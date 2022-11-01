Read full article on original website
Vikings Receive Crushing Injury News Following T.J. Hockenson Trade
The blockbuster trade between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings that will send tight end T.J. Hockenson to the NFC North leader might have seemed puzzling to some at the time. But news has since emerged that makes the deal more understandable. The Vikings gave up second- and third-round draft ...
Bears’ Chase Claypool trade triggers Packers fans pain
Everyone in the NFC North is active ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Well, everyone minus the Green Bay Packers. The Minnesota Vikings made an intra-divisional trade with the Detroit Lions on Tuesday, acquiring a Pro Bowl tight end in T.J. Hockenson. A day after dealing Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens, the Chicago Bears were back in the action by adding wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In Good Sign for Hill, Packers Release Taylor
The Green Bay Packers have to add running back Kylin Hill to the 53-man roster on Wednesday. The path to making that happened has started.
Everyone made the same joke about Dolphins’ trade for new RB
The Miami Dolphins’ latest trade acquisition is looking mighty familiar to one player who is already on their roster. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Dolphins are acquiring veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr. from the San Francisco 49ers. Miami is sending back a 2023 fifth-round pick as part of the trade.
Bills: Brandon Beane sneaks by huge move, adds key piece to defense
Brandon Beane is back at it again. The Buffalo Bills’ general manager was able to secure a few big pieces right as the trade deadline expired. While the splash decision was the trade for Nyheim Hines, Beane had some more magic up his sleeve. Specifically, Beane picked up yet...
Packers don't trade for a wide receiver, make any moves at the NFL deadline and the social media reactions are priceless
Aaron Rodgers was hoping there would be some breaking news for the Green Bay Packers regarding the NFL trade deadline during his Tuesday afternoon appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show." Well, no news came during his 40-minute talk with McAfee and when the deadline hit at 3 p.m. the 3-5 Packers did not...
Twitter reacts to Falcons' flurry of trades at deadline
There’s always plenty of speculation around the NFL in the hours leading up to the trade deadline, and while most of the time it ends up being more smoke than fire, this year was the exception. A total of 10 trades were made at the deadline, including three by the Falcons.
Seahawks Are Cutting JJ Arcega-Whiteside This Tuesday Afternoon
The Seattle Seahawks have announced the release of a former second-round pick this Tuesday. Hidden among the excitement stemming from today's NFL trade deadline, Ari Meirov reported that Seattle has cut wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside and signed receiver Laquon Treadwell to the team's ...
Lions trade TE T.J. Hockenson to NFC North rival Vikings
The Detroit Lions traded tight end T.J. Hockenson to the division rival Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday. The Lions received a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick, while the Vikings got a 2023 fourth-round selection and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick along with Hockenson. The conditional 2024 fourth-round pick...
Bears Waive Isaiah Coulter to Make Room for Chase Claypool
Chicago Bears’ GM Ryan Poles has been a busy man as of late. According to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, the Bears are parting ways with wide receiver Isaiah Coulter. Waiving Coulter is a corresponding move to make room for newly acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool. Coulter spent most...
Prior to the Snap: Must-win in the Motor City for Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have lost four straight games after faltering to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night 17-27. After deciding to stay put at the trade deadline, the team will have to work with what they’ve got heading into Week 9 against the Detroit Lions. The […]
Blues lose 6th straight, 5-2 to Islanders
The losing skid continues for the Blues. It’s now at six straight losses after Thursday’s 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders at Enterprise Center. After a solid first period and a 1-0 lead thanks to a Vladimir Tarasenko goal, the Blues looked in good shape. But then the second period happened! Four goals by […]
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, November 4, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Josh Allen to Stephon Diggs: Match Made in Heaven
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs have been a match made in heaven. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs have produced one of the deadliest quarterback wide reciever duos in the league. Allen and Diggs have had a lot of success on the gridiron. The duo has been able to see the field the same way and attack various defensive coverages. Their chemistry and play on the field have been nothing short of dominant.
