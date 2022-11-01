ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

wvsportsnow.com

TBT: WVU WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton Makes Impressive TD Catch to Beat Iowa State

This week allows a look back to around this time a year ago. Fans witnessed WVU wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton make one of his most impressive catches ever. Ford-Wheaton caught a pass from former WVU quarterback Jarret Doege in the back of the end zone during a 38-31 win over a Cyclones team that traveled to Morgantown ranked number 22 in the country.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Football to Wear White Jerseys on Road Against Cyclones

The video opens with a typical scene in West Virginia this time of the year with leaves falling. This is how the Mountaineers announced their uniform combination for this Saturday's game. It will be blue on white on gold for WVU in Ames, Iowa when they take on Iowa State.
AMES, IA
wvsportsnow.com

2024 4-Star QB Maj Jones Gains Offer from West Virginia

West Virginia extended an offer to a 4-star quarterback recruit in the 2024 class. Maj Jones announced he's received an offer from WVU late Thursday night.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Watch: WVU OC Graham Harrell on Iowa State Defense, Injuries Impacting Offense

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell discusses dealing with Iowa State defense and game plan difficulties with injures while speaking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton Confirms Invite to East-West Shrine Bowl

West Virginia wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton has landed a big opportunity in regards to his football future after the season. Ford-Wheaton alluded to receiving an invitation to the prestigious East-West Shrine Bowl by quoting a tweet from the game's official account. The redshirt junior added "appreciate the opportunity" to the tweet that announced the first round of official invites to players selected to be part of the game have been sent out.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

BREAKING: WVU RB CJ Donaldson Out for Remainder of Season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – During his weekly press conference Tuesday, WVU Head Coach Neal Brown gave the media an update on the injured CJ Donaldson, who was helped off the field during the second half of the TCU matchup on Oct. 29. Brown announced that Donaldson will miss the remainder of the season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

2023 DE Recruit Markus Strong Announces Offer from Mountaineers

Markus Strong, a class of 2023 defensive end recruit, announced on Twitter that he received an offer from the Mountaineers after talking with a member of the coaching staff on the phone. Strong mentioned he was speaking with assistant defensive line coach Andrew Jackson before the offer was extended.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – November 1

Update (3:30) – Two WVU women's soccer players earn Big 12 first-team honors. Big 12 women's basketball championship tickers are now on sale. WVU gives offer to 2023 defensive end recruit Markus Strong.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Country Roads Webcast: Iowa State Preview, Predictions

On this episode of the Country Roads Webcast, video-game talk & pop culture news dominate the week's off-topic babble segment before Steven & Jorden provide an update on WVU Basketball & WVU Football respectively. Some interesting matchups against Iowa State are then detailed as the guys preview Saturday's game, including their keys to victory and score predictions to close.
wvsportsnow.com

Postgame Reaction from WVU WBB’s Exhibition Win Over Fairmont State

West Virginia women's basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and players spoke to the media after their exhibition win over Fairmont State on Sunday, October 30, 2022.
MORGANTOWN, WV

