Texas Man Buys His First Online Lottery Ticket, Wins $1 Million
Since August 3rd, there have been 39 drawings without a grand prize jackpot winner. However, a man in Dallas, Texas just became an overnight millionaire. There are several new millionaires this week, so you might want to check your tickets. Players in twelve states including Texas had million-dollar tickets matching all five numbers, just not the red Powerball.
Wait, What? Did You Know You Don’t Need A Marriage License To Be Legally Married In Texas?
Have you ever been in a really tight relationship, yet not sure if you’re ready to be tied down? Well, here in Texas, people could have a valid point when they say you might as well be married. I DO OR YOU DON'T THAT IS THE REAL QUESTION!. A...
Warning: This Is the Most Dangerous Lake in Texas
Fall fishing season is in full swing, and there are plenty of lakes all over Texas to help you catch your fill. However, there are some places in the Lone Star State that are safer than others when you're on the water. AZ Animals states that the main cause of...
Is It Illegal to Record A Conversation in Texas?
We've all seen videos from Texas. Some even go viral and are spread across the internet. While sometimes the video itself may show a silly event, such as the Texas Bushman on TikTok, other times the video may not be something everyone believes to be good. With all us having...
Taylor Swift Forgot One Texas Stadium On Her Upcoming 2023 Eras Tour
Taylor Swift is going to making her rounds back on the road, giving fans a 27-stop US stadium tour. She will be announcing her international tour dates later on. Texas makes the cut on the tour list, but one stadium has notably been left off. Wonder if the Swifties can do something about that?
Sunshine for Halloween, but When Are Storms Coming Back to Central Texas?
After a rough round of damaging storms throughout the Killeen area and a tornado in Jarrell, Texas, we've been enjoying perfect fall temps. However, you know things can change in an instant around the Lone Star State when it comes to the skies above. Over 1,000 households and business in...
Texas Weather is Looking Potentially Nasty This Weekend
Don’t get me wrong Texas. I’m glad the weather is beginning to change going into the holiday season. Nobody wants hot, humid weather during Thanksgiving or Christmas time. That said, I do want to avoid tornadoes for sure, especially if they're followed by cold fronts. HOW IS THE...
Is Texas Getting Snap Benefits for November 2022? The Latest Update
Money is getting tighter, grocery prices are rising, and more people need a helping hand every day to put food on their table. Also, over the past few months, many recipients of SNAP benefits have experienced delays, due to increased applications and staff shortages at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission office.
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in the World: Texas Has 12 Top Places
Chicken-fried steak is one of my favorite foods. In Central Texas, it's usually pretty easy to find, but not everyone understands how to make this dish properly. You wouldn't think it would be that difficult to make battered and fried steak, but you would be wrong!. According to Taste Atlas,...
Army Offering $50k Reward for Information in Fort Hood, Texas Soldier’s Death
Fort Hood, Texas soldier PVT Gregory Morales went missing three years ago, and his family is still seeking answers about his disappearance and death. The US Army CID (Criminal Investigation Division) has now doubled the reward to $50,000 for any information given related to Morales' case. Here's What We Know.
Check Your Tickets: $500K Lottery Winner Sold in Waco, Texas
Have you bought a lottery ticket lately in Central Texas? If so, you might want to double-check the numbers. Someone will be able to buy plenty of the good Halloween candy, after winning $500,000 on a Texas Two Step ticket. The winning ticket was sold in Waco, Texas, according to KDAF. The Texas Lottery shared the news on Twitter.
Ageless Wonder: Central Texas Dentist Still Working At 90 And Not Stopping
Going to the Dentist is terrifying sometimes isn't it? Just the thought of someone sticking tools in your mouth is kind of unnerving. And if you don't brush regularly, you will hear some choice words from the person taking care of your teeth. But most of the items mentioned previously...
Draining Thought: Vampire Bats Coming to Texas Is A Good Thing?!?
The spooky season is in full effect, and of course stories of scary occurrences are in full effect. Sometimes, the hauntings are more silly than scary, like these ghosts we mentioned previously, but for the most part, bone chilling tales add to the atmosphere of the Halloween holiday. Then there are times where fiction is actually fact.
Want the Best Buffet in Texas? Head to Austin
Yelp has become one of the biggest, and one of the most trusted, apps out there when it comes to restaurants. Yelp is a great place to check out if you're looking for pizza, or a new favorite place to try out. And now, if you are looking to hit up a buffet while driving through the Lone Star state then you'll want to head to Austin for the best buffet in Texas.
Bleach, Please – Texas Included in Pine-Sol Recall
It's time to check under your cabinet or in the cleaning supplies closet, because Texas is included in the nationwide recall of certain Pine-Sol products. The Clorox company has recalled some varieties of specially scented products over concerns that they could contain a potentially dangerous bacteria called Pseudomonas aeruginosa. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, people with a weakened immune system or or who use external medical devices could be at serious risk of infection that could require medical treatment. They report that the bacteria could enter the body if it's inhaled, or thorough the eyes or a break in the skin.
Fort Hood, Texas Offering Pagan Service To Celebrate Seasonal New Year
The Open Circle Chapel Community of Fort Hood, Texas is giving soldiers and civilians a chance to learn, with a service celebrating the beginning of the Neo-Pagan New Year. According to history.com, Samhaín is a pagan religious festival, originating from an ancient Celtic spiritual tradition. It is one of eight holy festivals Pagans celebrate throughout the year.
Again? Texas Mom Wanted For Allegedly Selling Jaguar Cub
This story is pretty wild when you consider that this mom has gotten into it with the law before. A Texas mom once arrested for housing three tigers and several “vicious” monkeys under the same roof as her teenage daughter is now facing federal charges after allegedly brokering the sale of an endangered jaguar cub and she's on the run from law enforcement.
One Houston, Texas Young Man Is A Police Officer Throughout The State
We all love stories of individuals who even when they are facing something that seems daunting to take on, they show no fear and take the challenge head on. No matter the age of the person in question, there is greatness around us, and when we find it, it must be celebrated accordingly. One of the individuals? A young child named Devarjaye Daniel.
Brrr! Will Central Texas Suffer Another Winter Storm This Year?
It’s finally time for us to grab our scarves here in Central Texas due to the chilly weather, and while some are excited about, a lot of us are wondering what winter has in store. That's a natural reaction, sure, but with memories of that devastating 2021 winter storm still fresh in our minds, it's also natural to be a little apprehensive about these incoming cold fronts.
Fort Hood, Texas Servicemembers Will Be Allowed to Travel Out Of State For Abortions
The first day of early voting has begun here in Killeen, Texas. Election Day is not until Nov. 8th, however you have until Nov. 4th to cast your in-person ballot early. If you have voting questions, many can be answered here. Here's something you may not have known that is brewing up over at the Pentagon.
