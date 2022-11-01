Detailed knowledge about the neural connections among regions of the brain is key for advancing our understanding of normal brain function and changes that occur with aging and disease. Researchers use a range of experimental techniques to map connections at different levels of granularity in rodent animal models, but the results are often challenging to compare and integrate. Three-dimensional reference atlases of the brain provide new opportunities for cumulating, integrating, and reinterpreting research findings across studies. Here, we review approaches for integrating data describing neural connections and other modalities in rodent brain atlases and discuss how atlas-based workflows can facilitate brainwide analyses of neural network organization in relation to other facets of neuroarchitecture.

1 DAY AGO