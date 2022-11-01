Read full article on original website
Related
This company cloned cannabis cells in a bioreactor, and they’re 12 times stronger than normal
Israeli-based company BioHarvest Sciences has created a material with all the active ingredients found in cannabis that is 12 times more potent by cloning hemp cells and growing them in a bioreactor. As stated on the company's website, using its patented Bio-Plant CELLicitationTM platform technology, BioHarvest Sciences exhibits exceptional Cannabinoid...
technologynetworks.com
Common Sedative Increases Heart Damage Risk When Used at Night
A common drug that makes patients sleepy and less anxious before surgery is associated with an increased risk of heart damage when operations are performed at night, according to a study by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The findings are further evidence that the time of...
Phys.org
Study reveals how naturally-occurring compound kills major drug-resistant bacteria
Scientists analyzing the effects of an organic compound on drug resistance bacteria have discovered how it can inhibit and kill a germ that causes serious illness or in some cases death. Pseudomonas aeruginosa is a type of bacteria, often found in hospital patients, which can lead to infections in the...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Identify a Unique Set of Proteins That Restore Hearing
A study demonstrates how transcription factors support cell regeneration. Researchers at the National Institutes of Health have identified a particular protein network that is necessary for cell regeneration to restore hearing in zebrafish. Researchers at the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) led the research, which may help in the creation of human hearing loss treatments. The findings were recently published in the journal Cell Genomics.
Scientists are one step closer to producing synthetic cells that can interact with living matter
For decades, researchers have been fascinated by the process of cell division, a highly intricate process driven by a precise cocktail of components. To better understand this phenomenon, researchers have been trying to create synthetic cells that mimic nature. While it will take some time before we have fully functional...
News-Medical.net
Researchers study the unique adaptability of small intestinal bacteria for the first time
Bacteria in the small intestine adapt dynamically to our nutritional state, with individual species disappearing and reappearing. Researchers at the University of Bern and University Hospital Bern have now been able to comprehensively study the bacteria of the small intestine and their unique adaptability for the first time. The findings contribute to a better understanding of intestinal diseases such as Crohn's disease or celiac disease and to the development of new therapeutic approaches.
Artificial intelligence discovers new life-changing drug and human trials have started already
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has discovered a new life-changing drug and human trials are already underway. The biotech company behind the breakthrough has dosed its first patient with an AI-developed treatment for ALS patients. Alice Zhang, 33, is the founder of Verge Genomics and a former neuroscience doctoral student at University of...
Scientists finally solved the mystery of 'hair-like' structures found on almost all human cells
Synapses are the junctions between neurons (nerve cells) where signals cross, often involving chemicals called neurotransmitters, allowing neurons to communicate. Such communication is fundamental in linking the sensory organs of the nervous system to the brain, which regulates everything from your mind to your muscles as well as organ functions. In other words, communication between your nerve cells plays a role in everything you think, feel, and do.
News-Medical.net
Scientists identify a cryptic SARS-CoV-2 lineage in wastewater
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers in the United States investigated the source of an enigmatic severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Omicron variant of concern (VOC)-like spike (S) protein strain detected in wastewater but not in clinical samples. On 11 January 2022, an...
AI to Be Used to Develop Nuclear Fusion Energy
Machine learning has been used to spot the notorious plasma blobs that form inside nuclear fusion reactors.
Phys.org
New research explores how cancer cells spread in human body
For decades, figuring out exactly why cancerous tumors form in the human body has been a goal for scientists, but knowing how cancer cells spread is also key to fighting the often-deadly disease. The osmotic engine model of cancer motility has shown that confined cells move by taking in water...
Phys.org
In the latest human vs. machine match, artificial intelligence wins by a hair
Vikas Nanda has spent more than two decades studying the intricacies of proteins, the highly complex substances present in all living organisms. The Rutgers scientist has long contemplated how the unique patterns of amino acids that comprise proteins determine whether they become anything from hemoglobin to collagen, as well as the subsequent, mysterious step of self-assembly where only certain proteins clump together to form even more complex substances.
technologynetworks.com
Inductively Coupled Plasma-Mass Spectrometry: What Factors Are Driving Its Application Landscape?
Inductively coupled plasma-mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) is undoubtedly the fastest-growing trace element technique available today. Only a handful of instruments were sold when it was commercialized in 1983. But today the annual worldwide market size exceeds 2,000 systems, used for many varied and diverse applications. Even though it can broadly determine...
Phys.org
Novel molecular orbital interaction that stabilizes cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries
A large international team led by scientists from the Institute for Superconducting and Electronic Materials at the University of Wollongong has verified that the introduction of novel molecular orbital interactions can improve the structural stability of cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries. The production of better cathode materials for high-performance lithium-ion...
technologynetworks.com
4D Lipidomics: Workflow for Increased Throughput
Lipid profiling from complex lipid extracts can be a challenging and time-consuming task. The high complexity of samples and co-elution of isobaric or isomeric compounds complicate the confident annotation of lipids. Download this app note to discover a workflow that:. Ensures confident annotations of a wide range of lipids. Increases...
technologynetworks.com
CD8+ T Cell Effector and Memory Functions Controlled by Protein Kinase CK2 During Infection
The protein kinase CK2 is involved in a wide range of biological processes and cellular functions, including inflammatory responses and pathologies associated with inflammation. Also, its aberrant expression and activity are characteristic of many cancers. Yet the basic function of CK2 in CD8+ immune T cells has remained completely unknown.
science.org
Atlas-based data integration for mapping the connections and architecture of the brain
Detailed knowledge about the neural connections among regions of the brain is key for advancing our understanding of normal brain function and changes that occur with aging and disease. Researchers use a range of experimental techniques to map connections at different levels of granularity in rodent animal models, but the results are often challenging to compare and integrate. Three-dimensional reference atlases of the brain provide new opportunities for cumulating, integrating, and reinterpreting research findings across studies. Here, we review approaches for integrating data describing neural connections and other modalities in rodent brain atlases and discuss how atlas-based workflows can facilitate brainwide analyses of neural network organization in relation to other facets of neuroarchitecture.
myscience.org
In machine learning, synthetic data can offer real performance improvements
Models trained on synthetic data can be more accurate than other models in some cases, which could eliminate some privacy, copyright, and ethical concerns from using real data. Teaching a machine to recognize human actions has many potential applications, such as automatically detecting workers who fall at a construction site...
technologynetworks.com
Low Emission Biodiesel Made by Coffee Waste-Fed Microalgae
Two Aston University researchers have produced high-quality biodiesel after ‘feeding’ and growing microalgae on leftover coffee grounds. Dr Vesna Najdanovic, senior lecturer in chemical engineering and Dr Jiawei Wang were part of a team that grew algae which was then processed into fuel. In just the UK, approximately...
UCSF scientists make discovery about dreams in new study
Have you ever wondered why our eyes move when we sleep? Scientists have been asking that question since the 1950’s with no definitive answers, until now.
Comments / 0