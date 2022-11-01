ANAHEIM, Calif. — When Michael Lucarelli moved to Los Angeles several years ago, finding an apartment was one of the hardest and most expensive things he had to do. Not only did Lucarelli need to find an apartment, but he also had to shell out money to qualify for an apartment. Apartment owners wanted to conduct a credit screening report as part of the application process.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO