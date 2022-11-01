ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia has bad news confirmed ahead of matchup with Tennessee

On Monday, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said it wasn’t looking good for edge rusher Nolan Smith’s chances of playing against the Tennessee Vols on Saturday. Smith, a potential top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, leads Georgia in sacks and tackles for loss this season. On...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

ESPN Has Named 2 Frontrunners For The Auburn Job

Auburn fired head football coach Bryan Harsin on Monday, and according to one college football insider, the Tigers have interest in a pair of SEC coaches. On the "ESPN College GameDay Podcast" on Monday, Rece Davis and Pete Thamel discussed the opening at Auburn. Thamel said that Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin and Kentucky's Mark Stoops.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

J.T. Tuimoloau shuts the door on playing basketball for Ohio State

When J.T. Tuimoloau came to Ohio State, there was hope that he wouldn't just be a one-sport athlete. While he was a five-star prospect as one of the country's top-five football players in the 2021 class, Tuimoloau also was a coveted basketball recruit and received scholarship offers in both sports from a number of schools, including the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 10: How to bet Alabama-LSU

Alabama and LSU will face off in Baton Rouge for a college football battle between SEC West foes in Week 10. The Crimson Tide come into his contest with a 7-1 record and on the heels of a 30-6 victory over Mississippi State in Week 8. The Tigers are 6-2 on the season and are on a two-game winning streak that includes victories over Florida and Ole Miss.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Gamecocks lose wide receiver for rest of 2022 season

South Carolina will be without one of its wide receivers for the rest of the 2022 season. Wide receiver Corey Rucker announced on his Instagram on Tuesday morning that he is out for the remainder of the season. He has been sidelined since the Charlotte game with a foot injury.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Georgia vs. Tennessee: Ex-Bulldogs QB Aaron Murray identifies keys to Saturday's clash

Week 10 of the college football season boasts one of the most important games in recent history, as second-ranked Tennessee football travels to No. 1 Georgia. The winner controls their own destiny in the SEC East and has the inside track on a potential College Football Playoff bid. Ahead of the action, former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray delivered a prediction and identified some keys that will impact the action.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Vols OL target names finalists leading up to planned announcement

A week ahead of his planned commitment, one of Tennessee's top remaining targets announced that he has narrowed his focus to four finalists. Class of 2023 offensive lineman Vysen Lang of Pike Road (Ala.) High School revealed Tuesday in a post on his Twitter account that he plans to choose between the Vols, LSU, Auburn and Texas when he makes his decision known on Nov. 8.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Ex-Tennessee QB Erik Ainge calls Georgia football's stadium 'overrated,' says 'Vols will be just fine'

Top-ranked Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia square off Saturday at Sanford Stadium in a battle of unbeatens that will go a long way in determining the SEC champion and the College Football Playoff picture. Georgia has not lost a home game since 2019 and last lost at home to Tennessee in 2016, but former Volunteers quarterback Erik Ainge says Tennessee has nothing to be intimated over as it prepares to play the Bulldogs between the hedges.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Michigan-Michigan State fight: Wolverines RB Blake Corum questions integrity of Spartans players involved

Michigan running back Blake Corum weighed in on the postgame altercation that overshadowed the Wolverines' 29-7 victory over Michigan State last Saturday night. The incident involved players from both teams scuffling in the shared tunnel at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Shortly after the game, a video surfaced showing Michigan State players shoving and pushing down a Michigan player. Another clip emerged Sunday with a different angle of the fight. Corum questioning the integrity of the Spartans players involved when speaking with reporters Monday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said following Tuesday practice

After another successful trip to Jacksonville, the Georgia Bulldogs return home with a huge matchup awaiting them on Saturday. No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) is set for a matchup with an SEC divisional foe this week in No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC). The Bulldogs are coming off a 42-20 victory over Florida, while Tennessee took care of Kentucky by a 44-6 margin on Saturday.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Observations from Michigan State basketball's exhibition win over Grand Valley State

The last thing the Michigan State fan base needed, on the heels of all that went on in Ann Arbor over the weekend and the ensuing fallout, was an embarrassing loss to a Division II team the first time Tom Izzo’s squad took the court. For a half of Tuesday’s exhibition, things were trending in that dicey direction, with the Lakers holding a five-point lead at halftime.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

