Texas State

Texas Man Buys His First Online Lottery Ticket, Wins $1 Million

Since August 3rd, there have been 39 drawings without a grand prize jackpot winner. However, a man in Dallas, Texas just became an overnight millionaire. There are several new millionaires this week, so you might want to check your tickets. Players in twelve states including Texas had million-dollar tickets matching all five numbers, just not the red Powerball.
TEXAS STATE
Is It Illegal to Record A Conversation in Texas?

We've all seen videos from Texas. Some even go viral and are spread across the internet. While sometimes the video itself may show a silly event, such as the Texas Bushman on TikTok, other times the video may not be something everyone believes to be good. With all us having...
TEXAS STATE
Texas Weather is Looking Potentially Nasty This Weekend

Don’t get me wrong Texas. I’m glad the weather is beginning to change going into the holiday season. Nobody wants hot, humid weather during Thanksgiving or Christmas time. That said, I do want to avoid tornadoes for sure, especially if they're followed by cold fronts. HOW IS THE...
TEXAS STATE
Check Your Tickets: $500K Lottery Winner Sold in Waco, Texas

Have you bought a lottery ticket lately in Central Texas? If so, you might want to double-check the numbers. Someone will be able to buy plenty of the good Halloween candy, after winning $500,000 on a Texas Two Step ticket. The winning ticket was sold in Waco, Texas, according to KDAF. The Texas Lottery shared the news on Twitter.
WACO, TX
Draining Thought: Vampire Bats Coming to Texas Is A Good Thing?!?

The spooky season is in full effect, and of course stories of scary occurrences are in full effect. Sometimes, the hauntings are more silly than scary, like these ghosts we mentioned previously, but for the most part, bone chilling tales add to the atmosphere of the Halloween holiday. Then there are times where fiction is actually fact.
TEXAS STATE
Want the Best Buffet in Texas? Head to Austin

Yelp has become one of the biggest, and one of the most trusted, apps out there when it comes to restaurants. Yelp is a great place to check out if you're looking for pizza, or a new favorite place to try out. And now, if you are looking to hit up a buffet while driving through the Lone Star state then you'll want to head to Austin for the best buffet in Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
Bleach, Please – Texas Included in Pine-Sol Recall

It's time to check under your cabinet or in the cleaning supplies closet, because Texas is included in the nationwide recall of certain Pine-Sol products. The Clorox company has recalled some varieties of specially scented products over concerns that they could contain a potentially dangerous bacteria called Pseudomonas aeruginosa. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, people with a weakened immune system or or who use external medical devices could be at serious risk of infection that could require medical treatment. They report that the bacteria could enter the body if it's inhaled, or thorough the eyes or a break in the skin.
TEXAS STATE
Fort Hood, Texas Offering Pagan Service To Celebrate Seasonal New Year

The Open Circle Chapel Community of Fort Hood, Texas is giving soldiers and civilians a chance to learn, with a service celebrating the beginning of the Neo-Pagan New Year. According to history.com, Samhaín is a pagan religious festival, originating from an ancient Celtic spiritual tradition. It is one of eight holy festivals Pagans celebrate throughout the year.
FORT HOOD, TX
Again? Texas Mom Wanted For Allegedly Selling Jaguar Cub

This story is pretty wild when you consider that this mom has gotten into it with the law before. A Texas mom once arrested for housing three tigers and several “vicious” monkeys under the same roof as her teenage daughter is now facing federal charges after allegedly brokering the sale of an endangered jaguar cub and she's on the run from law enforcement.
TEXAS STATE
Brrr! Will Central Texas Suffer Another Winter Storm This Year?

It’s finally time for us to grab our scarves here in Central Texas due to the chilly weather, and while some are excited about, a lot of us are wondering what winter has in store. That's a natural reaction, sure, but with memories of that devastating 2021 winter storm still fresh in our minds, it's also natural to be a little apprehensive about these incoming cold fronts.
TEXAS STATE
Temple, TX
103.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

