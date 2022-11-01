Read full article on original website
Marvel's WandaVision spinoff adds White Lotus star
Marvel Studios have lined-up another famous face for the cast of upcoming Disney+ series Agatha: Coven of Chaos. White Lotus and Parks and Recreation star Aubrey Plaza has been cast in the WandaVision spin-off, according to Variety. However, details of Plaza’s role are currently being kept under wraps so fans...
Enola Holmes 2 ending explained: Delving into big Sherlock Holmes reveal
Enola Holmes 2 ending spoilers follow. Millie Bobby Brown is back on the case in Enola Holmes 2 and the new mystery involves a missing girl, stolen government property and a case that even Sherlock can't solve. The Netflix sequel delivers a twisty plot that only reveals the true game...
Enola Holmes 2 credit scene: Who's playing that major character?
Enola Holmes 2 definitely has an eye on expanding its world for further adventures, and nothing says that more than the inclusion of a credit scene. The MCU has long used credit scenes to introduce new characters for future movies, and the Netflix sequel takes a leaf out of Marvel's book to do just the same by bringing a major Sherlock Holmes character into the fold.
Walking Dead and Supernatural star lands next lead movie role
Jeffrey Dean Morgan has landed his next lead movie role as part of a new crime thriller. The Walking Dead and Supernatural actor is set to star in Neponset Circle, a true crime thriller based on real events. The film will follow the events surrounding a real-life shocking murder that...
The original version of The Hitcher (1986 Thriller movie)
For those of you who have watched this and I have too, what is your view on this film?. I think on the whole it was really good but its one of those films people often forget to mention in their favourite Horror/Thriller film stakes, am I right?. Its very...
Enola Holmes 3 potential release date, cast and everything you need to know
Enola Holmes 3 has yet to be confirmed by Netflix, but the sequel certainly expands the world for further adventures. Millie Bobby Brown returned as Sherlock's little sister Enola in Enola Holmes 2, which also brought back Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes. It saw the two reluctantly team up after their two separate cases ended up being folded into one big mystery.
Emmerdale star reveals Amy will discover shocking Kyle secret
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Natalie Ann Jamieson has opened up about how her character finds out Kyle's shocking secret. The actress, who plays Kyle's mother Amy Wyatt on the ITV soap, reveals that he is set to confess to her that it was him who killed Al Chapman. Currently,...
Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell-Horner joins Gran Turismo movie
Geri Halliwell-Horner, former Spice Girl, has landed a role in the film adaptation of the bestselling racing video game Gran Turismo. That's right, Ginger Spice is heading to Hollywood, for arguably her biggest acting role since 1997's Spice World. Although she has dabbled in acting a little over the years...
Sky Documentaries including Crime (Spoilers)
This is for documentary shows from the Sky Documentary and Crime Channels and their respective on demand services. Thought that it might be worth having a general thread for these shows rather than discuss them all individually. Obviously a popular documentary series may deserve its own thread and anyone can start that in the appropriate forum. Be careful what you read as there may be discussion of a show you have seen yet.
What lost/missing/heavily edited films would you most like to see?
Todd Browning's London After Midnight starring Lon Chaney and Victor Sjöström's Divine Woman starring Greta Garbo. Both were lost in MGM's infamous vault fire. The initial 182 minute cut of the Judy Garland version of A Star is Born. The original cut of The Golden Compass that will...
Gunpowder Mini-Series
Made in 2017, Gunpowder is arguably the best BBC/HBO mini-series ever made so I was wondering why there are no repeats? Some of the execution scenes were quite graphic and even gruesome but I don't see why the BBC are not making it available on iPlayer. Anyone know of any plans to repeat?
Hollyoaks star Eva O'Hara promises big scene for Verity and Eric
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Eva O'Hara has promised a big scene is on the way for Verity and Eric. Starring as Verity Hutchinson on the soap, O'Hara has opened up about an upcoming scene she shares with her on-screen brother Eric (played by Angus Castle-Doughty). In an interview with...
Your favourite UK top five hit single by the Beatles - Heat 3 (P to Y)
This is Heat 3 (songs whose titles are in the range P to Y). You can still vote in Heats 1 and 2. Please vote for your favourite. You may award half a vote each to your 2nd and 3rd favourites. Your favourite UK top five hit single by the...
Once you've noticed it, you can't un-hear it...
Listen on Saturday for the way Shirley says 'nine'. Before anyone accuses me of 'regionalism', it's not her accent. It's obviously a deliberate affectation. I think she's trying to clamber aboard Len's 'seveeeeen' bandwagon. But once you notice it, it doesn't half grate. A slightly different take for this thread...
Coronation Street's Sue Cleaver rushed to film big scenes before exit for I'm a Celebrity
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star Sue Cleaver was forced to rush her last Coronation Street scenes as Eileen Grimshaw before flying out to Australia. Set to enter the home of creepy crawlies for our entertainment this weekend, Cleaver spoke to The Mirror and other press about prioritising her workload ahead of her jungle stay.
The Masked Singer reveals characters for special I'm a Celebrity themed episode
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! returns to our screens on Sunday (November 6) with the show heading back to the Australian jungle after a two year hiatus. And to celebrate, the ITV reality show is joining forces with another huge series for a very special episode. Ahead...
Dangerous Liaisons' creators explain how the show improves on Cruel Intentions' queer representation
Dangerous Liaisons creators Harriet Warner and Colin Callender have opened up about queer representation in the new series and how it improves on its predecessor Cruel Intentions. The prequel series, which is set before the events of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos' 1782 novel Les Liaisons dangereuses, starring Alice Englert and...
Big Brother star claims the show "ruined" her life as she describes "living nightmare"
Former Big Brother star Laura Carter has claimed that her time on the show "ruined" her life, and was like "being in a living nightmare". The contestant took part in the 2016 series of the reality show, though has now shared a candid video alleging that the series took a serious toll on her mental health.
Stranger Things Day schedule announced by Netflix — and it's sooner than you might think
Stranger Things is a show that has been surrounded by much fanfare since we first met the characters in season one. There are fan theories and events, people dress up as these characters for Halloween, there’s live interactive experiences all over the world and oh so much more. Then...
