vicksburgnews.com
Taylon Smith now playing basketball for Hinds CC
Former Vicksburg High School basketball player Taylon Smith is now playing at Hinds Community College. Smith, who was VDN’s 2020-2021 Boys Basketball Player of the Year, spent his freshman season playing at Mississippi College last year, hitting the game-winning 3-pointer against Montevallo. Smith is now playing under Head Coach...
Vicksburg Post
Porter’s Chapel’s season ends with playoff loss to Tunica Academy
Porter’s Chapel Academy’s football team headed north on Highway 61 with dreams of a monumental playoff upset. It came back south with dreams of next year being a little bit better. B.J. Bryant caught three touchdown passes of 50 yards or more, and top-seeded Tunica Academy shut out...
Vicksburg Post
Hall sets school record as Warren Central tops Meridian
Warren Central was showered in penalty flags, dropped a sure touchdown pass and had two more called back. It committed a couple of bad turnovers and missed several chances to put the game away. Going forward, the Vikings know they’ll have to be a lot better than they were on...
Vicksburg Post
PCA heads to Tunica Academy for Round 2 of MAIS Class 2A playoffs
For the first time in 10 years, Porter’s Chapel Academy will play a football game in November. The challenge now is earning the right to play another. Porter’s Chapel (5-5) will go on the road Friday to play Tunica Academy (10-0) in the second round of the MAIS Class 2A playoffs. Tunica is the top seed in the bracket and has not scored less than 38 points in any game this season.
Jackson Free Press
Tourney at ‘The Big House’
Some call the Mississippi Coliseum "The Big House." And for two weeks every March, it plays host to one of the biggest and best events in Mississippi sports: the state high school basketball championships. The tournament tips off Tuesday, March 3, and runs through Saturday, March 14. High Street will...
Vicksburg Post
Gators roll past Holmes County Central to finish undefeated in Region 2-5A
Vicksburg High finished its best regular season in more than 30 years with another romp in The Swamp. Malik Montgomery scored three rushing touchdowns, Johnny Smith and DeCorey Knight had one each, and the Gators headed into the postseason with a 32-16 victory over Holmes County Central on Thursday. Vicksburg...
Vicksburg Post
Tallulah Academy advances to MAIS Class 2A semifinals
Tallulah Academy’s well-oiled football machine showed some rust when it was put back in motion following a week off. It wasn’t nearly enough to seize it up, though. Tallulah got a kickoff return touchdown from Brayson Morson and a fumble return TD from Dee Morgan to help overcome a slew of penalties, and defeated Prentiss Christian 42-16 in the second round of the MAIS Class 2A playoffs on Friday.
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg, Warren Central back in same region under MHSAA realignment plan for 2023-25
For the first time in a decade, the Vicksburg-Warren Central rivalry will be for more than just bragging rights. Warren Central and Vicksburg will both be in Class 6A for the 2023-25 reclassification cycle, according to enrollment numbers released Thursday by the Mississippi High School Activities Association. Although the two...
Vicksburg Post
Tallulah Academy gets back to work after first-round bye
A first-round bye in the playoffs is supposed to be a reward for a great season. Tallulah Academy coach Bart Wood isn’t quite seeing it that way. Tallulah (8-1) won each of its last four regular-season games by at least 30 points and was hitting on all cylinders. It won the MAIS District 3-2A championship and earned the No. 2 seed in the playoff bracket, which came with a first-round bye.
Vicksburg Post
SURRATT: Alcorn’s jazz festival is little-known gem for Vicksburg
Some of you may not read this until Friday night or sometime over the weekend, so part of my message may leave you scratching your heads wondering why I even mentioned an event occurring Friday afternoon. But there is a method to my madness. The jazz group Astral Project is...
Vicksburg Post
FRAZIER: Downtown Vicksburg has a strong heartbeat
I don’t know who to thank. Maybe it’s a combination of folks, but I just want to send a shout-out to all who are doing their part in revitalizing downtown Vicksburg. Just this week, I have written about two new businesses that have or are in the process of setting up shop. This is so exciting. And what’s more exciting is the young people who are involved in running them.
Vicksburg Post
12 Vicksburg Warren School District students to perform in Mississippi Honor Choir
The Vicksburg Warren School District announced Thursday that 12 of its talented elementary students were recently selected as members of the Mississippi Elementary All-State Honor Choir. The following students will represent their schools in this exciting event:. Bovina Elementary School:. Elli Burns. Anelise McCain. Mary Ruth Montgomery. Kenley “KK” Williamson...
mississippifreepress.org
White Mississippians Still Think They Are the Only Decision-Makers for Jackson, Miss.
The water crisis in Jackson, Miss., is not just the story of a city’s aging water-treatment system affected by recent severe weather. The roots of this crisis run far deeper. The story of Jackson’s water crisis is a story of white state leadership, a Black-led capital city, and ordinary inequality and racism.
Vicksburg Post
Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg welcomes 2022-2023 Provisional Class
The Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg welcomed the 2022-2023 Provisional Class at the annual Fall Party held on Oct. 20. The party was hosted at the home of life member Kellie Pierce. New members are Ashley Tipton, Karley Hayes, Sarah Soverns, Shelby Purvis, Lauren Boler, Dayton Brasfield and Marigaye Cooper. Junior...
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Land Records October 25-November 1
Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Oct. 25 to Nov. 1. *Irby Home Buyers LLC to Cedric Barnum, Part of the John A. Klein Survey, Tax Parcel #108D-22-1470-005000. *Sheila Kaye Staggs to Jason R. Bryant, Lot 11, Belle Isle on the Lakes-Nevels Subdivision. *Joshua A....
Vicksburg Post
SILVER ALERT: Vicksburg man reported missing by MHP
The Mississippi Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for 46-year-old Derrick Johnson of Vicksburg. He is described as a black male, five feet seven inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing plaid pajamas and a navy jacket on Saturday, Oct....
Jackson Walgreens store to close this month
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Walgreens on Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson will close its doors soon. The business has been around for almost 30 years. Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, is concerned about how the closure will affect those living in the area. “What about the elderly? What about the sick? What about the poor? […]
Meet the Candidates: Brian Flowers
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brian Flowers is running for the U.S. Representative seat for the Second District of Mississippi. He will face Democratic Incumbent Bennie Thompson in the November 8 General Election. According to his campaign website, Fowers was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina where he was raised in a Southern Baptist Church. He’s a […]
Vicksburg Post
Teen Queen Gives Back
Vicksburg resident Gracie Lynn Williamson will compete as Miss Teen Ellisville in the upcoming Miss Magnolia State pageant, which will take place at the Artis T. Williams Sr. Auditorium on Nov. 19-20. Williamson, a 10th-grade student at Warren Central High School, has completed more than 160 service hours in the...
WAPT
16 Cuisine: One Guy Steak and Chicken
JACKSON, Miss. — 16 Cuisine goes inside the One Guy Steak and Chicken food truck to find out what's cooking. To find out where Kendrick Gordon's food truck will be next, tap here.
