KTLA

Storm delivers heavy snow to the Southern California mountains

The season’s first significant storm is bringing fresh snow to the mountains of Southern California. Chains were already required for travel as KTLA’s mobile weather vehicle, Drive 5, headed up Highway 18 toward Big Bear Thursday morning. Up to 5 inches of snow was reported by Big Bear Mountain Resort near Los Angeles. A winter […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in California

LOS ANGELES - The Powerball jackpot is "approaching world record" territory, reaching an estimated $1.5 billion after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing, lottery officials said. While there was no jackpot winner in California for this draw, there were 962,544 winning tickets that matched anywhere...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

LAX-bound Delta flight makes emergency landing in New Mexico

ATLANTA - A Delta Air Lines flight taking off from Atlanta was forced to make an emergency landing in New Mexico after hitting trouble in the air. The flight, which was heading to Los Angeles from Atlanta's Hartfield-Jackson International Airport, made an abrupt stop in Albuquerque, New Mexico after the plane's cabin began filling up with smoke midway through the flight.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Monica Mirror

California Experiencing Decline in Luxury Home Sales

44 percent drop in high-end home sales in Los Angeles, Redfin report shows. According to a recent report, the Los Angeles area has seen a 44 percent decrease in luxury home sales in recent months, data from Wall Street Journal shows. As predicted, higher interest rates, inflation and consumer caution have all contributed to the bottom following out of the market after two years of an outrageous sellers’ market.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lastheplace.com

Will Los Angeles Be the Next Gambling Hotspot?

With Las Vegas being one of the most popular gambling destinations in the United States, it is no surprise that other states are looking to get in on the action. California, for example, has been flirting with the idea of legalizing gambling for years. And what better place to house...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

More Angelenos are leaving for Las Vegas, San Diego

The lack of affordable housing in Los Angeles has more Angelenos looking to relocate, according to a new analysis from the home shopping website, Redfin. LA had the second-highest number of homebuyers seeking to leave in the third quarter, the site found. Las Vegas, San Diego, Phoenix and Dallas were their top destinations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Courthouse News Service

Chinese developer saw LA City Councilman as ‘investment,’ aide testifies

LOS ANGELES (CN) — Former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar was an "investment" for a Chinese real-estate developer who sought to construct the tallest tower west of the Mississippi in downtown LA, Huizar's former aide testified at the developer's bribery trial. George Esparza, Huizar's former special assistant,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

OC bus maintenance workers take to streets to strike, bus service impacted

ORANGE, Calif. - Orange County bus maintenance workers went on a strike Tuesday after negotiations between the workers' union and the Orange County Transportation Authority broke down, according to the union. Bus service throughout the county were shut down as maintenance workers are set to picket as soon as 4 p.m. today.
ORANGE, CA
DogTime

Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter

Officials have seized over 230 dogs and cats from a California shelter under “inhumane” conditions, according to authorities. Animal control officers seized the animals from the rescue shelter, in southern California, said authorities on Tuesday (Nov. 1). This comes after a search warrant was served last week at the property in the Antelope Valley, around 60 miles […] The post Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter appeared first on DogTime.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Rain Showers in Downtown Los Angeles

Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: Rain showers were scattered throughout the Southland late Tuesday night and will continue into Wednesday, Nov.2. Key News Network video shows rainfall in the area of the I-10 Freeway and Hoover Street over crossing shot after midnight. Rain is shown on video falling through...
LOS ANGELES, CA
UncoverLA

13 L.A. Rooftop Restaurants and Bars With Stunning Views

The feeling of a rooftop in fall hits different in L.A. We've taken the guesswork out of figuring out where to get the best of all worlds–good vibes, views, and grub. From Downtown to Santa Monica to Hollywood, explore 13 of L.A.'s trendiest rooftop bars, lounges, restaurants, and more below.
LOS ANGELES, CA

