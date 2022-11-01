Read full article on original website
Qualcomm sharply lowers forecast on smartphone slump, shares slide
(Reuters) -Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc forecast that revenue would come in $2 billion less than Wall Street analysts estimated for the current quarter due to a sharp drop in smartphone sales, and its shares sank 7% in after-hours trading. Qualcomm also said profits would be less than expected. Decades-high inflation, the...
Musk orders Twitter to cut infrastructure costs by $1 billion -sources
(Reuters) -Elon Musk has directed Twitter Inc’s teams to find up to $1 billion in annual infrastructure cost savings, according to two sources familiar with the matter and an internal Slack message reviewed by Reuters, raising concerns that Twitter could go down during high-traffic events like the U.S. midterm elections.
Uber whistleblower says current business model ‘absolutely’ unsustainable
LISBON (Reuters) -Mark MacGann, the whistleblower behind the so-called Uber Files, said on Wednesday that the ride-hailing company seemed to be taking steps toward improving its work culture, but that its business model was still “absolutely” unsustainable. The Guardian and Le Monde newspapers reported in July that Uber...
Russia’s Yandex posts 46% jump in revenues in Q3, expands search share
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian internet giant Yandex on Thursday reported a 46% year-on-year increase in third quarter revenue to 133.2 billion roubles ($2.14 billion) and expanded its dominant share in the domestic search market. Yandex in August agreed to sell its news aggregator, content platform Zen and homepage yandex.ru to state-controlled...
Telenet in talks with French telco Orange on network access
PARIS (Reuters) -Liberty Global’s Telenet on Thursday said it was in talks with France’s No. 1 telecoms company Orange over a potential network access to Walloon cable operator VOO, which Orange plans to acquire. The companies have reached a memorandum of understanding which will structure further negotiations, Telenet...
Elon Musk plans to cut half of Twitter jobs – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Elon Musk plans to cut about 3,700 jobs at Twitter Inc or half of the company’s workforce in a bid to cut costs, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Twitter’s new owner will inform the staff affected on Friday, according to...
Apple adds Pegatron as new iPhone 14 supplier in India – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) -Apple Inc’s Taiwanese contract manufacturer Pegatron Corp has begun assembling the new iPhone 14 in India, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The report comes as relentless controls and spot lockdowns across China, where majority of Apple’s iPhones are manufactured, have hampered economic...
Oracle EBS Automation: Crucial Information
Enterprise production applications, such as record, financial, and orchestration systems, provide the framework for a successful business. Specifically, on-premises business applications have a stellar track record of supporting companies at any transaction volume. There has been a shift in focus, however, and it seems that Oracle EBS running on Oracle’s cloud with a real application cluster (RAC)/Exadata is where it’s at.
Stellantis sales rise 29% in Q3 but delivery issues cast cloud
MILAN (Reuters) – Revenues at Stellantis rose 29% in the third quarter as improved semiconductor supplies helped to boost sales volumes, the world’s fourth-largest carmaker said in a statement on Thursday. But while the semiconductor crunch was easing, other supply chain issues were looming for the maker of...
Australian watchdog to take Dell to court for alleged misleading cost claims
(Reuters) -Australia’s competition regulator said on Friday it would take the local unit of U.S. computer firm Dell Technologies Inc to court for allegedly misleading people about the cost of buying add-on monitors. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said between August 2019 to Dec. 16, 2021, Dell...
Zoom says it has fixed issue preventing access to platform
(Reuters) -Zoom Video Communications said on Thursday it has resolved an issue that was preventing some users from accessing its platform. The company’s status page showed at 1833 GMT that all its services were operational. “We will continue to monitor and provide updates as we have them,” the page...
Google veteran launches ‘digital family office’ backed by Betsy Cohen, Eric Schmidt
(Reuters) -Arta Finance, a fintech that aims to replicate the family office experience for a wider audience through artificial intelligence, debuted on Wednesday with $90 million in funding from investors who include Betsy Cohen and former Google chief Eric Schmidt. Calling the operation a “digital family office,” Arta CEO Caesar...
Saudi wealth fund sets up electric car joint venture with Foxconn
(Reuters) -Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth said on Thursday it will make electric cars in the kingdom under a joint venture with Apple supplier Foxconn as part of a push to build new industries and lessen dependence on oil. Ceer “is the first Saudi automotive brand to produce electric vehicles...
