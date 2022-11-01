ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterville, NY

WKTV

Gaetano Construction bought by Rochester construction business, Pike Company

UTICA, N.Y. -- On Monday, a fifth-generation construction business, The Pike Company (Pike) bought Charles Gaetano Construction Corporation (Gaetano) and C2C Construction Solutions, LLC (C2C). Gaetano was a second-generation construction corporation, founded in 1960. Gaetano was a member of the Utica business community for more than 60 years. Gaetano’s success...
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

Big Changes Ahead For Traffic Flow in Consumer Square, New Hartford

It's something that customers constantly complain about (myself included) and that is the traffic situation that happens whenever you head into Consumer Square in New Harford. It is constantly congested, especially by the area near Starbucks, and then whenever you want to leave the plaza, turning right. It, for lack of a better term, is a mess there.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
therealdeal.com

Kohan mall bites dust; next owner to redevelop it

Adding residential to lackluster malls — or redeveloping them entirely — is a strategy that real estate investors have increasingly employed in the past few years. A sampling:. The owners of the Brentwood Place Shopping Center in Los Angeles filed papers to turn it into a highrise apartment...
CLAY, NY
WKTV

State Bowling Center in Ilion will soon be torn down

The owner of State Bowling Center sold the building to developers in Ohio. The Ilion mayor says plans have been submitted to put a Walgreens there. Developers plan to tear down State Bowling Center in Ilion to make way for Walgreens. State Bowling Center in Ilion will soon be demolished...
ILION, NY
WKTV

TR Proctor Park to get new playground

UTICA, N.Y. -- Mayor Robert Palmieri joined by Councilman Frank Meola, Tuesday, unveiled a design for a new playground, at Thomas R. Proctor Park. The new playground is being funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and will replace the old one, which is outdated and falling apart. “The City...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Illinois firm acquires longtime Syracuse insurance agency

Syracuse, N.Y. -- An Illinois company has acquired a large Syracuse insurance agency that has been in business for 94 years. Alera Group, a national insurance and wealth services firm with headquarters in the Chicago suburb of Deerfield, acquired Haylor, Freyer & Coon Inc. last week. Terms of the transaction were not announced.
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

Who Broke Into Rural CNY School on Halloween? And Why?

One Central New York school district is trying to determine who broke into a school overnight, and what they may have been up to for approximately three hours while they were inside. It happened in the Morrisville Eaton Central School District, and specifically in the elementary school on Eaton Street.
MORRISVILLE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fire in Clay, one person taken to hospital

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR) — A fire broke out in a town house complex on Wednesday, November 2 on Marlin Drive in Clay, N.Y. Clay Fire Department responded, and help came from Brewerton, Cicero & North Syracuse fire departments.  911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 one person is being taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Volunteers […]
CLAY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York

Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Founder of OG’s Against Violence loses everything in house fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Firefighters were sent to a house fire in the 100 block of Bradford Street in Syracuse on Monday night, October 31. Being extra careful with trick-or-treaters around, firefighters made it to the house in four minutes to find a two-story house with heavy flames coming from the back of the house.
SYRACUSE, NY
watervilletimes.com

CCS Swears In Superintendent

The Clinton Central School Board of Education met last Tuesday evening to discuss new business. The first piece of business was the Oath of Office for incoming Superintendent Chris Clancy. Clancy is assuming the role full-time Nov. 14. CCS Interim Superintendent Dave Langone congratulated Clancy on his appointment before reading a proclamation from New York state Gov. Kathy Hochul commemorating Oct. 17 - Oct. 24 as School Board Recognition Week.
CLINTON, NY
wrvo.org

Hochul announces $50 million for NYS airports, includes two CNY facilities

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $50 million dollars will be allocated to New York airports to support safety enhancements and modernize operations. Among the 24 airports receiving support, two central New York airports, Hamilton Municipal Airport in Madison County and Chase Field Airport in Cortland County will receive $1.3 million and $1.1 million, respectively.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

MV Crime Stoppers Looking for This Wanted Person from Whitesboro

Police in Utica are looking for a Whitesboro man on three charges including Aggravated Harassment, according to Utica Police Officer Stan Fernalld. Police say, 35-year-old Anthony T. Lang is wanted by the Utica Police Department for multiple open arrest warrants for Criminal Contempt in the first degree (class E felony) and Aggravated Harassment in the second degree (class A misdemeanor).
UTICA, NY

