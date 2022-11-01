West Virginia wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton has landed a big opportunity in regards to his football future after the season. Ford-Wheaton alluded to receiving an invitation to the prestigious East-West Shrine Bowl by quoting a tweet from the game’s official account. The redshirt junior added “appreciate the opportunity” to the tweet that announced the first round of official invites to players selected to be part of the game have been sent out.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 10 HOURS AGO