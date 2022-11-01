Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
10 more times soap stars called the shots with their storylines
Soap stars aren't just great at delivering award-worthy performances – it turns out that they have a talent for dreaming up storylines too. A few years ago, we produced a collection of soap cast members who'd called the shots with their own storylines, dreaming up plots which eventually made it onto our screens.
digitalspy.com
High School boss reacts to uncomfortable scene in episode 7
High School boss Clea DuVall has taken a deep-dive on that uncomfortable scene from episode 7. In it, Kyle Bornheimer's character Patrick uses a queer slur in stepdaughter Sara's company, unaware that she herself might be a member of the LGBTQ+ community. During an exclusive chat with Digital Spy, series...
digitalspy.com
Taskmaster star pulls hilariously messy trick to win challenge
Taskmaster spoilers follow. Taskmaster's latest episode has seen one of its contestants winning a task with a smart, if a little messy, trick. Tonight's (November 3) challenges for stars Sarah Millican, Fern Brady, Munya Chawawa, John Kearns and Dara Ó Briain included one involving microwaves and two gallons of milk.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star calls Lola brain tumour storyline a "massive responsibility"
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Danielle Harold has spoken out about portraying Lola Pearce's harrowing brain tumour storyline on the BBC One soap. As fans have seen, Lola recently found out she had a tumour after experiencing headaches as well as dizzy and fainting spells. She was later admitted to hospital for surgery, but Wednesday's (November 2) episode confirmed a tragic outcome. It was revealed that doctors were unable to remove all of the tumour and Lola received the news that it was sadly uncurable.
digitalspy.com
Danny Dyer lands first post-EastEnders role alongside Neighbours stars
Danny Dyer's first role after EastEnders has been confirmed, with the actor heading Down Under for a new Channel 5 series. The Mick Carter actor will appear in Heat, a four-part action thriller that is also set to star Neighbours stars Olympia Valance and Richie Morris. The show is set...
digitalspy.com
Supernatural's Jared Padalecki talks return for Walker spin-off
Supernatural star Jared Padalecki has been opening up about his involvement with Walker Independence, the spin-off/prequel to Walker, the reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger. In a recent conversation with TVLine, the actor teased he really wants to appear in the show, despite it being set in the 1800s, and we may see him beyond an executive producer role like we saw with Walker.
digitalspy.com
Big Brother star claims the show "ruined" her life as she describes "living nightmare"
Former Big Brother star Laura Carter has claimed that her time on the show "ruined" her life, and was like "being in a living nightmare". The contestant took part in the 2016 series of the reality show, though has now shared a candid video alleging that the series took a serious toll on her mental health.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks writer explains why she pitched Maxine's dark story
Hollyoaks writer Jayshree Patel has explained why she decided to pitch Maxine's upcoming special episode 'The Long Walk Home', saying that men also have a "responsibility" to make sure women feel safe in public spaces. Speaking to Digital Spy and other media, Patel revealed the idea for the episode initially...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders reveals outcome of Lola's surgery
EastEnders spoilers follow. Lola Pearce has learned her cancer surgery was unsuccessful in EastEnders. Wednesday's (November 2) visit to Albert Square was a heartbreaking one, as Jay accidentally gave Lola some false hope about how the emergency brain operation had gone. The trouble arose when Jay overheard Lola's doctors talking...
digitalspy.com
Chicago Med star leaves the show after two seasons
Chicago Med spoilers follow. Chicago Med has confirmed that Asjha Cooper left the show as Dr Vanessa Taylor. The actress has appeared as part of the main cast on the medical drama for the past two seasons, though in last night's (November 2) episode, she dropped the bombshell of a major professional change.
digitalspy.com
Batwoman star lands next lead movie role
Batwoman star Ruby Rose will run through a battlefield in the movie Dirty Angels. Set to begin shooting next month in Morocco and then Greece, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that this one is being directed by Martin Campbell (Casino Royale) from newcomer Alissa Silverman's script. Eva Green has been cast...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders airs tragic Lola Pearce scenes as she receives terminal diagnosis
EastEnders spoilers follow. Lola Pearce's doctors have confirmed that her cancer is terminal in EastEnders. The tragic scenes aired on Thursday (November 3), after Lola received the crushing news that emergency surgery was unable to remove the fast-growing cancerous brain tumour fully. Thursday's episode saw Billy Mitchell at odds with...
digitalspy.com
There were clues in tonights episode that tells us Kyle did kill Al and Kerry will take the blame
I think when someone mentioned Kyle had wet the bed in Emmerdale, it meant that he is scared about something which is probably a clue that he did kill Al. I also think Kerry will find out that he did it and will say she did instead and i also think she will confess to killing Frank as well protecting Amy which means she leaves the show for a bit. We might also get a scene between Kerry and Cain in prison telling him that she will take the blame for killing Al and that Kyle needs his dad.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale ; The house that Al bought?🏠
Just that really, Al bought a house for him and Chas but Kerry (man) thought it was for her and Al. No mention of it yet so is it going to come to light that he bought it in his and Chas' name or will tptb conveniently forget about it?
digitalspy.com
Corrie star to make a return?
The Sun has revealed that Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan could be making a return as Rosie Webster next year: https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/20325138/helen-flanagan-coronation-street-split-footballer-scott-sinclair/. Even The Mirror has reported it: https://www.mirror.co.uk/tv/tv-news/helen-flanagan-set-coronation-street-28411976. Surely the Corrie case is bursting at the seams. So many characters on that show. Big Titty's Rosie I'm ok with it...
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight UK's Matt Murray reveals why he left reunion halfway through
Married at First Sight UK's Matt Murray has revealed why he left the reality show's reunion episode halfway through filming. The episode saw the pro barber step away from cameras following a chat with his former partner Whitney Hughes, much to the confusion of his co-stars and viewers as expert Mel Schilling announced: "Matt will be bowing out of proceedings for the rest of this evening."
digitalspy.com
EastEnders - A vast improvement!
I haven’t posted on here for ages and don’t use the forum much anymore, but thought I’d put my two pence in regarding the overall state of the show right now. Apart a brief period in 2019 during Kate Oates’ solo work (and I guess some of the later John Yorke material in 2018), I’d sort of just been horrified at what happened to EastEnders under Sean O’Connor and Jon Sen. Especially the latter who tried to change the show’s DNA to the point where it no longer even resembled the soap.
digitalspy.com
American Horror Story: NYC brings back classic character – but with a twist
American Horror Story: NYC spoilers follow. American Horror Story: NYC brought back a classic AHS character last night (November 2) – but there was a twist. In the FX series' second instalment Asylum in 2012, Frances Conroy made her debut as Shachath, otherwise known as the Angel of Death.
digitalspy.com
ED - Chas the vile, Cain the weak
I was sooooo angry after their scenes last night. DS posters called it that she would use Faith's death as a cover for her grief for Al. Her words in the pub were all about her.....there is a woman grieving for the man she loved...... Then she manipulates and twists...
digitalspy.com
Stranger Things Day schedule announced by Netflix — and it's sooner than you might think
Stranger Things is a show that has been surrounded by much fanfare since we first met the characters in season one. There are fan theories and events, people dress up as these characters for Halloween, there’s live interactive experiences all over the world and oh so much more. Then...
Comments / 0