Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Richardson Powerball Player Wins $1 MillionLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Should Jerry Jones have donated $500,000 to charity instead of Abbott campaign?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
MacKenzie Scott Donated $16 Million to Grand Prairie ISDLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down I-20 in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas — An overturned 18-wheeler shut down westbound Interstate 20 early Thursday morning in Arlington. The crash was reported around 3 a.m. The westbound lanes were closed at New York Avenue, near Texas 360, until shortly after 6 a.m. The exit ramps from 360 to I-20 were also...
This is the ‘Truck of Texas’: one report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you have ever driven on the highway in Texas, no doubt you will see a truck or two, usually going well over the speed limit. That’s okay, we still love them. But what is the ‘Truck of Texas’? Well, according to the Texas Automotive...
fox4news.com
3 hit while crossing street near Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD elementary school
SAGINAW, Texas - A mother and two children were hurt after being hit by an SUV near an elementary school in north Fort Worth. It happened around 7:15 a.m. Thursday just as students were arriving at Comanche Springs Elementary School. The school is in the Eagle Mountain Saginaw Independent School District.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Driver Switches Cars, Tries to Hide in Dallas Day Care During Chase
Two people are in custody Thursday afternoon after one of them led police on a chase and switched cars before running into a day care carrying a car seat in an apparent last-ditch effort to escape officers. Dallas Police confirmed to NBC 5 Thursday afternoon they were following a blue...
fox4news.com
Suspect switches vehicles during Dallas car chase
Suspects leaves stolen car to hop into another vehicle. He appeared to put a child in a car seat into the SUV.
Video: Plano home burglar leaves immediately after realizing he's being recorded
A man is now jailed in Collin County after starring in a widely viewed video tweeted by Plano police. Plano PD circulated a home security video showing a man breaking into a home
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
One person struck and killed by traffic on I-20 in Fort Worth
One person has died after being struck by traffic on I-20 in south Fort Worth last night. Police got the 911 calls just before 10 p.m. and rolled to west-bound I-20 just before I-35.
Is It Illegal to Let Your Dog Poop On Someone’s Yard In Texas?
It happens, right? Whether you are a dog owner or not, we have all dealt with DOG POOP in the yard. Actually, other people's DOG'S POOP in the yard. And, that's what the issue is. When other people's pets POOP on your lawn. Isn't it funny how if OUR dog poops in our yard, it's cool, BUT if a neighborhood dog or strange dog poops in your yard it becomes a problem?
DPS: Longview woman dies after crash on I-20
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – In the early morning hours of Oct. 30, two vehicles were involved in a wreck leaving one dead. According to the investigation done by Trooper Jimmy Benton, a Ford F-150 was disabled on the eastbound shoulder of Interstate 20 due to a previous crash when a Toyota Corolla travelling east […]
Rockwall County police chase ends in Dallas with baby rescued, man arrested
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A chase that began in Rockwall County ended in Dallas after a suspect ran inside a building carrying a baby in a car seat.It all began east of Dallas about 2 p.m. and involved a dark-colored Dodge Charger.The chase went down I-30 into Pleasant Grove and Oak Cliff where a white SUV pulled up behind the vehicle being chased.The Dodge Charger stopped, and the driver got out and pulled a baby in a car seat from the car and put it the white SUV.That car then sped off with cops in pursuit.The chase went into west Dallas where the suspect got out of the white SUV, grabbed the baby in a car seat and ran into a building at 3737 Goldman Street.Chopper 11 showed at least one suspect being brought out by police and the baby safe.
dallasexpress.com
Vagrants Might Be Living in Dallas Storm Drains
A video recently shared online shows a man climbing out of a storm drain in North Dallas’ Jan Mar neighborhood. A few weeks ago, a Jan Mar homeowner was awakened around 3:30 a.m. by her Ring doorbell, alerting her to movement outside her front door. She looked outside and saw a man crawling out of a storm drain on Forest Lane near North Central Expressway.
Woman, her two children hit by SUV near Fort Worth elementary school, police say
SAGINAW, Texas — A woman and her two children were hit by a vehicle near an elementary school in northwest Fort Worth on Thursday morning, police said. Police said none of their injuries were life-threatening, and all three victims were conscious and considered in stable condition. The crash happened...
sequoyahcountytimes.com
King facing additional charges in I-40 shooting
A Dallas, Texas man charged in the July 2021 shooting of two men on Interstate-40 is now facing additional felony charges of maiming and attempted robbery in the first degree. Lee B. King, 27, was initially facing a felony charge of maiming and two counts of shooting to kill. He appeared in Sequoyah County District Court on Oct. 31 before District Judge Jeffrey Payton and is scheduled to appear before him again on Nov. 28, according to court records.
fox4news.com
Fiery crash involving two 18-wheelers shuts down I-30 at PGBT
GARLAND, Texas - At least one person died in a fiery crash before dawn in far east Dallas County. The accident happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday on westbound Interstate 30 near the President George Bush Turnpike. Garland police said an 18-wheeler had pulled over on the shoulder and a...
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
fox4news.com
Man killed by Fort Worth police in Parker County identified
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the gunman killed by Fort Worth police Tuesday in Parker County. Raymundo Duran II, 30, had an outstanding warrant for felony domestic violence. The Fort Worth Police Department’s fugitive unit and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force...
KCBD
GRAPHIC: Bodycam video released from deadly hospital shooting
DALLAS (KTVT) - On Wednesday, Dallas police released video of the deadly chaos and violence that erupted inside Methodist Dallas Medical Center last month. A gunman shot and killed two health care workers. Authorities call it capital murder. Suspect Nestor Hernandez, seen in surveillance video, entered the labor and delivery...
starlocalmedia.com
Murder suspect in custody for road rage shooting in Carrollton
A 25-year-old Dallas man is charged with murder for shooting and killing a 21-year-old woman during a road rage incident in Carrollton on Saturday, Oct. 29. Shardrel Damon Webb is charged with firing the shots that killed 21-year-old Aurimar Iturriago of Venezuela at approximately 12:15 a.m. Carrollton Police Officers responded...
Dallas Gas Station Clerks Come to Blows With Shoplifter, Immediately Regret It
This is what not to do if you happen to be a clerk at a convenience store and you catch someone shoplifting. Don’t get me wrong, I totally understand getting pissed off when someone steals from you. But, it’s not worth getting your ass kicked. Just call the cops and let them do their thing.
B106
Temple, TX
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
B106 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0