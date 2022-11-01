ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout

Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
The Hill

Welcoming the largest generator of clean power in the US

Nuclear reactors are America’s clean energy battleships. They make up the majority of our zero-carbon power, and we are at a crossroads. Our nuclear energy muscles were beginning to atrophy, but the technology is making a roaring comeback. The existing fleet of reactors started to shrink from 104 reactors...
The Independent

Large fire reported on key bridge linking Russia to Crimea

Russian state-backed media reported Saturday that a fire broke out on the bridge linking mainland Russia with the Russian-controlled Crimean Peninsula, hours after powerful blasts rocked the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.RIA-Novosti and the Tass news agency quoted local Russian official Oleg Kryuchkov as saying an object thought to be a fuel storage tank caught fire and that traffic has been stopped on the bridge. Images shared on social media purported to show fire and damage to the span. The authenticity of the reports and images couldn't be immediately verified. The crossing is a pair of road and rail...
Fortune

China’s loss is Mexico’s gain: Bank of America says a transformed global supply chain means nearshoring investment in the country is a ‘lifetime opportunity’

An engineer working on the assembly line at a Ford Motors plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. One of the many buzzwords to have come out of the supply chain crisis of the past few years has been “nearshoring”: companies investing in production closer to home so that they don’t have to deal with global sourcing challenges.
electrek.co

US Special Operations tests American-made electric motorbikes for military use

Light electric vehicles have seen growing interest from militaries all over the world. Now the latest electric motorbike receiving its draft card comes from North Carolina-based electric moped builder Huck Cycles. Huck Overland enlists. The company recently shared news that its Huck Overland model is currently being evaluated by the...
Reuters

Switzerland imposes sanctions on deliveries of Iranian drones to Russia

BERLIN (Reuters) - Switzerland has decided to adopt the European Union’s sanctions on delivering Iranian drones to Russia, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. However, the economic affairs and foreign affairs departments decided not to adopt EU sanctions imposed on Iran in connection with the current protests, it added.
maritime-executive.com

EU Sanctions May Put a $16B Hole in Russia's Tanker Fleet

Russia may have to expand its own tanker fleet and attract more tonnage from non-western owners in order to keep moving oil after upcoming EU sanctions - and the details suggest that it will be costly. In a market report released Friday, shipbroker Gibson said that it expects that more...
The Associated Press

U.S. Army Selects BAE Systems’ Beowulf Vehicle with Allison Automatic for Its Newest Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Allison Transmission, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles, will provide the transmission for the U.S. Army’s new Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) program. The Allison-equipped Beowulf vehicle, from BAE Systems, will provide soldiers with capable, reliable mobility and increase their survivability in the harshest conditions that Alaska and the Arctic has to offer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005138/en/ Allison’s 3000 Specialty Series™ transmission enables the Army’s Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle to travel in extreme arctic conditions. The transmission successfully performed down to minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit, moved a 10,000-pound payload, climbed 60-degree slopes and accomplished the Alaskan amphibious swim test. (Photo: Business Wire)
France 24

Ukraine's counter-offensive in Kherson: Trailing a tank unit

The Ukrainian counter-offensive continues in Ukraine, particularly around the southern city of Kherson, where Russian forces are putting up fierce resistance. FRANCE 24's Jonathan Walsh and Amar al Hameedawi have been following a Ukrainian armoured unit that uses tanks from the Soviet era alongside the latest generation of drones.
Interesting Engineering

China: Lithium batteries may soon power 'world's largest fleet' of submarines

The Chinese Navy could finally use lithium technology to replace the lead-acid batteries that are now used in its fleet of conventional submarines. Lithium-ion batteries could soon power China's massive fleet of conventional submarines due to advancements in the nation's globally dominant electric car industry, according to a study by China's Navy, reported on Saturday by South China Morning Post (SCMP).
globalspec.com

New nuclear life proposed for old coal-fired generators

Sample national composite map for an advanced reactor database query. Source: DOE. Retired coal-fired power plants in the U.S. could be repurposed as nuclear power plant sites and contribute to the attainment of net-zero emissions goals by 2050. A U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) study has identified 157 retired coal plant sites and 237 operating coal plant sites as potential candidates for a coal-to-nuclear transition.
marinelink.com

"Technogenic Craters" Found at Damaged Nord Stream Pipeline Site

The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm in September. Photo: Danish Defence. The Swiss-based operator of Russia-led Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline said on Wednesday it had completed initial data gathering at the location of the pipeline damage on line 1 in the Swedish exclusive economic zone and found "technogenic craters".
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Sinking of the HMT Rohna: The Largest Loss of American Life At Sea During WWII

The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941 saw 1,177 sailors and crewmen onboard the USS Arizona (BB-39) lose their lives. While a devastating blow to the US Navy, the battleship wasn’t out at sea at the time – it was anchored at Ford Island. The largest loss of American life at sea due to enemy action during the Second World War was actually when the British India Steam Navigation Company’s HMT Rohna was sunk by the Luftwaffe while sailing in the Mediterranean.
Flying Magazine

Archer Aviation Sets Production Goal of 2,000 Aircraft Annually

Archer Aviation Inc. said it plans to produce about 250 eVTOL aircraft in 2025 and gradually increase production to about 2,000 vehicles annually. The timeline is contingent upon the company’s planned production model, known as Midnight, gaining certification, which Archer says it expects in 2024. The California start-up, which...
Woonsocket Call

BAE Systems Awarded £80 Million in Typhoon Avionics Support Contracts

Eurofighter avionics support contracts will help keep Typhoon aircraft mission ready. BAE Systems will continue to service and support the Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft’s avionics for the platform’s founding nations’ air forces in Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Italy, for the next five years. This press release...
SpaceNews.com

China’s mystery spaceplane releases object into orbit

HELSINKI — China’s secretive reusable spaceplane has released an object into orbit, according to tracking data from the U.S. Space Force. China carried out the second launch of its “reusable experimental spacecraft” from Jiuquan in the Gobi Desert atop a Long March 2F rocket Aug. 4.

