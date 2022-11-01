ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

theonlycolors.com

Spartan Reacts: With Illinois up, now what for Michigan State?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan State Spartans fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. This is what rock bottom feels like. After the embarrassing loss to Michigan and...
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Michigan making push to flip Wisconsin commit

The Michigan Wolverines had a big weekend on the recruiting front as they hosted a number of visitors during the Michigan State game, with a current Wisconsin defensive line commit being one of them. Michigan working to flip class of 2023 Wisconsin commit. Three-star 2023 defensive lineman Roderick “Trey” Pierce...
ANN ARBOR, MI
thechampaignroom.com

How you should feel about Illinois’ upcoming basketball season

While the attention of the Illini faithful is fully focused on the gridiron (rightfully so!) the tipoff for the basketball season has crept up on us. The Illini kick off the season Monday against Eastern Illinois at the State Farm Center in what’s slated to be an exciting year.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois defender leads Power 5 conferences in key pass-rushing stat

Jer’Zhan Newton is all by himself at the top of the list for Power 5 defenders when it comes to QB pressures. So it’s not surprising to find that Newton is a member of one of the best defensive units in the country this year, Bret Bielema’s Illinois Illini. Netwon’s 41 quarterback pressures, an average of over 5 per game mind you, shouldn’t be too surprising to and Illini fan.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
MLive.com

Mel Tucker on delayed preparation for Illinois and injury updates

EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker’s typical Sunday was significantly altered last week. The Michigan State coach was dealing with the fallout of a postgame incident after a loss at Michigan and reviewing video evidence before announcing Sunday night four players are suspended indefinitely. Tucker said he addressed the...
EAST LANSING, MI
thechampaignroom.com

‘The best is yet to come’: Illinois has eyes set on division title

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois just won its sixth straight game on Saturday against Nebraska and its fourth straight in conference play, solidifying the lead in the Big Ten West. On the heels of another win, the Illinois coaching staff addressed the media in their weekly press conferences on a...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Maize n Brew

Three bold predictions for Michigan basketball this season

College basketball kicks off next week, as Michigan fans are anticipating another successful season for a program that’s been incredibly consistent over the last decade. Last year was a roller coaster ride for the Michigan Wolverines, who could never seem to put together two quality performances in a row and barely made the NCAA Tournament before making it to the Sweet Sixteen.
ANN ARBOR, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Blake Harms Leaving WLNS-TV: Where Is the Lansing Meteorologist Going?

Lansing residents love the easy-to-understand, informative, and entertaining weather forecasts by meteorologist Blake Harms, especially the fun facts. Actually, they love the entire 6 News morning team. But now, a new meteorologist is joining the morning crew as Blake Harms is leaving WLNS-TV. Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Blake Harms said about leaving WLNS-TV.
LANSING, MI
detroitlions.com

Cheer Spotlight: Alison B.

Alison B. is a coach for Michigan State University's dance team as well as a rookie Detroit Lions Cheerleader. Learn more about her in this week's Cheer Spotlight presented by FIGO Salon.
EAST LANSING, MI
1470 WMBD

Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Detroit News

Michigan Chamber endorses Tudor Dixon seven days before Election Day

Lansing — After months of sitting on the sidelines, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce got involved in the governor's race Tuesday, endorsing Republican Tudor Dixon over Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a week before Election Day. The chamber, a group that advocates on behalf of businesses in Lansing, said the...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

A mystery in Michigan's 6th District race: where is the GOP candidate?

Michigan’s redrawn 6th Congressional district has a popular, incumbent Democrat seeking re-election and a Republican challenger who has been virtually invisible since winning the primary in August. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is ever-present on the campaign trail while GOP primary winner, Whittney Williams, is nowhere to be found. On a...
MICHIGAN STATE
WAND TV

Man arrested in Decatur for voting twice

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Sheriff's Office announced that a Decatur man has been arrested for voting twice in the 2022 Illinois General Primary. David E. Badon, 47, was arrested on November 2 after an investigation revealed that he voted twice, which is a Class 3 felony in the state of the Illinois.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Champaign City Council votes to honor late bar owner

UPDATE at 8:43 p.m. on 11/1/2022 The Champaign City Council voted unanimously to rename a street after a longtime bar owner. ORIGINAL STORY: CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign City Council will vote Tuesday night on a proposal to rename a street after a longtime bar owner. Tumble Inn, located at 302 South Neil Street, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

