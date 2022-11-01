ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBKO

U.S. Senate Race: Rand Paul

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re just a week away from this year’s general election. WBKO News is taking a closer look at some of the top races this year by sitting down with several candidates to get their take on some of the community’s most important issues.
KENTUCKY STATE
Nelson County News-Sentinel

Nelson County Republicans Angry Over Alleged Censorship And "Dictatorship Style" Of Vice-Chair James Victrey

Current vice-chair of the Nelson County Republican Party James Victrey has come under fire from the more conservative wing of the local party. Trey Bradley the current chair has been mostly MIA since his loss to Candy Massaroni in the State Rep primary in May. Leaving Victrey sole control over the county party Facebook page. Victrey came under fire back in the spring when he posted support for Ukraine and advocated the US should be willing to go to war over Russia's incursion.
NELSON COUNTY, KY
Bluegrass Live

Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash

A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WKYT 27

Amendment 1 on Ky. ballots boils down to fight over control

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky voters will head to the polls in less than a week and be faced with two proposed constitutional amendment questions (read below). One of those amendments has been more publicized than the other. Amendment 1 deals with legislators’ ability to call themselves into a special session.
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
247Sports

Kentucky blows out Kentucky State in preseason finale

LEXINGTON - Kentucky finished off its two-game preseason slate Thursday with a dominant 111-53 win over Kentucky State at Rupp Arena. The win came in far more convincing fashion than its preseason opener last Sunday when Kentucky's offense slumped its way through a 56-38 win over Missouri Western State and a coaching staff including former UK manager Will Martin and players Jon Hood and Perry Stevenson.
FRANKFORT, KY
earnthenecklace.com

Ally Blake Leaving WKYT-TV: Where Is the Lexington Meteorologist Going?

The residents of Lexington have seen Ally Blake becoming the top meteorologist in two years. They have always liked her positive energy and cheerful smile, which made getting a bad weather report a little bit better. But Ally Blake is leaving WKYT-TV in November. Her viewers are understandably taken aback by this news and curious to learn more about her future career plans. Fortunately for them, Ally Blake answered most of their queries about the departure.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy