Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs have been a match made in heaven. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs have produced one of the deadliest quarterback wide reciever duos in the league. Allen and Diggs have had a lot of success on the gridiron. The duo has been able to see the field the same way and attack various defensive coverages. Their chemistry and play on the field have been nothing short of dominant.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO