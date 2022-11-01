Read full article on original website
Regional run fuels Cleveland Heights: Boys basketball preseason camp tour
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Cleveland Heights’ first trip to regionals since 2003 came maybe a year ahead of schedule with this squad. The Tigers returned no starters last year from their previous roster, but worked in a group that came up together in the school with a chemistry that made up for it.
St. Edward remains at top, Glenville enters: The SBLive Ohio Top 25
Very little movement heading into the second round of the playoffs this weekend
OHSAA football Division II regional preview: Hudson, Walsh Jesuit meet again in second round
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the second straight year, Hudson and Walsh Jesuit meet in the second round of the playoffs. For Walsh, the similarities don’t stop there. The Warriors just beat Maple Heights on Friday at home for the second straight year to begin the OHSAA Division II football playoffs.
Inside Michael Hall Jr.’s road from Streetboro’s LeBron James to Ohio State’s ‘Baby Aaron Donald’
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Michael Hall Jr. wasn’t happy with how his first year as an Ohio State football player went, but instead of sulking about it, he saw it as a chance to grow. He played a total of 35 snaps in 2021, all of which came at the...
Sierra to open in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Sierra, an off-price retailer focusing on active and lifestyle brands, is set to open a store at the Greens of Strongsville at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Sierra - which has 74 locations - offers items for hiking, camping, skiing and casual wear. The Strongsville store will be the third location in the state, in addition to ones in Westlake and Columbus. Another, in Norwood near Cincinnati, is scheduled to open Saturday, Nov. 12.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton Area
Are you looking for a spot to get a great breakfast?. If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local restaurants. For decades, this local favorite has been serving great breakfasts. Their three-egg omelets are big and guaranteed to fill you up. Customers recommend the John's omelet (ham, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and your choice of cheese) and Grecian omelet (feta cheese with a side of sliced tomato and Kalamata olives). They also have a great flat iron steak and eggs.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb holds town hall event on future of downtown lakefront
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb discussed his vision for plans along Cleveland’s lakefront at a town hall meeting on Thursday evening. The plans discussed included ways to bridge the divide between the North Coast and City Hall. The city has long looked at what to do with its waterfront area for years, perhaps as far back as 1849, when the railroad lines were first built.
cleveland19.com
Lakewood to spend $85 million after nearly 2,000 sewage discharges into Lake Erie, Rocky River
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Lakewood has agreed to spend approximately $85 million to improve its sewer system. According to the Department of Justice, the improvements will “significantly” reduce the amount of raw sewage discharges from Lakewood’s system into Lake Erie and the Rocky River.
As the situation with Grace’s home worsens, her mom considers leaving the city: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- “Twenty-five acres, a wraparound deck, porch swing, livestock and peace of mind,” Lee says, when I ask her to describe her dream house. To some, it might seem modest. The sky’s the limit for a dream house, after all. But it beats the insufferable conditions in the rental property Lee shared with her four children – which was once a dream in itself -- after the year-and-a-half the family spent without a home at all.
Cleveland police find missing 12-year-old girl
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland police said a 12-year-old girl who went missing from her group home has been found safe. Mya Brinkley, aka “Sage”, was reported missing on Oct. 31 from her group home in the 9300 block of Gaylord Ave. She was located on Nov. 2. Cleveland...
Worst of the worst: Northeast Ohio restaurants with the most health violations. Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A restaurant in North Royalton was cited for 36 critical health violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year. We’re talking about the most-cited restaurants in Greater Cleveland, from mouse poop to gnats, on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news...
Video shows Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl running from autograph seekers in Cleveland's Ohio City
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. Dave Grohl has always been a favorite of music fans. But when it comes to autographs, the Foo Fighters frontman and guitarist isn't having it. Earlier this year, a video circulated of Grohl explaining...
Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings opens new Seven Hills location: Photos
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- A popular mainstay of malls for decades, Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings is expanding into different communities. This includes a brand-new Seven Hills location, which opens its doors today (Nov. 3) at 7475 Broadview Road.
Fire 45 Grille to open in North Royalton by end of this year, city officials say
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- The owner of The Islander Bar & Grille in Middleburg Heights will open a new restaurant on Ohio 82 in North Royalton. Chad Trush -- who, according to his Facebook page, lives in Strongsville -- is calling the new restaurant Fire 45 Grille + Social. The eatery will fill a building, plus an addition, formerly occupied by Mario’s restaurant off the south side of Ohio 82 just west of State Road.
Cleveland Metroparks to buy $3.8M golf course, return it to natural state
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Metroparks is moving to expand South Chagrin Reservation in Solon by adding nearly 150 acres from a defunct golf course and returning it to its natural state as protected green space. The property, part of the Hawthorne Valley Country Club, would cost the park district...
Are you in the mood for some delicious fried chicken?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you find yourself in Lakewood, you can't go wrong with the fried chicken at this soul food restaurant. Check out their wing dings, which can be served plain or with jerk, garlic, parmesan, buffalo, or BBQ sauce. Southern Cafe also serves fantastic chicken and waffles; their take on the dish features deep fried chicken that's been marinated in buttermilk, red velvet waffles, and creamy low country grits. You can also get a fried chicken dinner with a corn muffin and two sides of your choice. For even more flavor, you can cover your fried chicken with honey glaze, BBQ sauce, or gravy and onions. As for sides, you can't go wrong with soul food staples like collard greens, mac & cheese, candied yams, or fresh fries.
The family of a Cleveland man missing since Oct. 18 is desperate for answers
Police pinged Anthony Mays II's car on West 25th and Clark Avenue on October 18 but both haven't been spotted since. His family needs answers.
These 13 Greater Cleveland restaurants had the most critical food inspection violations in 2021-2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A restaurant in North Royalton was cited for 36 critical health violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year. An additional 12 restaurants in five counties and two city health districts in Greater Cleveland with digitized health inspection reports had a count of 20 or more critical violations. Critical...
Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in Geauga County
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday morning after striking a deer and then being struck by a commercial vehicle. The accident happened just after 7 a.m. in the area of State Route 44, south of State Route 87 in Newbury Township. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers...
‘It was just unbelievable’: Cleveland mom speaks out after losing home in explosion
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland mom is picking up the pieces after her home was destroyed when a nearby business exploded on Oct. 25. Cleveland firefighters said the fire began at an auto repair shop on E. 145th Street and Kinsman Avenue around 10:30 a.m. that day. There were...
