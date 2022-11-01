Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Georgia has bad news confirmed ahead of matchup with Tennessee
On Monday, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said it wasn’t looking good for edge rusher Nolan Smith’s chances of playing against the Tennessee Vols on Saturday. Smith, a potential top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, leads Georgia in sacks and tackles for loss this season. On...
ESPN Has Named 2 Frontrunners For The Auburn Job
Auburn fired head football coach Bryan Harsin on Monday, and according to one college football insider, the Tigers have interest in a pair of SEC coaches. On the "ESPN College GameDay Podcast" on Monday, Rece Davis and Pete Thamel discussed the opening at Auburn. Thamel said that Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin and Kentucky's Mark Stoops.
J.T. Tuimoloau shuts the door on playing basketball for Ohio State
When J.T. Tuimoloau came to Ohio State, there was hope that he wouldn't just be a one-sport athlete. While he was a five-star prospect as one of the country's top-five football players in the 2021 class, Tuimoloau also was a coveted basketball recruit and received scholarship offers in both sports from a number of schools, including the Buckeyes.
Week 9's Recruiting Winners and Losers: Michigan closing in on QB, JTT the star Ohio State needs, pain for UF
Week 9 of the college football season featured might have been a popular weekend for byes, but there was still plenty of notable matchups. And with December's Signing Day only getting closer and closer, the wins and losses are having more and more of an impact on recruiting. Below, we...
The first College Football Playoff rankings are out. Here's where the Georgia Bulldogs sit
Georgia may sit atop the weekly college football polls that have been spitting out rankings since the preseason, but the College Football Playoff selection committee has not one but two teams above the No. 3 Bulldogs in this season's first reveal Tuesday night. That would be No. 1 Tennessee and No. 2 Ohio...
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 10: How to bet Alabama-LSU
Alabama and LSU will face off in Baton Rouge for a college football battle between SEC West foes in Week 10. The Crimson Tide come into his contest with a 7-1 record and on the heels of a 30-6 victory over Mississippi State in Week 8. The Tigers are 6-2 on the season and are on a two-game winning streak that includes victories over Florida and Ole Miss.
SEC commissioner blocking 1 coach from joining conference?
There is one coach who has been mentioned in connection with multiple SEC vacancies over the last few years, but he has not taken any of those jobs. Is that because the conference overloards are making an active effort to keep him out?. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman wrote an article...
Gamecocks lose wide receiver for rest of 2022 season
South Carolina will be without one of its wide receivers for the rest of the 2022 season. Wide receiver Corey Rucker announced on his Instagram on Tuesday morning that he is out for the remainder of the season. He has been sidelined since the Charlotte game with a foot injury.
247Sports
Georgia vs. Tennessee: Ex-Bulldogs QB Aaron Murray identifies keys to Saturday's clash
Week 10 of the college football season boasts one of the most important games in recent history, as second-ranked Tennessee football travels to No. 1 Georgia. The winner controls their own destiny in the SEC East and has the inside track on a potential College Football Playoff bid. Ahead of the action, former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray delivered a prediction and identified some keys that will impact the action.
atozsports.com
Kirby Smart made a reporter look silly while discussing Tennessee Vols’ offense
Remember last month when LSU head coach Brian Kelly was blasted for his comments about the Tennessee Vols‘ offense?. Kelly exposed his lack of knowledge concerning Tennessee’s offense when he suggested that the Vols don’t use motion or different formations. That worked out pretty well for the...
Vols OL target names finalists leading up to planned announcement
A week ahead of his planned commitment, one of Tennessee's top remaining targets announced that he has narrowed his focus to four finalists. Class of 2023 offensive lineman Vysen Lang of Pike Road (Ala.) High School revealed Tuesday in a post on his Twitter account that he plans to choose between the Vols, LSU, Auburn and Texas when he makes his decision known on Nov. 8.
247Sports
Paul Finebaum rips Michigan State, Mel Tucker for 'blanket' statements after postgame altercation at Michigan
Fallout continues to come from the ugly postgame incident between Michigan and Michigan State, and Paul Finebaum has polar opposite takes on both sides. Finebaum commended Jim Harbaugh while taking a shot at the Spartans and Mel Tucker Tuesday morning on Get Up!. “I give coach Harbaugh enormous credit for...
247Sports
Ex-Tennessee QB Erik Ainge calls Georgia football's stadium 'overrated,' says 'Vols will be just fine'
Top-ranked Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia square off Saturday at Sanford Stadium in a battle of unbeatens that will go a long way in determining the SEC champion and the College Football Playoff picture. Georgia has not lost a home game since 2019 and last lost at home to Tennessee in 2016, but former Volunteers quarterback Erik Ainge says Tennessee has nothing to be intimated over as it prepares to play the Bulldogs between the hedges.
NCAA Basketball: Pros and cons of No. 1 recruit Isaiah Collier final 4 options
When looking at the 2023 NCAA Basketball recruiting class, there have been a few players that have at one point been ranked No. 1 overall. For a while, it was actually power forward GG Jackson, who was at one point committed to North Carolina. However, he made the decision to reclassify and join South Carolina this upcoming season.
Country’s No. 6 TE drops top schools, includes Ohio State
Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day tight end Michael Smith is one of a handful of 2024 tight ends the Buckeyes have offered a scholarship. And he has been to an Ohio State game this season. Smith was in Ohio Stadium on September 24 as the Buckeyes beat Wisconsin 52-21. “I’m in...
247Sports
Michigan-Michigan State fight: Wolverines RB Blake Corum questions integrity of Spartans players involved
Michigan running back Blake Corum weighed in on the postgame altercation that overshadowed the Wolverines' 29-7 victory over Michigan State last Saturday night. The incident involved players from both teams scuffling in the shared tunnel at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Shortly after the game, a video surfaced showing Michigan State players shoving and pushing down a Michigan player. Another clip emerged Sunday with a different angle of the fight. Corum questioning the integrity of the Spartans players involved when speaking with reporters Monday.
Preps to Pros: Ohio State WR commit Brandon Inniss draws comparison to Amon-Ra St. Brown
247Sports' Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna provide their thoughts on Ohio State commit Brandon Inniss drawing comparison to Detroit Lions and former USC receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said following Tuesday practice
After another successful trip to Jacksonville, the Georgia Bulldogs return home with a huge matchup awaiting them on Saturday. No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) is set for a matchup with an SEC divisional foe this week in No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC). The Bulldogs are coming off a 42-20 victory over Florida, while Tennessee took care of Kentucky by a 44-6 margin on Saturday.
Observations from Michigan State basketball's exhibition win over Grand Valley State
The last thing the Michigan State fan base needed, on the heels of all that went on in Ann Arbor over the weekend and the ensuing fallout, was an embarrassing loss to a Division II team the first time Tom Izzo’s squad took the court. For a half of Tuesday’s exhibition, things were trending in that dicey direction, with the Lakers holding a five-point lead at halftime.
Quarterback dominoes beginning to topple in 2024 recruiting class
The quarterback dominoes are beginning to fall in the 2024 class as another blue-chip passer came off the board late Wednesday afternoon in Carlsbad (Calif.) High Top247 passer Julian Sayin. The nation’s No. 3 quarterback per the Top247 and checking in at No. 2 in the 247Sports Composite Player Rankings,...
247Sports
