Santa’s Reindeer Are On Their Way To A Popular Zoo Near Rockford
Rudolph the red nosed reindeer is making his way to Illinois very soon and you'll make your kiddos spirits bright when they get to meet him and all his friends!. Something about the end of the year really gets me in the Holiday spirit. From the Christmas light shows, to...
Illinois Man Explains the Misconceptions about the ‘Day of the Dead’
You probably know when the 'Day of the Dead,' is, but do you actually understand what it is?. Chances are, unless it was something your family participated in growing up, you don't really know the ins and the outs. Maybe you learned a bit when you saw the Disney movie,...
Trick Or Treaters Rocked To Kiss Tribute Band In IL Neighborhood
The trick-or-treaters in this Loves Park, Illinois neighborhood got a special show on Halloween night with a local Kiss tribute band. Unique Halloween Tradition For Illinois Neighborhood. There are many great holiday traditions in Illinois, especially when it comes to Halloween. If you going to pick the best, then I...
Who has the best sandwiches in Rockford?
ROCKFORD, Illinois (WTVO) — Nov. 3 is National Sandwich Day, and restaurants all over the Stateline will be buzzing with orders. We don’t know which Rockford-area eatery has the best sandwiches, but we know there are many to choose from. Let us know your favorites and how they should be ranked. Here’s a list to […]
midwestliving.com
Why Wisconsin Supper Clubs Just Keep Getting Better With Age
"We have to get an after-dinner drink," says a woman in a chic black-and-gold jacket. "We're celebrating, remember?" It's a Tuesday evening at The Butterfly Club in Beloit, Wisconsin, and three friends at a window table are reminiscing over dinner. The occasion? The 53rd anniversary of the couple in the group. As they chatter about old memories, they keep coming back to nights spent at the nearly 100-year-old supper club.
No I.P.A.s Allowed At 2023 Wisconsin Beer Festival
You're going to want to reserve the third Saturday in July to check out this massive beer fest that was just announced for Beloit, Wisconsin next summer. The Lager Than Life (A+ name) festival just announced that it will return for its second year to the surging southern Wisconsin town.
One Of The Greatest Broadway Shows Ever Is Coming To Rockford This Week
Let's be honest, Zac Efron really set the bar high in the movie Hairspray. Even though the movie premiered in 2007, the Broadway musical has been running since 2002. And guess what you Theater geeks? Hairspray The Musical is making its way to Rockford in just a few days! You know I will be there, along with my best friend Megan and 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960’s Baltimore.
nbc15.com
Grand Lighted Holiday Parade returns to Beloit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grand Lighted Holiday Parade is returning to downtown Beloit this holiday season. The Downtown Beloit Association said the fan-favorite event will return to downtown Beloit on Friday, Nov. 25. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020 and 2021 the parade was offered in reverse, with...
UPS holds hiring blitz in Rockford on Friday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPS said it plans to hire 1,150 seasonal employees during its annual hiring event. With shipping traffic increasing during the holiday season, UPS plans to bring in a total of 100,000 new employees company-wide. During the hiring blitz, applicants can be hired in just 25 minutes, the company said. UPS says […]
What do YOU Think Belongs in The ‘Rockford Hall of Fame’
We want to know what you would put in the "Rockford Hall of Fame." The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, inducts the Class of 2022 on Saturday night. We will be highlighting these artists all day long on Saturday, on 96.7 The Eagle. So with this, we got thinking...
The Town That Sucks the Most in Wisconsin is Minutes from Rockford
What towns in Wisconsin are the worst places to live? The list you probably don't want to see your town on. The study was based on numbers, not opinions. I should mention that these lists of awful places to live is never about the 'friendly people' that live there or the beauty that may lie within their borders.
thenorsestar.com
Getting Cozy at Cozy Inn
Here in Dane County, we are lucky that there is always a restaurant to satisfy our cravings. It’s not a matter of if there’s a place with the food you’re craving, it’s a matter of which one to go to. Craving Mexican? There are a hundred options, how do we decide? Craving ramen? Which ramen place this time? Craving some authentic Chinese? Well now you can cut the “eenie, meenie, miny, mo” because the Norse Star staff members know the perfect spot for that: Cozy Inn in Janesville.
ADORABLE! Illinois Nurse Makes Precious Halloween Costumes For NICU
An Illinois nurse is spreading love all around the NICU at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford this Halloween weekend!. I may not have kids, but it is so hard to resist not wanting one of my own after seeing these incredibly darling photos of NICU babies dressed for Halloween!. Plus,...
In the 608: A look at Halloween around the 608
MADISON, Wis. — Halloween is here and that means it’s time for trick-or-treating. You can find a list of trick-or-treating hours for your area on Channel3000.com. Many larger cities, like Janesville, have designated trick-or-treating hours. LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin There are also plenty of Halloween-themed events happening around the 608 for everyone to enjoy. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL...
WIFR
Family, pets displaced after Loves Park house fire
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A family in Loves Park is displaced Thursday after their home caught fire. Fire crews responded just after 1:30 p.m. to a residence in the 1200 block of Clifford Avenue in Loves Park for a report of thick, black smoke coming from a house. Luckily,...
One Of Top Haunted Documentary Series Features Stories From IL/WI
If you want to find out more about hauntings in the Rockford area, I highly suggest checking out Expedition Entity on Paraflixx. It's that time of the year, Halloween. I'm thinking of ghosts and haunts. I enjoy watching those documentary series about the paranormal. The only problem is they are rarely about Illinois or Wisconsin. It would be a lot cooler if they did. Luckily, there's now one that focuses on our area.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Automobile Accident in Loves Park
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
WIFR
Rockford Roasting Company to reduce weekend services at Brew Bar
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of Rockford’s independent coffee shops announced a change in services Tuesday. Starting November 4, Rockford Roasting Company at 206 N. Main Street will close on the weekends. Owners say those still looking to get their coffee fix on the weekend can visit the Rockford...
WIFR
What are those ‘Rockford Sun’ papers in your mailbox?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “Real Data, Real Value, Real News”. That’s the slogan written directly at the top of what appeared to be a newspaper titled the “Rockford Sun”, which arrived in dozens of area mailboxes this week. “The news, media is where we get...
One Popular Illinois Ranch Offers Horseback Rides You Won’t Want to Miss This Winter
With the holiday season fastly approaching, we all need to accept the fact that winter and snow will be here in the blink of an eye too. The way I see it, we can either be mad about the cold and snow, or we can find ways to have fun in it. Let's choose the happier route.
