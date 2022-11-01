Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Prospective renters could save money with new reusable tenant screening report
ANAHEIM, Calif. — When Michael Lucarelli moved to Los Angeles several years ago, finding an apartment was one of the hardest and most expensive things he had to do. Not only did Lucarelli need to find an apartment, but he also had to shell out money to qualify for an apartment. Apartment owners wanted to conduct a credit screening report as part of the application process.
spectrumnews1.com
Judge orders armed group away from Arizona ballot drop boxes
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered armed members of a group monitoring ballot drop boxes in Arizona to stay at least 250 feet away from the locations following complaints that people wearing masks and carrying guns were intimidating voters. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said...
spectrumnews1.com
Villanueva accuses county of failing to defend sheriff’s dept. in lawsuits
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — One day after his department was vilified by members of the county Board of Supervisors as they approved nearly $50 million to settle five lawsuits alleging excessive force or wrongful conduct by deputies, Sheriff Alex Villanueva shot back Wednesday, accusing the county of failing to adequately defend the agency in court.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County reports 1,300 more COVID-19 infections
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County reported more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, along with seven new virus-related deaths. The 1,332 new cases lifted the county's overall total from throughout the pandemic to 3,491,716. The number of cases released by the county each day is an undercount...
spectrumnews1.com
LASD denies Black lieutenant's wrongful demotion claim
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has denied the allegations of a Black sheriff's lieutenant whose lawsuit maintains he was wrongfully demoted by Sheriff Alex Villanueva in 2021 two days after being elevated to a coveted position, saying the plaintiff is trying to influence the outcome of Tuesday's election in which the sheriff is seeking reelection.
spectrumnews1.com
New unified command center opens in Fullerton to help homeless population
FULLERTON, Calif. — The Hope Center will work with police liaisons, health care workers and case managers to tackle the homelessness crisis in a comprehensive way. The outreach workers will use a grid system to help locate people in need and respond.
spectrumnews1.com
OC’s COVID-19 statistics hold steady
SANTA ANA (CNS) — As Orange County’s children’s hospitals fill up with influenza and RSV patients, leading to an emergency declaration this week, the county’s COVID-19 metrics remained relatively stable, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. The county reported that...
spectrumnews1.com
Family of bullied Utah girl who died by suicide files claim
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The family of a Black fifth grader in Utah who died by suicide last year plans to file a $14 million lawsuit against her school, arguing that an inadequate response to reports of her being bullied over her race and disabilities led to her death.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County to pay $47M over alleged misconduct by deputies
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County will pay $47.6 million to settle lawsuits alleging misconduct by sheriff's deputies, including $8 million to the family of a man whose killing prompted large protests two years ago. The Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to approve payouts to resolve five cases,...
spectrumnews1.com
Community debates displaying thin blue line flag at Hart School Board Meeting
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (CNS) — Several members of the community addressed the William S. Hart Union High School Board about displaying the Thin Blue Line flag at Saugus High football games, but no action was taken and the debate continues Thursday about whether it is appropriate. Representatives from the...
spectrumnews1.com
Star high school athlete shot dead in Southern California
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A star high school football player was shot to death on a Southern California street and police were searching for his killer. Richard Reed Jr., 17, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday on a corner in Victorville, about an hour's drive northeast of Los Angeles in San Bernardino County, authorities said.
spectrumnews1.com
Inglewood restaurant owner weighs in on inflation
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Of the small businesses polled by the Alignable firm, 37% reported being delinquent on their October rent. Restaurants are among the most impacted with 46% reporting they couldn’t pay October’s rent in full. Part of the problem restaurant owners say is higher priced ingredients, an erosion of purchasing power for customers and thin margins.
spectrumnews1.com
A taste of Cielito Lindo in Olvera Street
We take a look at a SoCal classic: the taco. Whether you’re talking authentic, street style or fusion recipes, LA’s taco culture has never tasted so good. Before we dive in, we first need to learn the history behind LA’s taco scene, and that all starts on iconic Olvera Street. Then we check out a backyard taqueria that locals can’t get enough of. “The SoCal Scene’s” Nathalie Basha has more.
spectrumnews1.com
Officials seek other victims of alleged law enforcement impersonator
LAKEWOOD, Calif. (CNS) — Authorities Tuesday urged people to contact them if they were victimized by a man who impersonated being a law enforcement officer while targeting primarily Spanish-speaking victims and swindling them. Martin Alejandro, 56, was arrested Oct. 27 by personnel from the Lakewood Sheriff's Station, according to...
spectrumnews1.com
$1.5B Powerball jackpot increases gambling addiction concerns
WORCESTER, Mass. - An estimated $1.5 billion is in play after no one won the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, and while excitement builds for the chance of winning big money, so do the risks for people susceptible to gambling addiction. Worcester Polytechnic Institute professor of biology and biotechnology Ben Nephew...
spectrumnews1.com
Metro proposes new fare-capping system
LOS ANGELES — Metro is considering a new system for how it charges riders. Called fare capping, the new process would replace Metro passes and internal transfers with fares that allow travelers to pay as they go using a TAP card. Instead of buying a day-, week- or month-long...
spectrumnews1.com
SoCal real estate agents react to latest Fed hike
SEAL BEACH, Calif. — "Could mortgage rates reach 10%?" wonders Abby Ronquillo, the founder and CEO of NetRealty, a real estate brokerage in Corona. The Federal Reserve's recent jumbo rate hike has many real estate agents wondering how much higher mortgage rates could rise. The Fed doesn't set mortgage...
spectrumnews1.com
Gov. Beshear joins groundbreaking for new $40 million facility at CVG
HEBRON, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear was in northern Kentucky for several economic announcements on Tuesday. The biggest was a $40 million dollar investment at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport. A new massive aircraft hangar fits into the airport’s goal of facilitating economic growth in the region. The...
spectrumnews1.com
National Grid offers heating assistance programs as energy bills rise
WORCESTER, Mass. - With energy bills expected to rise soon, National Grid is urging customers to take advantage of assistance programs to help them get through the winter. National Grid launched a new customer savings initiative last month to help people manage bills and ease the burden on low-income families. The company's budget plan allows customers to spread payments evenly throughout the year and avoid the winter spike in heating costs. There's also a home energy assistance program, which makes use of federally funded grants to cut costs for those who qualify.
spectrumnews1.com
Defense wants man’s conviction reduced in rapper Nipsey Hussle’s killing
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A defense attorney for the man convicted of gunning down rapper Nipsey Hussle in front of the musician’s South Los Angeles clothing store said Thursday he plans to ask a judge to reduce his client’s conviction from first-degree murder to voluntary manslaughter. What...
Comments / 0