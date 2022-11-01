Read full article on original website
Related
Cracker Barrel's Thanksgiving Menu Is Officially Back
Thanksgiving is rapidly approaching, and for many this comes with no small amount of stress. The elaborate meal generally takes hours — even days — for a person to prep, cook, and serve. Then, there's the financial commitment. A turkey alone is likely to cost far more than usual, thanks to the fact that turkey production was lowered in 2019 because people weren't buying the fowl as much, per The New York Times, and then the pandemic further reduced production. Plus, widespread avian flu has hit 44.6 million chickens and turkeys in the U.S. alone this year, and historic inflation levels have driven prices up even more, says USA Today. In fact, turkey prices were a whopping 17% higher in September of 2022 than they were the year before!
Thrillist
Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwiches for a Full Week
A whole week of free chicken sandwiches sounds too good to be true, but that's exactly what Popeyes is serving up to start November off right. The Louisiana-style fast food chain is marking the week between National Sandwich Day (November 3) and National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day (November 9) with a special buy-one, get-one deal on its beloved chicken sandwich. Any customer who buys one chicken sandwich combo in classic or spicy can get a second chicken sandwich for free.
Another cheese recall: 13 more cheeses you need to throw out now
Cheese fans who purchased Zerto Fontal products from Whole Foods Market or Old Europe Brie and Camembert products from various other markets should be aware of two separate recall actions. The Whole Foods Market cheese recall involves products that might contain undeclared eggs, an allergen that can trigger adverse reactions.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Six popular McDonald's menu items are being cut from next week
Six McDonald's foods are being removed from its menu this week. But fans will be thrilled that it's to make way for some new choices. There will be four new menu items, to go alongside the return of the first permanent chicken burger in 15 years. New choices are Potato Waffles, Twirl McFlurry and the BBQ Bacon Stack on Wednesday, October 19. Nacho Cheese Wedges will also be joining the menu from October 26.
Subway Fans Are In Shambles Over Menu Item No Longer Available
Subway customers have noticed this sandwich chain’s protein is missing from their restaurants. While it’s not unusual for fast food mainstays to change over time, it’s also not a common occurrence that such a change involves removing a major item from the menu.
McDonald's Is Now Officially Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
McDonald's may have started as a burger restaurant, but these days, the chain seems almost as famous for its Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns as it is for the lunch and dinner items on the menu. McDonald's breakfast items have become modern classics, and back in 2015, the chain even started serving breakfast all day (via USA Today), though unfortunately for dinnertime McGriddles fans, McDonald's suspended its all-day breakfast in 2020.
I Tried The McDonald's Halloween Bucket & Here's What You Get With The Happy Meal
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. McDonald's is back at it again during Spooky Season with another item on the menu. This time it's not the food, but the presentation. They brought back their Halloween Buckets and it's nearly the best thing since sliced bread.
Five Chipotle secrets that fans may not know – including why the chain is making customers pay 4% more
FIVE Chipotle secrets have been revealed that even the biggest fans of the brand might not know. One secret has even spilled why the beloved chain restaurant is charging more than they ever have before. Mexican-inspired food brand Chipotle has a mass of fans across the United States but there...
Nestlé recalls Toll House cookie dough sold nationwide
Nestlé USA is recalling Toll House cookie dough sold nationwide because the ready-to-bake refrigerated products may contain pieces of white plastic. The Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filing products were distributed across the U.S. at retailers including Publix and Walmart, the food producer said in a notice posted on Monday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Fourteen items Costco is discontinuing this fall including popular name-brand items and tasty treats
COSTCO fans have been crushed to learn several of their beloved products will soon be discontinued and taken off the shelves. Luckily, The U.S. Sun has compiled a list of 14 products that will soon get the boot from the warehouse, thanks to YouTube shopping gurus, and a list from the blog Eat This Not That.
Taco Bell Adds Two Unique (and Cheesy) New Tacos to its Menu
Comfort food means different things to different people. It could be something your mom made, a traditional food from wherever you may be from, or a dish that brings out memories in you that simply make that meal special. For some, that's a steaming bowl of chicken noodle soup while...
Business Insider
Walmart and Kroger customers can now buy plant-based Beyond Steak, which company describes as 'seared to perfection' and 'chopped into bite-sized pieces'
Beyond Steak is plant-based food company Beyond Meat's newest product. The product arrives in more than 5,000 Kroger and Walmart stores amid a decline in sales of plant-based meat. Beyond Meat recently cut 19% of staff, and its stock price has fallen more than 80 percent since January. Beyond Steak...
Domino's Pizza has an Entire Evil Halloween Menu
While Thanksgiving is often called the classic American food holiday, Halloween is just as strongly associated with treats--and is also a prime food marketing opportunity. For fast-food chains in particular, it can be a way to experiment with "spooky" foods that wouldn't fly at any other time of the year.
Mashed Survey: Which Fast Food Restaurant Has The Best Chocolate Milkshake?
If you're someone who reaches for a thick, creamy milkshake over an ice cream cone when you're craving something sweet, you aren't alone. According to Study Finds, in a survey of 2,000 adults, 69% said they prefer to drink their desserts instead of eat them. A milkshake — which is a blended beverage typically made with ice cream and flavored syrup — is one of the most popular drinkable desserts out there. You can whip one up in almost any flavor imaginable with almost any topping, from classics like vanilla or chocolate to more creative milkshake options like avocado or even bacon.
I ate 13 courses of carbs at the UK’s first bread-only restaurant
How many courses of bread is too many courses of bread? How many sandwiches are too many to stand? When does a loaf of sourdough weigh so heavy on the soul that you, yourself, become sour? Answers to all these questions and more are what I seek at Asda’s pop-up bread restaurant. At London’s Baker’s Dozen, I am treated to 13 courses of bread-centred meals, partnered with 13 glasses of carefully selected wines for good measure.Going out for a meal is an exercise in pageantry. I don’t have to tell you that we all need food to survive, but making...
