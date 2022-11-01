Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTEN.com
Sweet Tooth Motel returns for Denison event
DENISON, Texas (KTEN)—Visitors to Denison's Dia de los Muertos festival get a chance to pose with an exhibit honoring the Day of the Dead. The Sweet Tooth Motel is an art installation and selfie experience commissioned by the Denison Arts Council celebrating Hispanic culture. It's a smaller version of...
KTEN.com
Ada student's memory lives on through 'success bell'
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — Before Wyatt Brown passed away in November of 2021, he had a vision: To bring a bell to Ada High School for students to ring whenever they want to share a success. One year later, his vision continues to ring throughout the halls of AHS.
KTEN.com
Fairy tale-styled rugs tour comes to Pottsboro
POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN) — Some very distinctive rugs were on display at the Prothro Center at Lake Texoma on Wednesday afternoon. Thirty women across the nation make different themed rugs every year, and this year's theme was fairy tales. "We do stuff like this all the time, but this...
KTEN.com
Reba's Place shaping up in downtown Atoka
ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — Reba's Place in downtown Atoka is one step closer to its grand opening. On Thursday, workers were seen installing a large sign on the corner of the building that will be home to the restaurant, bar, live music and retail shop at 319 East Court Street.
KXII.com
Late Atoka Co. teen to be honored in 2023 Rose Parade
TUSHKA, Okla (KXII) - Oklahoma native Morgan Flynn and her sister Chloe Hyatt grew up with cystic fibrosis, a disease attacking the lungs and other areas of the body. “She went through more in her almost 17 years of life than some people go through in 80 years.” Chloe said, “Morgan had 2 double lung transplants during her short 16 years of life.”
KTEN.com
Denison merchant gets $25K expansion incentive
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The Denison Development Alliance recently approved a $25,000 incentive for Bi-Lo Wholesale to build a new warehouse and distribution center. "The cost to add water and sewer to extend to their building is the piece that we said we could help with," said DDA president Tony Kaai.
metalconstructionnews.com
Choctaw Casino and Resort, Durant, Okla.
As part of JCJ Architecture’s design for Choctaw Casino and Resort, the firm specified aluminum, oblong-shaped column covers, rectangular column covers and elevator tower cladding. There are six oblong columns in the lobby and four rectangular columns. The elevator tower also has aluminum panels. Glenn Rieder LLC installed Moz...
KXII.com
A look at what’s on the ballot in Oklahoma
Okla. (KXII) -Early voting, which typically begins Thursday through Saturday before Election Day, began Wednesday in Oklahoma, giving voters an extra day to cast their ballot early. And voters are taking advantage of that extra day as Bryan County Election officials say they have been slammed all morning. “Make your...
Police searching for missing Oklahoma man
Authorities in Murray County are searching for a missing man who hasn't been seen in several days.
KTEN.com
Unused prescriptions have a home at Ada hospital
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) -- Mercy Hospital in Ada is providing services to collect old and un-needed prescriptions in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Agency. It's called the Take Back Program. People who have prescriptions or over-the counter-medications can take them to Mercy Ada for disposal in the hospital's MedReturn collection bin.
KTEN.com
Van Alstyne ISD welcomes district's first police chief
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — For months, the Van Alstyne Independent School District has been working toward creating its own police department. That hard work has now paid off. At the district's last board meeting, Chief Jeff Burge was officially sworn in as the VAISD's first-ever police chief. "The...
KTEN.com
Hugo High on 'soft lockdown' Wednesday morning
HUGO, Okla. (KTEN) — The report of a threat prompted a "soft lockdown" at Hugo High School on Wednesday morning. Administrators said someone had heard a threat being made about a block from the campus. The high school was placed on a soft lockdown while police investigated. The district...
KTEN.com
Ardmore officer adds new dimension to K-9 team
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Cpl. Jared Johnson brings a unique style to law enforcement to the Ardmore Police Department. He's part of a new wave of officers certified for therapy K-9s and police K-9s. "Being on the forefront of this program, I believe it's in its infancy within the nation," Johnson said. "So being able to say Ardmore Police Department is on the forefront of it is pretty cool."
KTEN.com
Plainview needs win and more to make playoffs
ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KTEN) - It's no secret that District 2-3A is a gauntlet in Oklahoma. Plainview has a very talented roster, yet still sits on the outside looking in of the playoff picture. Currently, the Indians are behind Heritage Hall, Marlow, Lone Grove and Pauls Valley in the standings. If...
KTEN.com
Fannin County plans for cameras to read license plates
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — The Fannin County Sheriff's Office has plans to install a network of cameras that can read license plates. Sheriff Mark Johnson said most Texas counties already have similar technology. "It will help you recover a lot of stolen vehicles, a lot of stolen property,"...
KTEN.com
Durant appoints new fire marshal
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Brandon Brooks is the new fire marshal in Durant. Brooks was recently appointed to that position after serving in the Durant Fire Department for 10 years.
KTEN.com
Lone Grove, Pauls Valley battle with high stakes at play
PAULS VALLEY, Oklahoma (KTEN) - Lone Grove and Pauls Valley are all too familiar with each other and knew a game like this was bound to come. "We've played those guys through junior high, and we felt like this year between us and them it would probably be for a big game and a spot in the playoffs so and you know here we are," said Pauls Valley head coach Dusty Raper.
KTEN.com
Rabid skunk bite leads to death of Gainesville puppy
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — A puppy in Gainesville who was bitten by a skunk last month has died from rabies. The Cooke County Sheriff's Office is spreading the word about the incident on its Facebook page after the positive rabies test came back on Wednesday. The sheriff's office encourages...
KTEN.com
Frustration rises as Durant road project stalls
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — A construction project along University Boulevard in Durant had been scheduled for completion weeks ago. But at the moment, it's dead in the water. The bond company representing the City of Durant has denied a claim to continue construction on the major thoroughfare after the contractor failed to meet its agreed-on deadline.
KTEN.com
$3 million lottery ticket sold at Whitesboro store
WHITESBORO, Texas (KTEN) — Someone who purchased a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a Whitesboro convenience store woke up $3 million richer on Wednesday morning. The winning ticket was sold Tuesday night at the Enderby Gas station bought in Whitesboro at the Enderby Gas station on U.S. 377. The...
Comments / 0