Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
SoCal to stay cool on Friday as nighttime temps stay below average
Southern California will see mostly clear skies on Friday, but cold temperatures at expected during the evening.
Storm delivers heavy snow to the Southern California mountains
The season’s first significant storm is bringing fresh snow to the mountains of Southern California. Chains were already required for travel as KTLA’s mobile weather vehicle, Drive 5, headed up Highway 18 toward Big Bear Thursday morning. Up to 5 inches of snow was reported by Big Bear Mountain Resort near Los Angeles. A winter […]
This Restaurant Serves The Best Sandwich In California
Here's where you can find it.
2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in California
LOS ANGELES - The Powerball jackpot is "approaching world record" territory, reaching an estimated $1.5 billion after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing, lottery officials said. While there was no jackpot winner in California for this draw, there were 962,544 winning tickets that matched anywhere...
As Dems, GOP grapple on economy, Los Angeles port czar says backlogs largely back to normal
As Republicans and Democrats have skirmished over the economy on the campaign trail, port bottlenecks – a major driver of supply chain woes and inflation – have largely returned to pre-pandemic levels, according to Los Angeles' port chief. “We've taken the backlog of ships from 109 in January...
LAX-bound Delta flight makes emergency landing in New Mexico
ATLANTA - A Delta Air Lines flight taking off from Atlanta was forced to make an emergency landing in New Mexico after hitting trouble in the air. The flight, which was heading to Los Angeles from Atlanta's Hartfield-Jackson International Airport, made an abrupt stop in Albuquerque, New Mexico after the plane's cabin began filling up with smoke midway through the flight.
California Experiencing Decline in Luxury Home Sales
44 percent drop in high-end home sales in Los Angeles, Redfin report shows. According to a recent report, the Los Angeles area has seen a 44 percent decrease in luxury home sales in recent months, data from Wall Street Journal shows. As predicted, higher interest rates, inflation and consumer caution have all contributed to the bottom following out of the market after two years of an outrageous sellers’ market.
Long Beach’s guaranteed income pilot program will start taking applications this month
250 single-parent households living in the 90813 ZIP code will receive $500 monthly payments for a year through the Long Beach Pledge. The post Long Beach’s guaranteed income pilot program will start taking applications this month appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Rain moves into SoCal
Colder weather, rain and snow are coming to Southern California. Parts of LA county saw rain early Wednesday morning.
Will Los Angeles Be the Next Gambling Hotspot?
With Las Vegas being one of the most popular gambling destinations in the United States, it is no surprise that other states are looking to get in on the action. California, for example, has been flirting with the idea of legalizing gambling for years. And what better place to house...
California has $12 billion in unclaimed checks, rebates: Check if you're owed money
LOS ANGELES - Could you use some extra cash as the holiday season rapidly approaches?. You may want to check with the State of California - because you may be owed some money!. That's because the state currently has more than 70.4 million unclaimed properties worth $11.9 billion, according to the State Controller's office.
More Angelenos are leaving for Las Vegas, San Diego
The lack of affordable housing in Los Angeles has more Angelenos looking to relocate, according to a new analysis from the home shopping website, Redfin. LA had the second-highest number of homebuyers seeking to leave in the third quarter, the site found. Las Vegas, San Diego, Phoenix and Dallas were their top destinations.
Chinese developer saw LA City Councilman as ‘investment,’ aide testifies
LOS ANGELES (CN) — Former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar was an "investment" for a Chinese real-estate developer who sought to construct the tallest tower west of the Mississippi in downtown LA, Huizar's former aide testified at the developer's bribery trial. George Esparza, Huizar's former special assistant,...
OC bus maintenance workers take to streets to strike, bus service impacted
ORANGE, Calif. - Orange County bus maintenance workers went on a strike Tuesday after negotiations between the workers' union and the Orange County Transportation Authority broke down, according to the union. Bus service throughout the county were shut down as maintenance workers are set to picket as soon as 4 p.m. today.
Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter
Officials have seized over 230 dogs and cats from a California shelter under “inhumane” conditions, according to authorities. Animal control officers seized the animals from the rescue shelter, in southern California, said authorities on Tuesday (Nov. 1). This comes after a search warrant was served last week at the property in the Antelope Valley, around 60 miles […] The post Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter appeared first on DogTime.
2 people Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)
The Los Angeles Fire Department reported a fiery multi-vehicle accident on Tuesday night. The accident occurred in the 23100 block of West Mulholland Drive, near Valmar Road, at around 9 p.m.
Close, but no cigar — Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles comes just shy of hitting jackpot
Missed it by that much. A Powerball ticket purchased in Los Angeles came one number shy of hitting the second-largest jackpot in history.
Rain Showers in Downtown Los Angeles
Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: Rain showers were scattered throughout the Southland late Tuesday night and will continue into Wednesday, Nov.2. Key News Network video shows rainfall in the area of the I-10 Freeway and Hoover Street over crossing shot after midnight. Rain is shown on video falling through...
Southern California to be hit with cold storm bringing wind, rain
LOS ANGELES - A cold storm made its way to Southern California as rain began falling Wednesday morning. Rain was reported from the San Fernando Valley to Corona in Riverside County. A wind advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Los Angeles County until 10...
13 L.A. Rooftop Restaurants and Bars With Stunning Views
The feeling of a rooftop in fall hits different in L.A. We've taken the guesswork out of figuring out where to get the best of all worlds–good vibes, views, and grub. From Downtown to Santa Monica to Hollywood, explore 13 of L.A.'s trendiest rooftop bars, lounges, restaurants, and more below.
