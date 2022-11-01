Read full article on original website
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, October 27
Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne both have Oscars, so it shouldn't surprise you to learn they're both great in The Good Nurse, the new Netflix medical crime drama adapted from the true story of a serial killer nurse. That's at No. 1 on today's Top 10 Movies list, and the only new addition to the ranking since yesterday. Over on the Top 10 TV Shows list, Love Is Blind Season 3 just dropped a handful of new episodes, which means that it jumped ahead of everything else and now sits at No. 1, knocking The Watcher down to No. 2.
Netflix viewers are split on the latest series from Sherlock creator Inside Man
The David Tennant and Stanley Tucci series has shot into Netflix’s Top 10
Walking Dead's Khary Payton is "not satisfied at all" with Ezekiel's final story
The Walking Dead star Khary Payton has admitted he is not satisfied with his character Ezekiel's final story on the show. While it's not been confirmed how the arc will wrap for the character, who has been a mainstay since season 7, the star suggested that he would have loved to explore aspects more deeply before the series comes to an end.
Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston’s crime drama Your Honor has season 2 delayed
Bryan Cranston's crime drama Your Honor has seen its second and final season pushed back to next year. The Breaking Bad star will return as New Orleans judge Michael Desiato on January 13, 2023 (via Deadline). Showtime decided to delay the season 2 premiere so that viewers can enjoy the...
'Andor's Season 2 Directors Revealed by Series Creator Tony Gilroy [Exclusive]
While the first season of Tony Gilroy’s critically acclaimed series Andor is currently airing on Disney+, the showrunner is already knee-deep in preparing for Season 2—which will ramp up the anxiety as it heads toward the devastating events of Rogue One. During an interview with Collider’s own Steve Weintraub, Gilroy shared that a brand new slate of directors will be joining to direct Season 2, and he didn’t hold back on revealing their names. We're excited to share that Ariel Kleiman, Janus Metz, and Alonso Ruizpalacios have been tapped to direct episode blocks in the second season.
Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced
Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
Winnie the Pooh horror movie lands cinema release in 2023
A bloodthirsty Winnie the Pooh is making his way to cinemas as the distribution rights to a slasher inspired by AA Milne's story have been acquired. Fathom Events will distribute Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey in the US, where the film will be in cinemas for one day only on February 15, 2023. Altitude is handling distribution in the UK, with a release date yet to be announced, while other territories are also planning theatrical releases (via The Hollywood Reporter).
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, October 20
You have to go all the way down to the end of Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list to find something that isn't about murder, crime, or elves, more proof that Prime Video is cornering the nerdy dad market. However, I still haven't ruled out that the No. 10 show The Summer I Turned Pretty's Belly isn't an elf, so it could be a clean sweep. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is still the service's most popular show or movie, no surprise there, followed by Alexander Skarsgard's Viking film The Northman. Thursday Night Football streams tonight, with the New Orleans Saints visiting the Arizona Cardinals in what could be the third consecutive snoozer for Amazon's NFL exclusive broadcast.
HBO Max appears to confirm January 15th premiere for The Last of Us TV adaptation
--- HBO’s adaption of The Last of Us could premiere on Sunday, January 15th, according to text that’s appeared from HBO Max. Multiple users across Twitter are reporting seeing the date alongside a teaser trailer released for the show, and we’ve verified that the text is still appearing both in the HBO Max app and on its website.
‘A Man In Full’: Jerrika Hinton Joins Cast Of Netflix Limited Series
EXCLUSIVE: Jerrika Hinton (Hunters) is set for a major recurring role in A Man in Full, Netflix’s six-episode limited series starring Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane, from David E. Kelley and Regina King based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel. In A Man in Full, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels) faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace. Hinton will play Henrietta White. Henrietta guides her husband, Roger (Aml Ameen), though a moment of soul-searching to protect what’s best for their family. Kelley serves as writer, executive producer and...
Amazon reveals first official look at the Fallout TV show
Something to look forward to: Fallout has been making plenty of headlines recently, thanks to the series celebrating its 25th anniversary. The latest piece of news from the post-apocalyptic franchise relates to the upcoming Amazon TV series: Prime Video has shown off the first official image of the show. The...
EastEnders - Which character has improved the most this year?
Kat is the best she’s been in years, I really like her being the head of the Slater/Mitchell clan. They’ve done an amazing job at turning Sharon around after the mess Jon Sen left us with. I adore the Linda, Zack & Martin family-like dynamic. Stacey & Eve...
American Horror Story: NYC brings back classic character – but with a twist
American Horror Story: NYC spoilers follow. American Horror Story: NYC brought back a classic AHS character last night (November 2) – but there was a twist. In the FX series' second instalment Asylum in 2012, Frances Conroy made her debut as Shachath, otherwise known as the Angel of Death.
‘The Winchesters’: Everything to Know About Jensen Ackles’ ‘Supernatural’ Spinoff
Carry on, my wayward son. Following the end of The CW's Supernatural, Jensen Ackles surprised loyal viewers with the promise that there would be more to the story. “After Supernatural wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn’t over. Because like we say in the show, ‘nothing ever really ends, does it?'” Ackles told Deadline […]
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
Premiere Date, Poster Revealed For The Last Of Us On HBO
HBO’s long-awaited series adaptation of The Last Of Us has an official premiere date. HBO has announced that the series, which is based on the hit Naughty Dog game, will premiere on January 15th, 2023 on HBO at 9 PM ET/PT and will be available to stream in 4K on HBO Max. HBO also released the poster for the series, as you can see below.
The White Lotus Season 2 Review: Episodes 1-5
The White Lotus Season 2 premiered Oct. 30 on HBO, with new episodes debuting each Sunday. When The White Lotus Season 1 came to its heightened, histrionic conclusion, I was among those who wondered if a second season was needed or warranted. As much as I enjoyed the blackly comedic exploration of the rich eating everything good around them, what else was left to tell? Going the anthology route, creator/director Mike White proves that there’s plenty more clueless rich people to skewer, satirize, and murder with his keen lens and poison pen in this equally enchanting sophomore season.
‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 2: Teaser Trailer, Release Date, What We Know
Jeremy Renner in your life? Lucky for you, Mayor of Kingstown has marked its return to Paramount+. Created by Yellowstone‘s Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, the crime thriller follows the McLusky family and their lives as power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan and the “thriving industry” of the local prison. The log line teases that the series features “themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality” as it “provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.” Renner and Dianne Wiest lead the show as son and mother duo, Mike and Miriam McLusky.
Kerry ED - What a hypocrite.
Cain needs to pay for what he did to Al? Like you paid for what you did to Frank, Kerry?. Cain needs to pay for what he did to Al? Like you paid for what you did to Frank, Kerry?. She has not got no shame. Lets hope Charity reminds...
EastEnders reveals outcome of Lola's surgery
EastEnders spoilers follow. Lola Pearce has learned her cancer surgery was unsuccessful in EastEnders. Wednesday's (November 2) visit to Albert Square was a heartbreaking one, as Jay accidentally gave Lola some false hope about how the emergency brain operation had gone. The trouble arose when Jay overheard Lola's doctors talking...
