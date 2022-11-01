ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
HollywoodLife

Olivia Wilde Dances For Harry Styles At His LA Concert Amid Drama With Ex Jason Sudeikis

Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, 38, showed up to her boyfriend, Harry Styles’ concert to put all the drama with her ex, Jason Sudeikis, 47, on hold as she danced her troubles away. The mom-of-two was spotted by fans dancing and singing along to several of the 28-year-old’s hit songs throughout the night on Oct. 23. One of the songs that Olivia was seen throwing her arms in the air to was Harry’s “As It Was”, which a fan recorded and posted to Twitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Tells Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Looks Beautiful’ on Their Wedding Day; Royal Trio Share Intimate Moment After Cambridge’s Tied the Knot

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry shared a tight bond before Meghan Markle. The three royals were inseparable, earning them the moniker "the royal trio", and royal expert Marcia Moody talked about their friendship in her book. Prince William, Kate Middleton And Prince Harry Share Intimate Moment During Royal...
Daily Mail

The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Page Six

Queen denied Meghan Markle’s plea to wear scandalous wedding tiara: report

Meghan Markle’s #tiaragate is in the news yet again. While the Duchess of Sussex, 41, wore a stunning diamond headpiece for her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, rumors have swirled through the years that Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau was not, in fact, her first choice — and Queen Elizabeth II had to nix her preferred sparkler in order to prevent controversy.
Daily Mail

Ryan Phillippe laughs off comparisons to lookalike daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 18, that he shares with Reese Witherspoon: 'How are you surprised?'

Ryan Phillippe admitted to feeling confused over the internet's feverish fascination over his daughter Ava, 23, and 18-year-old son Deacon's striking resemblance to him. When asked about his ex-wife Reese Witherspoon's recent remarks that she doesn't 'see' why people call their eldest her lookalike, the Summit Fever, 48, revealed 'lately' he's been told 'Deacon looks like her [Witherspoon] and Ava looks like me.'
shefinds

Olivia Wilde Stunned In A Slinky Ultra-Sheer Dress At The Academy Museum Gala Ahead Of Major Jason Sudeikis Drama

Before Olivia Wilde made headlines this week with her viral salad dressing recipe and former nanny drama, she owned the red carpet in a sheer, curve-hugging, glistening silver gown! The Booksmart director, 38, arrived at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on October 16th and rocked a long-sleeved, sparkle-adorned feather-trimmed gown by Alexandre Vauthier. The sultry frock featured thousands of tiny crystals, and helped show off Wilde’s incredible figure.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WanderWisdom

Woman Freaks Out Mid-Flight After Taylor Swift Comments on Her TikTok

It's been a huge week for Taylor Swift fans. Not only did she just release two versions of her new album, Midnights, but the first two music videos from the album are out, too. And thanks to all the promo, she's been a lot more active on social media than she normally is, giving fans the rare opportunity to interact with their favorite artist online.

