Ministry of Justice ad banned for reinforcing negative stereotypes of black men

By Josie Clarke
 3 days ago

A Facebook ad for the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) was likely to cause serious offence by reinforcing negative stereotypes about black men, a watchdog has ruled.

The ad for the MoJ’s Prison Jobs scheme, seen on June 25, featured an image of a white prison officer talking to a black inmate, with superimposed text stating: “Become a prison officer. One career, many roles.”

A caption accompanying the image read: “We’re key workers, problem solvers, life changers. Join us to perform a vital role at HMP Wormwood Scrubs.”

A reader complained that the ad perpetuated negative ethnic stereotypes and was likely to cause serious offence.

The MoJ , which confirmed it would appeal the ruling, said the photographs used in the ad campaign featured real officers and prisoners, arguing that it did not therefore “portray” a black man as a criminal but rather depicted a real person who had been convicted of an offence.

It said it was not therefore an inaccurate or unfair representation of the type of engagement that might have been seen between officers and prisoners.

The MoJ said the image formed “one small part” of the overall campaign – accounting for less than 5% of its spending on the ads – “which used a wide variety of images and showed officers of different ethnicities, interacting with each other”.

It added that none of the other images used in the Facebook part of the campaign showed white officers alongside ethnic minority prisoners.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) noted that the ad formed part of an overall campaign that used images of prison officers and other prison staff from a number of different ethnic backgrounds, but said it assessed the post as it would have appeared to consumers on Facebook.

We considered the ad’s focus on the positive qualities of the white prison officer and negative casting of the black prisoner was likely to be seen as perpetuating a negative racial stereotype

ASA

The ASA said: “The ad showed a real white prison officer and black male inmate in a prison setting.

“The inmate wore an afro pick comb in his hair – a tool we understood was uniquely associated with black culture.

“The ad made reference to prison officers being ‘problem solvers’ and ‘life changers’, and we considered it drew a link between the officer depicted and those attributes. On the other hand, the black prisoner was depicted as a criminal, without those positive attributes.

“We considered the ad did not suggest that all black men were criminals or were more likely to be so than any other ethnic group.

“However, it showed an imbalanced power dynamic, with a smiling white prison officer, described as a ‘life changer’, and a black, institutionalised prisoner.

“We considered the ad’s focus on the positive qualities of the white prison officer and negative casting of the black prisoner was likely to be seen as perpetuating a negative racial stereotype.

“We concluded that the ad was likely to cause serious offence on the grounds of race by reinforcing negative stereotypes about black men.”

The ASA ruled that the ad must not appear again, adding: “We told the Ministry of Justice to ensure they avoided causing serious offence on the grounds of race.”

An MoJ spokeswoman said: “We will be appealing this ruling.

“This was one of a wide range of different images used in an advertising campaign featuring real situations in prison – which is an essential part of attracting the right candidates.”

Related
The Guardian

Prison officer job ad banned over ‘negative racial stereotype’

An advertising campaign run by the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) featuring a white prison officer and a black prisoner has been banned for perpetuating negative stereotypes linking race with criminal activity. The Facebook ad promoting jobs at HMP Wormwood Scrubs in London featured a prison officer talking to an inmate...
Daily Mail

Prison nurse, 25, who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety

A prison nurse who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with a 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety. Elyse Hibbs, from Manchester, admitted misconduct in public office by having an 'inappropriate relationship' with the prisoner while working at HMP Parc in Bridgend.
The Independent

Paul Pelosi was in bed when attack suspect on ‘suicide mission’ woke him with calls of ‘Where’s Nancy’

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was in bed when the man accused of attacking him broke into the couple’s San Francisco home and awoke him with calls of “Where’s Nancy”, according to prosecutors. Gruesome new details of the “politically motivated” 28 October assault on the 82-year-old were revealed in a court motion filed by the San Francisco district attorney asking for 42-year-old suspect David DePape to be detained until future hearings.“What’s clear is this case is vulnerable to misinformation," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said outside the San Francisco Superior Court on Tuesday. “This was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Mail

'Thousands' of corrupt police on our streets: Bombshell report after murder of Sarah Everard reveals even criminals or those with gang links are being allowed to sign up for duty

Thousands of police have criminal records, are linked to gangsters or pose a risk to the public, watchdogs warned yesterday. Analysis of personnel files found it was far too easy for misogynistic, corrupt or predatory officers to join up and stay in uniform. Matt Parr, Inspector of Constabulary, called for...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

How Military Prison Differs from a Federally-Run Correctional Facility

In the United States, prisons, including those run by the military, housed a total of 1,380,427 inmates as of 2019. Incarceration is nothing like it was a century ago, as America’s federal prison system has developed a standardized approach for inmates to not only learn from their mistakes, but also develop skills that can be transferred into the real world.
KANSAS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Washington judges must presume racial bias in verdicts when claimed

(The Center Square) — Judges must presume that racial bias was a factor in a jury's decision in a civil suit when one litigant makes that claim, according to a Washington Supreme Court ruling, placing the burden of proof on the opposing party to show that racial bias did affect the outcome.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

‘Thousands’ of corrupt and ‘predatory’ officers recruited as police after vetting failures, damning report warns

Hundreds if not thousands of police officers who should have failed vetting checks may be in the job in England and Wales, a damning report has found. HM Inspectorate of Constabulary’s latest report concluded a culture of misogyny and predatory behaviour towards members of the public, female police officers and staff is also pervasive in many forces.Inspectors found police are not adopting high enough standards when screening potential officers and warned it is too easy for the “wrong people” to join or remain in the force.The watchdog, which analysed hundreds of police vetting files, discovered many cases where individuals should...
straightarrownews.com

It’s time to dispel the myth that affirmative action helps minorities

Some legal observers believe the Supreme Court may overturn affirmative action policies currently in place at America’s universities. The justices are hearing challenges to admissions practices at Harvard and the University of North Carolina. Straight Arrow News contributor Ruben Navarrette has a personal connection to affirmative action and was once supportive of it. He no longer feels that way, and says it’s time to dispel the myth that affirmative action actually helps minorities.
The Independent

