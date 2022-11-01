Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Pinky Cole Heads to Dallas November 28 for Book Tour, Celebrity ExperienceLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Related
pasadenanow.com
Oversight Commissioners ‘Disappointed But Not Surprised’ By Police Department’s Administrative Review of Anthony McClain Fatal Shooting
Community Police Oversight Commissioners said were disappointed but not surprised with the Police Department’s administrative review of the officer-involved fatal shooting of Anthony McClain, which found the police officers involved acted in compliance with department policy. McClain was shot and killed on Aug. 15, 2020 by police during a...
pasadenanow.com
City Council District Three Application Period Opens
The application period for the District 3 seat has officially opened. Nomination petitions and application materials are available in the City Clerk’s Office and will be issued subject to confirmation of eligibility, according to a statement released by the City on Thursday. Applicants must hand-deliver all completed materials no...
Dr. Odey C. Ukpo Becomes Interim Chief Medical Examiner-Coroner of L.A.
Dr. Odey C. Ukpo was sworn in Friday as the interim Chief Medical Examiner-Coroner of Los Angeles County, the first Black person to serve in that capacity since the office was established in 1850, authorities said.
pasadenanow.com
City Announces Veterans Day Closures
Pasadena City Hall and many City services and administrative business offices will be closed Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day, a day to honor the brave men and women who have served in the U.S. armed forces. The public is invited to attend a special Veterans Day ceremony at Pasadena City Hall, 100 N. Garfield Ave., beginning at 10:30 a.m.
LA Council Approves Potential Changes to Animal Services Amid Criticism
The Los Angeles City Council approved a series of items Friday seeking adjustments to the Los Angeles Animal Services department, which has been criticized for alleged animal neglect and insufficient staffing at city shelters.
Sheriff accuses D.A. of ‘electioneering' by withholding investigative reports
Sheriff Alex Villanueva accused District Attorney George Gascón of intentionally withholding the results of investigations into three shootings involving deputies and a highly publicized deputy use-of-force case.
Eunisses Hernandez claims LA councilman Gil Cedillo has not aided transition
Eunisses Hernandez is just over a month away from taking office as the new council member representing Los Angeles’ First District, but said she has not received any outreach from the current officeholder, embattled Councilman Gil Cedillo, in helping her transition. Cedillo and Councilman Kevin de León have both...
coloradoboulevard.net
$50,000 Reward Extended for Information About Preschooler Murdered in Altadena
On Tuesday, November 1, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to extend the $50,000 reward offered for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the murder of four-year-old Salvador Esparza III. The young boy was shot while standing...
pasadenanow.com
City Officials Brief Community on Weekend’s Fatal Shooting
Following the fatal shooting of former local resident and John Muir High School student Martrell Eric Robinson, 22, in Pasadena early Sunday morning, scores of concerned area residents met with District 3 Councilmember Justin Jones and other City officials at Renaissance Plaza Tuesday to discuss their concerns and hear updates on the case.
scvnews.com
New LA County Justice Care and Opportunities Department Aims to Transform the Justice Landscape
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has appointed retired Judge Songhai Armstead as interim director of the new Justice Care and Opportunities Department, driving forward its Care First, Jails Last vision. With this appointment, JCOD can formally begin its work to unify LA County’s efforts to serve vulnerable justice-impacted...
brentwoodnewsla.com
Recall Campaign Launched Against LA City Councilmember Kevin de Leon
Gil Cedillo and de Leon official censured by LA City Council. Nury Martinez, Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo were officially censured by the Los Angeles City Council on October 11 and then the Council held a formal and unanimous vote to censure on October 26. The motion also called for the two remaining and disgraced City Council members to resign like Nury Martinez already has. During a press conference after the censure vote, newly elected City Council President Paul Krekorian said, “Some of the members of the public who demand that we do something should understand that with this vote, we have literally done every single action available to the council in demanding the resignation of our two colleagues. We’ve now done it by formal vote in addition to the censure. So there are no steps remaining for this council to take to demand those resignations.”
LA Supervisors Approve $47.6M For Sheriff’s Deputies' Alleged Misconduct
The settlements involve cases in which individuals were shot and killed, died after being beaten, or died in custody. One was paralyzed after being shot.
Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale planners adjust to address lingering issues
PALMDALE — The City Council approved changes to the planning document that sets out the rules for the area around the Palmdale Transportation Center to address a few issues that arose with the recent approval of the city’s General Plan, as well as to allow for a car wash to be built, at the southeast corner of Fifth Street East and Palmdale Boulevard.
Measure H: Rent control measure for Pasadena aims to protect tenants
Some believe Measure H helps renters and will help tackle homelessness while others think it will make the housing situation worse.
pasadenanow.com
Guest Opinion | Mayor Victor M. Gordo: Vote No on Measure H
As former Councilman John J. Kennedy used to say: rent control is a “Well intentioned bad idea!” Simply put: rent control does not work. Let us look no further than the real-world examples in the cities of Santa Monica, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. These three cities have had rent control in place for decades, yet the three represent some of the most expensive rental markets in California and the country.
westsidetoday.com
Culver City BBQ Chain Closed for Heath Violations
Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que shut down by LA Public Health. Restaurants in Los Angeles County are inspected regularly by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department and given letter grades to help the public decide where they feel safe eating. Restaurants that are in violation of county health and safety codes can and will be closed down entirely until the health code violations are cleared.
2urbangirls.com
LA County approves nearly $50M in Sheriff’s department lawsuit settlements
LOS ANGELES – The county Board of Supervisors approved nearly $50 million in settlements Tuesday of litigation stemming from allegations of misconduct or excessive force by sheriff’s deputies, including one described by an attorney as the largest in the county’s history. The County continues to deny public...
signalscv.com
Board of Supervisors approves motions to support veterans
County to seek bids for traffic project in Castaic. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to establish regional resources for veterans in the Santa Clarita Valley and expand employment opportunities for county residents who served in the military and their families, too. In addition, the supervisors voted...
FBI says fugitive caught in Mexico was returned to L.A.
A fugitive wanted for his alleged involvement in a murder and attempted murder in 2009 was arrested and returned to Los Angeles this week, the FBI announced today.
pasadenanow.com
Police Report on Recent Crime and Disorder at City Parks
A Pasadena Police Department Lieutenant presented a report regarding both crimes and complaints occuring on City park grounds as well as the Department’s efforts to keep residents safe. During the Tuesday meeting of the Recreations and Parks Commission, Lt. Monica Cuellar said police are still providing extra service for...
Comments / 0