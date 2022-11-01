ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

WFAA

Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down I-20 in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas — An overturned 18-wheeler shut down westbound Interstate 20 early Thursday morning in Arlington. The crash was reported around 3 a.m. The westbound lanes were closed at New York Avenue, near Texas 360, until shortly after 6 a.m. The exit ramps from 360 to I-20 were also...
ARLINGTON, TX
CW33

This is the ‘Truck of Texas’: one report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you have ever driven on the highway in Texas, no doubt you will see a truck or two, usually going well over the speed limit. That’s okay, we still love them. But what is the ‘Truck of Texas’? Well, according to the Texas Automotive...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Driver Switches Cars, Tries to Hide in Dallas Day Care During Chase

Two people are in custody Thursday afternoon after one of them led police on a chase and switched cars before running into a day care carrying a car seat in an apparent last-ditch effort to escape officers. Dallas Police confirmed to NBC 5 Thursday afternoon they were following a blue...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Is It Illegal to Let Your Dog Poop On Someone’s Yard In Texas?

It happens, right? Whether you are a dog owner or not, we have all dealt with DOG POOP in the yard. Actually, other people's DOG'S POOP in the yard. And, that's what the issue is. When other people's pets POOP on your lawn. Isn't it funny how if OUR dog poops in our yard, it's cool, BUT if a neighborhood dog or strange dog poops in your yard it becomes a problem?
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

DPS: Longview woman dies after crash on I-20

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – In the early morning hours of Oct. 30, two vehicles were involved in a wreck leaving one dead. According to the investigation done by Trooper Jimmy Benton, a Ford F-150 was disabled on the eastbound shoulder of Interstate 20 due to a previous crash when a Toyota Corolla travelling east […]
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS DFW

Rockwall County police chase ends in Dallas with baby rescued, man arrested

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A chase that began in Rockwall County ended in Dallas after a suspect ran inside a building carrying a baby in a car seat.It all began east of Dallas about 2 p.m. and involved a dark-colored Dodge Charger.The chase went down I-30 into Pleasant Grove and Oak Cliff where a white SUV pulled up behind the vehicle being chased.The Dodge Charger stopped, and the driver got out and pulled a baby in a car seat from the car and put it the white SUV.That car then sped off with cops in pursuit.The chase went into west Dallas where the suspect got out of the white SUV, grabbed the baby in a car seat and ran into a building at 3737 Goldman Street.Chopper 11 showed at least one suspect being brought out by police and the baby safe.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Vagrants Might Be Living in Dallas Storm Drains

A video recently shared online shows a man climbing out of a storm drain in North Dallas’ Jan Mar neighborhood. A few weeks ago, a Jan Mar homeowner was awakened around 3:30 a.m. by her Ring doorbell, alerting her to movement outside her front door. She looked outside and saw a man crawling out of a storm drain on Forest Lane near North Central Expressway.
DALLAS, TX
sequoyahcountytimes.com

King facing additional charges in I-40 shooting

A Dallas, Texas man charged in the July 2021 shooting of two men on Interstate-40 is now facing additional felony charges of maiming and attempted robbery in the first degree. Lee B. King, 27, was initially facing a felony charge of maiming and two counts of shooting to kill. He appeared in Sequoyah County District Court on Oct. 31 before District Judge Jeffrey Payton and is scheduled to appear before him again on Nov. 28, according to court records.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fiery crash involving two 18-wheelers shuts down I-30 at PGBT

GARLAND, Texas - At least one person died in a fiery crash before dawn in far east Dallas County. The accident happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday on westbound Interstate 30 near the President George Bush Turnpike. Garland police said an 18-wheeler had pulled over on the shoulder and a...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Man killed by Fort Worth police in Parker County identified

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the gunman killed by Fort Worth police Tuesday in Parker County. Raymundo Duran II, 30, had an outstanding warrant for felony domestic violence. The Fort Worth Police Department’s fugitive unit and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force...
FORT WORTH, TX
KCBD

GRAPHIC: Bodycam video released from deadly hospital shooting

DALLAS (KTVT) - On Wednesday, Dallas police released video of the deadly chaos and violence that erupted inside Methodist Dallas Medical Center last month. A gunman shot and killed two health care workers. Authorities call it capital murder. Suspect Nestor Hernandez, seen in surveillance video, entered the labor and delivery...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Murder suspect in custody for road rage shooting in Carrollton

A 25-year-old Dallas man is charged with murder for shooting and killing a 21-year-old woman during a road rage incident in Carrollton on Saturday, Oct. 29. Shardrel Damon Webb is charged with firing the shots that killed 21-year-old Aurimar Iturriago of Venezuela at approximately 12:15 a.m. Carrollton Police Officers responded...
CARROLLTON, TX
