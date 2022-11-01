Read full article on original website
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook / The First Week of November Will Bring Above Normal TemperaturesDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook For the Week of 10/23/22 Features Above Normal Temperatures For the First Half of the WeekDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
Major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates, Mohawk Correctional: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIARome, NY
The Road Less Travelled-Enjoying Awesome Fall Colors at Hunts Pond NY State ForestDan PfeiferNew Berlin, NY
cnycentral.com
"200,000 to 400,000 people:" Neighbors, real estate prepare for Micron population boom
Clay, N.Y. — During the NY-22 Congressional Debate, both nominees, Brandon Williams (R) and Francis Conole (D) had plenty of disagreements. The one thing they did agree on was how Micron will impact neighborhoods surrounding the town of Clay and education. The microchip manufacturer is years away from being...
WKTV
Gaetano Construction bought by Rochester construction business, Pike Company
UTICA, N.Y. -- On Monday, a fifth-generation construction business, The Pike Company (Pike) bought Charles Gaetano Construction Corporation (Gaetano) and C2C Construction Solutions, LLC (C2C). Gaetano was a second-generation construction corporation, founded in 1960. Gaetano was a member of the Utica business community for more than 60 years. Gaetano’s success...
Big Changes Ahead For Traffic Flow in Consumer Square, New Hartford
It's something that customers constantly complain about (myself included) and that is the traffic situation that happens whenever you head into Consumer Square in New Harford. It is constantly congested, especially by the area near Starbucks, and then whenever you want to leave the plaza, turning right. It, for lack of a better term, is a mess there.
localsyr.com
Pending owner helps to slow down imminent closure of Great Northern Mall after tenants ordered to vacate
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to a letter obtained by NewsChannel 9, the Great Northern Mall in Clay will “permanently close” on November 20. The tenants were told their leases are being terminated and they have to “vacate” their stores no later than November 20.
cnycentral.com
Great Northern tenants informed leases will be terminated, mall to close permanently
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. — Great Northern Mall is officially closing its doors. On October 27th, a letter was sent out to tenants by the mall manager saying, in part, that "Great Northern Mall will permanently close its doors on November 20, 2022." The letter continued, "Accordingly, Great Northern...
therealdeal.com
Kohan mall bites dust; next owner to redevelop it
Adding residential to lackluster malls — or redeveloping them entirely — is a strategy that real estate investors have increasingly employed in the past few years. A sampling:. The owners of the Brentwood Place Shopping Center in Los Angeles filed papers to turn it into a highrise apartment...
WKTV
State Bowling Center in Ilion will soon be torn down
The owner of State Bowling Center sold the building to developers in Ohio. The Ilion mayor says plans have been submitted to put a Walgreens there. Developers plan to tear down State Bowling Center in Ilion to make way for Walgreens. State Bowling Center in Ilion will soon be demolished...
Weitsman Buying Saratoga Mansion But “Vestal Will Always Be Home”
Broome County businessman Adam Weitsman is preparing to acquire a massive estate that's been described as the "jewel of Saratoga Springs." Weitsman, who has lived in Vestal for more than two decades, says he expects the sale of what's known as "Palazzo Riggi" north of Albany will be finalized soon.
WKTV
TR Proctor Park to get new playground
UTICA, N.Y. -- Mayor Robert Palmieri joined by Councilman Frank Meola, Tuesday, unveiled a design for a new playground, at Thomas R. Proctor Park. The new playground is being funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and will replace the old one, which is outdated and falling apart. “The City...
Illinois firm acquires longtime Syracuse insurance agency
Syracuse, N.Y. -- An Illinois company has acquired a large Syracuse insurance agency that has been in business for 94 years. Alera Group, a national insurance and wealth services firm with headquarters in the Chicago suburb of Deerfield, acquired Haylor, Freyer & Coon Inc. last week. Terms of the transaction were not announced.
Who Broke Into Rural CNY School on Halloween? And Why?
One Central New York school district is trying to determine who broke into a school overnight, and what they may have been up to for approximately three hours while they were inside. It happened in the Morrisville Eaton Central School District, and specifically in the elementary school on Eaton Street.
In January New Yorkers will be able to recycle electronics for free
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Sunnking, a company that collects and recycles electronics, will have its final drive-thru free recycling event on Saturday and the company says they may be cutting back on this popular event. Robert Burns, the Marketing Director, says these events in the Syracuse area bring in about 2,000 people. “They love it, we’ve […]
Fire in Clay, one person taken to hospital
CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR) — A fire broke out in a town house complex on Wednesday, November 2 on Marlin Drive in Clay, N.Y. Clay Fire Department responded, and help came from Brewerton, Cicero & North Syracuse fire departments. 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 one person is being taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Volunteers […]
2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York
Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
Another Break-In at Morrisville Eaton School, Again Cafeteria Targeted
For the second night in a row, a small group of troublemakers broke-in to the Morrisville Eaton Elementary School. And, once again, it appear the motivation may have been a midnight snack. This time, though, police say they captured one of the hungry intruders. Despite the break-ins on consecutive nights,...
Two arrested during Otsego Co. underage drinking detail
On October 28th, New York State Police conducted an underage drinking detail in Otsego County and two cashiers were caught selling alcohol to minors.
localsyr.com
Founder of OG’s Against Violence loses everything in house fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Firefighters were sent to a house fire in the 100 block of Bradford Street in Syracuse on Monday night, October 31. Being extra careful with trick-or-treaters around, firefighters made it to the house in four minutes to find a two-story house with heavy flames coming from the back of the house.
watervilletimes.com
CCS Swears In Superintendent
The Clinton Central School Board of Education met last Tuesday evening to discuss new business. The first piece of business was the Oath of Office for incoming Superintendent Chris Clancy. Clancy is assuming the role full-time Nov. 14. CCS Interim Superintendent Dave Langone congratulated Clancy on his appointment before reading a proclamation from New York state Gov. Kathy Hochul commemorating Oct. 17 - Oct. 24 as School Board Recognition Week.
wrvo.org
Hochul announces $50 million for NYS airports, includes two CNY facilities
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $50 million dollars will be allocated to New York airports to support safety enhancements and modernize operations. Among the 24 airports receiving support, two central New York airports, Hamilton Municipal Airport in Madison County and Chase Field Airport in Cortland County will receive $1.3 million and $1.1 million, respectively.
MV Crime Stoppers Looking for This Wanted Person from Whitesboro
Police in Utica are looking for a Whitesboro man on three charges including Aggravated Harassment, according to Utica Police Officer Stan Fernalld. Police say, 35-year-old Anthony T. Lang is wanted by the Utica Police Department for multiple open arrest warrants for Criminal Contempt in the first degree (class E felony) and Aggravated Harassment in the second degree (class A misdemeanor).
