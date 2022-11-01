ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

techeblog.com

Extremely Rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse Could be Yours for the Right Price

A limited-production series of vehicles was developed by Maserati in 2006 for private customers seeking the ultimate track experience. This extremely rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse was one of the and it could be yours for the right price. Based on the MC12 GT1 race car, this track-only supercar is powered by a mid-mounted 6.0L V12 engine making 744 hp and 546 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 6-speed sequential semi-automatic paddle-shift gearbox, enabling it to hit 124 mph in just 6.4-seconds.
Motorious

Early Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Alpine Eagle I Selling At No Reserve

Add this pre-war vintage Rolls-Royce to your classic car collection. This classic pre-war Rolls-Royce was originally owned by His Grace the Duke of Westminster and armored for combat in the Arabian Desert to fight the Ottoman Turks and their Central Powers allies. It is a stunning creation, and full of history. Would you add this rare piece to your collection?
BIRMINGHAM, AL
topgear.com

These two widebody VW buses want to steal the show at SEMA 2022

Kenny Pfitzer Designs has unveiled its Southern Californian-inspired Vegas offerings. Like?. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Kenny Pfitzer Designs is hoping to steal the show at SEMA with two custom-built widebody VW vans, designed in collaboration...
MotorAuthority

Xpeng car-copter completes successful maiden flight

A number of flying car concepts have surfaced over the years, though these have typically been small, light aircraft that can double as cars. This means they still require a runway for takeoffs and landings, making them poorly suited for congestion-filled cities, where if such a thing existed, a flying car could provide the most utility.
The Verge

Weird cars are becoming the new normal

It’s been a real WTF kind of year for car releases, new machines in new shapes with offbeat marketing leaning on gimmicky features that nobody asked for. Gimmicks are nothing new, but as I was pondering yet another incredibly quick, perfectly quiet EV, it occurred to me that I’ve been having an increasing number of head-scratching reactions to new cars over the past few years.
CarBuzz.com

We Finally Have A Tesla Cybertruck Production Date

Tesla fans can start sending fan mail to the writers of The Simpsons. Less than 24 hours after the premier of the show's famous Halloween annual Treehouse of Horror special, which features a Cybertruck, the long-awaited EV truck now has a realistic production start date. Last week, Musk confirmed that...
Carscoops

Quirky Skoda Yeti Pickup Exists In One-Off Prototype Form

Skoda issued a press release celebrating the lesser-known versions of the now-discontinued Yeti (2009-2017). Among them is the Yeti Pickup, a never-before-seen prototype that never reached production but has a quite interesting spec. Skoda built the Yeti Pickup in 2012-2013, combining elements from two production vehicles. The front end comes...
petapixel.com

Photographers Capture a SpaceX Rocket Landing for the First Time

SpaceX launched its Falcon Heavy rocket yesterday and for the first time invited photographers to capture its side boosters landing back on Earth. Trevor Mahlmann was one of the lucky photographers to set up a remote camera to capture the rockets landing after they helped a payload to orbit. “When...
FLORIDA STATE
MotorAuthority

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE arrives in US for $76,050

Mercedes-Benz is expanding its electric lineup at U.S. dealerships at a rapid rate. The latest addition is the 2023 EQE electric sedan. On Tuesday, the German automaker announced the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE will cost $76,050 (including destination) as it rolls into U.S. dealers. That price applies to the base rear-wheel-drive...
ALABAMA STATE
yankodesign.com

This 40-in-1 EDC multitool is the most versatile pocket toolkit you can own

Designed to house practically every standard tool conceivable, and plated with 18K gold, the ScrewDriverKing is literal jewelry for EDC collectors. It’s portable, pocket-friendly, and ridiculously efficient at letting you assemble, disassemble, repair, tear down, measure, and create. The ScrewDriverKing™ comes on the back of the Distinct™ Ultra-Thin Multitool...
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $180, Get a LEGO Icons ‘The Friends’ Apartments Set with 2,048-Pieces for $155 Shipped – Today Only

The LEGO Icons ‘The Friends’ Apartments Set has 2,048-pieces and will definitely keep you busy during the holidays, all for $155 shipped, today only, originally $179.99. Featuring both Monica & Rachel’s, and Chandler & Joey’s New York apartments, as well as the adjoining hallway, complete with iconic features as well as props. Product page.
NEW YORK STATE
Top Speed

Top 10 Bikes For A Cross-Country Road Trip

It is a great debate in the motorcycle world. Do you ride or trailer your bike to events? Traditionalists argue that the point of owning a motorcycle is to ride it, not trailer it. However, modern practical riders know that not all bikes perform well on long rides. The last thing you want is to arrive at your destination event too sore and tired to enjoy it. That is why large touring motorcycles exist. These bikes excel at making long-distance travel an enjoyable experience. So, head out on your next great adventure with one of these ten motorcycles that are perfect for a cross-country road trip.

