodblog.com

A ‘Strange World’ Preview Is Coming to Disney World

Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm have all recently released announcements for new films and TV shows. We have a list of all of the films announced for the next few years here. One of the films we can expect to see hit theaters soon is Disney’s Strange World. Now, Disney...
Daily Mail

James Cameron blasts both Marvel and DC Comics movies for having superhero characters who 'all act like they’re in college'

Just over three years after Martin Scorsese famously said Marvel movies are 'not cinema' another auteur has chimed in with his take: Avatar filmmaker James Cameron. The 68-year-old filmmaker has started making the press rounds for his long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, in theaters December 16, when he chimed in on both Marvel and DC movies in a lengthy interview with The New York Times.
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: We Met Chip and Dale in SPACE Costumes at Disney World Today!

There are lots of places where you can meet characters all the time in Disney World, but sometimes rare or unusual meet-and-greets pop up for a limited time around the parks. For example, Mickey is usually at the Town Square Theater in Magic Kingdom, and Olaf frequently hangs out at Celebrity Spotlight at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. But during some after-hours parties and events, we’ve spotted Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, Haunted Mansion characters, and even Sebastian from The Little Mermaid. Today, we found some familiar characters in an unusual spot, and they were wearing very interesting outfits!
Polygon

New Avatar: The Way of Water trailer is giving off surprisingly strong Titanic vibes

Set more than 10 years after the events of 2009’s Avatar, James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of the Water finds a fully Navi-ified Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their since-born kids sticking it out on Pandora. Little is known about the plot of the film, other than that it will follow “the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure.” Plus lots of water!
TheStreet

Universal Studios Has Bad News About Several Favorite Attractions

Popular theme parks, such as those operated by Disney (DIS) and Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal, have a history of closing rides and attractions for refurbishments, re-theming or a complete demolishing to be replaced by a new attraction. For example, Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., closed its Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage, based on...
digitalspy.com

Avatar: The Way of Water's new trailer reveals more of the sequel's plot

Avatar: The Way of Water is finally coming to cinemas next month (yes, really), and the new trailer has landed to reveal more of the sequel's plot. Following the beautiful teaser released in May 2022, the new trailer was debuted on Good Morning America today (November 2), bringing us back into the world of Pandora 13 years after the original hit movie.
ComicBook

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Review: Star Wars at Its Moody Best

Star Wars returns to CG animation with Tales of the Jedi, a series of six shorts released simultaneously on Disney+. Despite the short-form format, everything that Dave Filoni and Lucasfilm Animation perfected through Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels remains intact and on display. Compared to those series, Tales of the Jedi is a somber experience, lacking the rousing score, epic wartime battles, and clandestine sabotage missions. Instead, it perfectly sets a tone that befits its character-focused story, touching on the Jedi blindspots that allowed the Dark Side to thrive in the years leading to the rise of the Empire via the lives of two Jedi who saw and experienced those failings and responded to them in different ways.

