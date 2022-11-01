ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

NBC Sports Chicago

Bears’ Chase Claypool trade triggers Packers fans pain

Everyone in the NFC North is active ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Well, everyone minus the Green Bay Packers. The Minnesota Vikings made an intra-divisional trade with the Detroit Lions on Tuesday, acquiring a Pro Bowl tight end in T.J. Hockenson. A day after dealing Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens, the Chicago Bears were back in the action by adding wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Everyone made the same joke about Dolphins’ trade for new RB

The Miami Dolphins’ latest trade acquisition is looking mighty familiar to one player who is already on their roster. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Dolphins are acquiring veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr. from the San Francisco 49ers. Miami is sending back a 2023 fifth-round pick as part of the trade.
atozsports.com

Bills: Brandon Beane sneaks by huge move, adds key piece to defense

Brandon Beane is back at it again. The Buffalo Bills’ general manager was able to secure a few big pieces right as the trade deadline expired. While the splash decision was the trade for Nyheim Hines, Beane had some more magic up his sleeve. Specifically, Beane picked up yet...
BUFFALO, NY
ESPN

Lions trade TE T.J. Hockenson to NFC North rival Vikings

The Detroit Lions traded tight end T.J. Hockenson to the division rival Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday. The Lions received a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick, while the Vikings got a 2023 fourth-round selection and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick along with Hockenson. The conditional 2024 fourth-round pick...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Bears Waive Isaiah Coulter to Make Room for Chase Claypool

Chicago Bears’ GM Ryan Poles has been a busy man as of late. According to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, the Bears are parting ways with wide receiver Isaiah Coulter. Waiving Coulter is a corresponding move to make room for newly acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool. Coulter spent most...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX 2

Blues lose 6th straight, 5-2 to Islanders

The losing skid continues for the Blues. It’s now at six straight losses after Thursday’s 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders at Enterprise Center. After a solid first period and a 1-0 lead thanks to a Vladimir Tarasenko goal, the Blues looked in good shape. But then the second period happened! Four goals by […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Josh Allen to Stephon Diggs: Match Made in Heaven

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs have been a match made in heaven. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs have produced one of the deadliest quarterback wide reciever duos in the league. Allen and Diggs have had a lot of success on the gridiron. The duo has been able to see the field the same way and attack various defensive coverages. Their chemistry and play on the field have been nothing short of dominant.
BUFFALO, NY

