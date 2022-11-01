Gil Cedillo and de Leon official censured by LA City Council. Nury Martinez, Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo were officially censured by the Los Angeles City Council on October 11 and then the Council held a formal and unanimous vote to censure on October 26. The motion also called for the two remaining and disgraced City Council members to resign like Nury Martinez already has. During a press conference after the censure vote, newly elected City Council President Paul Krekorian said, “Some of the members of the public who demand that we do something should understand that with this vote, we have literally done every single action available to the council in demanding the resignation of our two colleagues. We’ve now done it by formal vote in addition to the censure. So there are no steps remaining for this council to take to demand those resignations.”

