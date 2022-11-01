Read full article on original website
Extremely Rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse Could be Yours for the Right Price
A limited-production series of vehicles was developed by Maserati in 2006 for private customers seeking the ultimate track experience. This extremely rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse was one of the and it could be yours for the right price. Based on the MC12 GT1 race car, this track-only supercar is powered by a mid-mounted 6.0L V12 engine making 744 hp and 546 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 6-speed sequential semi-automatic paddle-shift gearbox, enabling it to hit 124 mph in just 6.4-seconds.
Early Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Alpine Eagle I Selling At No Reserve
Add this pre-war vintage Rolls-Royce to your classic car collection. This classic pre-war Rolls-Royce was originally owned by His Grace the Duke of Westminster and armored for combat in the Arabian Desert to fight the Ottoman Turks and their Central Powers allies. It is a stunning creation, and full of history. Would you add this rare piece to your collection?
Limited Edition Polaroid 50th Anniversary Edition Gold SX-70 Instant Film Camera is 24K Gold Plated
Limited to 50-units worldwide and priced at $999 USD, the Polaroid 50th Anniversary Edition Gold SX-70 instant film camera is built using parts from the original. These vintage SX-70 cameras were completely disassembled, cleaned, and then stripped of their chrome plating before a 24K gold layer was added. All 50-units...
Ultra-Rare 1994 BMW 850CSi Damaged by Hurricane Ian Needs Your Wallet and Courage
CopartThis flagship BMW is as rare as hen's teeth, and sadly a bit too moist.
Shift Robotics Debuts Moonwalkers, the World’s Fastest Shoe That Boosts Walking Speed 250%
You could use these shoes to walk on water, or Shift Robotics’ Moonwalkers to boost your walking speed by up to 250%. It’s touted as the world’s fastest shoe and uses an artificial intelligence-powered drivetrain to help you walk at the speed one would typically run at.
These two widebody VW buses want to steal the show at SEMA 2022
Kenny Pfitzer Designs has unveiled its Southern Californian-inspired Vegas offerings. Like?. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Kenny Pfitzer Designs is hoping to steal the show at SEMA with two custom-built widebody VW vans, designed in collaboration...
Photographer who shocked people with ant face pic shares more photos that stun: ‘Looking for unseen angle’
Lithuanian photographer Eugenijus Kavaliauskas shared his work and inspiration with Fox News Digital after his submission to Nikon's Small World microscopy contest of an ant's face went viral.
Xpeng car-copter completes successful maiden flight
A number of flying car concepts have surfaced over the years, though these have typically been small, light aircraft that can double as cars. This means they still require a runway for takeoffs and landings, making them poorly suited for congestion-filled cities, where if such a thing existed, a flying car could provide the most utility.
Bentley Continental GT Convertible Mulliner Riviera Collection Is Designed For The Yacht Club Crowd
Bentley owners likely own a yacht or two, so it comes as little surprise the company has introduced the nautical-themed Mulliner Riviera Collection. Designed to “celebrate the elegant world of the yachting industry,” the Mulliner Riviera Collection is based on the Continental GT Convertible and will be available exclusively through Bentley Monaco.
Weird cars are becoming the new normal
It’s been a real WTF kind of year for car releases, new machines in new shapes with offbeat marketing leaning on gimmicky features that nobody asked for. Gimmicks are nothing new, but as I was pondering yet another incredibly quick, perfectly quiet EV, it occurred to me that I’ve been having an increasing number of head-scratching reactions to new cars over the past few years.
Harbor Freight Drops Early Black Friday Coupons and They’re Awesome
You’re wrong if you don’t love Harbor Freight deals.
We Finally Have A Tesla Cybertruck Production Date
Tesla fans can start sending fan mail to the writers of The Simpsons. Less than 24 hours after the premier of the show's famous Halloween annual Treehouse of Horror special, which features a Cybertruck, the long-awaited EV truck now has a realistic production start date. Last week, Musk confirmed that...
Quirky Skoda Yeti Pickup Exists In One-Off Prototype Form
Skoda issued a press release celebrating the lesser-known versions of the now-discontinued Yeti (2009-2017). Among them is the Yeti Pickup, a never-before-seen prototype that never reached production but has a quite interesting spec. Skoda built the Yeti Pickup in 2012-2013, combining elements from two production vehicles. The front end comes...
Photographers Capture a SpaceX Rocket Landing for the First Time
SpaceX launched its Falcon Heavy rocket yesterday and for the first time invited photographers to capture its side boosters landing back on Earth. Trevor Mahlmann was one of the lucky photographers to set up a remote camera to capture the rockets landing after they helped a payload to orbit. “When...
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE arrives in US for $76,050
Mercedes-Benz is expanding its electric lineup at U.S. dealerships at a rapid rate. The latest addition is the 2023 EQE electric sedan. On Tuesday, the German automaker announced the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE will cost $76,050 (including destination) as it rolls into U.S. dealers. That price applies to the base rear-wheel-drive...
This 40-in-1 EDC multitool is the most versatile pocket toolkit you can own
Designed to house practically every standard tool conceivable, and plated with 18K gold, the ScrewDriverKing is literal jewelry for EDC collectors. It’s portable, pocket-friendly, and ridiculously efficient at letting you assemble, disassemble, repair, tear down, measure, and create. The ScrewDriverKing™ comes on the back of the Distinct™ Ultra-Thin Multitool...
Don’t Pay $180, Get a LEGO Icons ‘The Friends’ Apartments Set with 2,048-Pieces for $155 Shipped – Today Only
The LEGO Icons ‘The Friends’ Apartments Set has 2,048-pieces and will definitely keep you busy during the holidays, all for $155 shipped, today only, originally $179.99. Featuring both Monica & Rachel’s, and Chandler & Joey’s New York apartments, as well as the adjoining hallway, complete with iconic features as well as props. Product page.
Prized Gold-Plated Rolls-Royce Remains One of the World’s Most Expensive Royal Cars
While many celebrities are known for their expensive car collections, some go one step further with extravagant car customizations. Paris Hilton has both, though her jewel-encrusted pink Bentley is the most famous vehicle in her collection. Of course, not every custom car is a hit: the John InCENArator looks promising but proves to be impractical.
Samsung smart TV owners just got a welcome image upgrade
HDR10+ comes to the Apple TV app on Samsung Smart TVs
Top 10 Bikes For A Cross-Country Road Trip
It is a great debate in the motorcycle world. Do you ride or trailer your bike to events? Traditionalists argue that the point of owning a motorcycle is to ride it, not trailer it. However, modern practical riders know that not all bikes perform well on long rides. The last thing you want is to arrive at your destination event too sore and tired to enjoy it. That is why large touring motorcycles exist. These bikes excel at making long-distance travel an enjoyable experience. So, head out on your next great adventure with one of these ten motorcycles that are perfect for a cross-country road trip.
