Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles appear stoic on date night after nanny’s tell-all
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ date night appears to have been ruined by her former nanny’s tell-all. Photos show the “Don’t Worry Darling” director and former One Direction crooner looking stoic and tired as they made their way into Pace restaurant in Los Angeles this week.
Olivia Wilde Believed Harry Styles Was Sleeping With Florence Pugh, Ex-Nanny Claims
The ex-nanny of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis isn’t done airing the couple’s dirty laundry. According to the ex-nanny, Wilde complained to her then-partner that Florence Pugh was sleeping with Harry Styles before starting her own relationship with the pop star, RadarOnline.com has learned. The ex-staffer claimed that...
Popculture
'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'
Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
Olivia Wilde Dances For Harry Styles At His LA Concert Amid Drama With Ex Jason Sudeikis
Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, 38, showed up to her boyfriend, Harry Styles’ concert to put all the drama with her ex, Jason Sudeikis, 47, on hold as she danced her troubles away. The mom-of-two was spotted by fans dancing and singing along to several of the 28-year-old’s hit songs throughout the night on Oct. 23. One of the songs that Olivia was seen throwing her arms in the air to was Harry’s “As It Was”, which a fan recorded and posted to Twitter.
Marie Claire
Prince William "Made It Clear" to Camilla That "She's Not Step-Grandma to His Children," Royal Biographer Claims
Princes William and Harry may have learned to accept Camilla Parker-Bowles over the years, but that doesn't mean they've fully embraced her as a member of the family—at least not according to a new royal biography. Apparently, the Prince of Wales doesn't want Camilla to play a bigger role...
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Tells Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Looks Beautiful’ on Their Wedding Day; Royal Trio Share Intimate Moment After Cambridge’s Tied the Knot
Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry shared a tight bond before Meghan Markle. The three royals were inseparable, earning them the moniker "the royal trio", and royal expert Marcia Moody talked about their friendship in her book. Prince William, Kate Middleton And Prince Harry Share Intimate Moment During Royal...
Taylor Swift was dressed like a '19th-century street urchin' with brown teeth when she met Eddie Redmayne at 'Les Misérables' audition
Taylor Swift said her first encounter with Eddie Redmayne was "a nightmare." Swift told Graham Norton she was embarrassed during a screen test for "Les Misérables." She said they made her wear a "full 19th-century street urchin costume" and painted her teeth brown.
‘Leave her ass alone’: Taylor Swift defended over ‘fatphobic’ music video by The View hosts
Taylor Swift posts clip revealing release schedule of new album. The hosts of US talk show The View have defended Taylor Swift amid criticism of the new music video for her track “Anti-Hero”. The video features a scene in which Swift steps onto a scale that reads “Fat”,...
Fans Believe Taylor Swift Just Revealed the Name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Fourth Child
Did Taylor Swift just sneakily namedrop Blake Lively's and Ryan Reynolds' youngest daughter?. Some fans sure think so. The superstar released her newest album, Midnights, today, and eagle-eared Swifties quickly latched on to a name featured on the record. It happens quickly in Track 5—"You're On Your Own, Kid"—with just...
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Queen denied Meghan Markle’s plea to wear scandalous wedding tiara: report
Meghan Markle’s #tiaragate is in the news yet again. While the Duchess of Sussex, 41, wore a stunning diamond headpiece for her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, rumors have swirled through the years that Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau was not, in fact, her first choice — and Queen Elizabeth II had to nix her preferred sparkler in order to prevent controversy.
Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland makes surprise appearance on podcast: ‘Hey, mommy!’
Meghan Markle reveals how Prince Harry helped her at her ‘worst point’. The Duchess of Sussex had a surprise guest during the latest episode of her podcast: her mother, Doria Ragland. In a new episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes – titled “Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom” –...
Jennifer Aniston’s Heavenly Home! Tour the Actress’ Gorgeous $21 Million Bel Air Mansion
Jennifer Aniston's home is where her heart is! The actress has given fans various peeks inside of her gorgeous $21 million Bel Air estate ever since she joined Instagram in October 2019. The...
seventeen.com
Prince William Was "Furious" at Firing of Queen's Private Secretary Amid Royal Power Struggle
Valentine Lowe's new book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown is spilling even more fancy royal tea—this time, about Prince William being all kinds of upset by the firing of Private Secretary Sir Christopher Geidt back in 2017. In other words: Settle in for some vintage royal drama.
Ryan Phillippe laughs off comparisons to lookalike daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 18, that he shares with Reese Witherspoon: 'How are you surprised?'
Ryan Phillippe admitted to feeling confused over the internet's feverish fascination over his daughter Ava, 23, and 18-year-old son Deacon's striking resemblance to him. When asked about his ex-wife Reese Witherspoon's recent remarks that she doesn't 'see' why people call their eldest her lookalike, the Summit Fever, 48, revealed 'lately' he's been told 'Deacon looks like her [Witherspoon] and Ava looks like me.'
Prince Harry Is Reportedly 'Miserable' In America, Regrets Leaving His Family Behind
Prince Harry hasn't been able to learn from the mistakes royals made before him. According to biographer Hugo Vickers, the California-based Duke of Sussex is "miserable" living away from his family, but if he paid any attention to the monarchy's past, he could have avoided all the mess. Article continues...
Cast of Princess Diana's left hand with her wedding ring on made in 1985 is expected to fetch up to £40,000 at upcoming auction
A cast of Princess Diana's left hand could fetch up to £40,000 at an auction next week. The rare mould is thought to be the only cast of the royal's hand that was ever made during her lifetime and with her consent, making it a sought-after piece. The plaster...
King Charles May Be Poised To Give Kate Middleton A Prestigious Royal Family Role
Kate Middleton — now the Princess of Wales — may soon assume a new responsibility within the British monarchy. She has spent years alongside William, Prince of Wales, as one of the most popular members of the royal family. First as a bride and now as a mother...
Olivia Wilde Stunned In A Slinky Ultra-Sheer Dress At The Academy Museum Gala Ahead Of Major Jason Sudeikis Drama
Before Olivia Wilde made headlines this week with her viral salad dressing recipe and former nanny drama, she owned the red carpet in a sheer, curve-hugging, glistening silver gown! The Booksmart director, 38, arrived at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on October 16th and rocked a long-sleeved, sparkle-adorned feather-trimmed gown by Alexandre Vauthier. The sultry frock featured thousands of tiny crystals, and helped show off Wilde’s incredible figure.
Woman Freaks Out Mid-Flight After Taylor Swift Comments on Her TikTok
It's been a huge week for Taylor Swift fans. Not only did she just release two versions of her new album, Midnights, but the first two music videos from the album are out, too. And thanks to all the promo, she's been a lot more active on social media than she normally is, giving fans the rare opportunity to interact with their favorite artist online.
