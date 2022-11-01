Read full article on original website
Facebook has a tool to help delete personal contact information: Here's how to use it
Facebook now has a tool that lets users and non-users delete uploaded contact information. That includes cellphone and landline numbers and email addresses.
Millions of Facebook users warned to change setting to stay private on the app
CHECK your Facebook settings today – you might be giving your activity away. Plenty of users may find that they've been accidentally broadcasting their Facebook habits. Your Facebook app has a special alert called the Active Status. This lets you see when your friends and connections are online, or...
Instagram issue locks users out of accounts
Instagram said it was working on an issue that left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts Monday morning.
Instagram users told accounts have been suspended as app goes down
Instagram went down on Monday (31 October), with vast numbers of people being told their accounts had been suspended and locked.Many users were unable to access the social media app and instead saw a message indicating their account had been suspended, however, the issue appears to be a technical problem, rather than a mass banning of accounts.“We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologise for the inconvenience,” a short statement, posted on Instagram’s Twitter account, read.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Gizmodo
Facebook's Going Back to Only Using Algorithms to Curate Its News Tab
If at first the algorithms don’t succeed at stopping disinformation, just simply add humans. But if the algorithms grow too burdensome, then simply go back to the algorithm. So round and round the social media carousel we go. Meta, which owns Facebook, confirmed that the human-curated “Top Stories” section...
osoblanco.org
Who is Jania Meshell? Leaked photos and videos viral on social media, Age and personal details explored!
The idea behind this article is that word is getting around to the point where everybody wishes they had more information about Jania Meshell. Since her photographs and videos became viral on Twitter, she has received a lot of interest from users of the internet who are curious to discover more about her and the viral film that was so effective in making her a household identity. It would appear that her audience is quite fond of the films that she has directed and produced herself. Stay tuned for further updates, as we will be providing more information very soon. Now, a few days ago, when this woman’s video went late on Twitter, where the video clips were quite inappropriate. Continue to read to know more about Jania Meshell, and make sure to visit our website to stay informed on the most recent events by reading about them there.
MAGA Makes Its Move to Strangle Twitter, Facebook | Opinion
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas made waves last year when he issued a concurring opinion advocating that leading social media platforms shouldn't have a legal right to remove "lawful, but awful" content from their platforms.
Millions of Facebook users must check account today for very costly mistake
IF you've had Facebook for a while then you've probably given loads of apps more info than you realise. Over the years, you've likely logged into apps and games with your Facebook account. You may have also connected your Facebook account to these apps, websites and games too. These apps...
Who Is CEO of Truth Social and How Many Users Are on Trump's Platform?
Former President Donald Trump shocked the world when he announced he was launching his own social media. Here's who has been running the company through 2022.
40 justice organizations and media watchdog groups call on top Twitter advertisers to demand Elon Musk adhere to brand-protecting community safety rules or stop advertising on the platform altogether
40 nonprofits and advocacy groups sent a letter to top Twitter advertisers in light of Musk's takeover. The groups said brands like HBO and Amazon should push Musk to embrace content moderation or suspend their ads. Musk has expressed contempt for both ads and moderation and said he aims to...
Gizmodo
Don't Use Facebook? Here's How to Check if It Has Your Phone Number and Email, and Delete Them
When you sign up for Facebook, Instagram, or any other social media app, it typically asks you to upload your contacts. Doing so helps the app find and surface friends who have accounts, but there’s a tradeoff: your contacts often contain a trove of data about people who don’t use their apps.
As Musk shakes up Twitter, graphics show number of users and who's behind accounts
As talk abounds overs Twitter's lost users amid Elon Musk's takeover, USA TODAY maps out who is using the app and why.
iheart.com
Millions Of Instagram Users Find Their Accounts Suspended, Can't Log In
Millions of Instagram users have been reporting issues logging into the social media platform on Monday (October 31) morning. While many couldn't log in, others were shocked to receive a message that their account had been suspended. "We suspended your account on October 31, 2022. There are 30 days remaining...
AOL Corp
Social media as we know it is over
This article was first featured in Yahoo Finance Tech, a weekly newsletter highlighting our original content on the industry. Get it sent directly to your inbox every Wednesday by 4 p.m. ET. Subscribe. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Social media will never be the same. The world is still digesting the...
Instagram outage - live: App appears to suspend massive number of accounts as platform ‘looking into’ issue
Vast numbers of people appear to have been kicked off Instagram, and are unable to access the app.Many users reported that the app was telling them their account had been suspended on Monday, seemingly for breaking the site’s rules.But the sheer number of people being suspended and the apparently innocent nature of accounts that were affected suggested the problem could be a bug.Instagram did not immediately respond to questions from The Independent and has not addressed the problem on its public platforms.It comes just days after another large outage at fellow Meta app WhatsApp.
TechRadar
Facebook makes it easier to earn money from Reels online
Meta has updated its professional mode setting to help its users monetize the content they create. Some of the new features available now allow content creators to build a public following, boost SEO, and earn money from various programs on existing Facebook profiles. With building an online presence in mind,...
9to5Mac
Meta announces updates on NFT and other new features coming to Instagram and Facebook
Meta on Wednesday announced new features coming soon to Facebook and Instagram that will enhance the experience for creators using both platforms. This includes updates on NFT, Instagram subscriptions, and Facebook Stars. The news comes as the company holds its Creator Week conference with in-person events around the world. NFT...
Elon Musk Meets with Free Press and Civil Rights Groups to Discuss Twitter Community Standards, Election Integrity and Content Moderation
On Tuesday, Free Press joined representatives from the ADL, the Asian American Foundation, Color Of Change, the George W. Bush Presidential Center, LULAC and the NAACP in a meeting with Elon Musk to discuss Twitter’s commitment to community standards, election integrity and content moderation. In a series of tweets...
How 20-Year-Old Alexia Woods Created A Successful Brand By Posting Content On Social Media
Many people who work regular jobs with steady pay hope they can get out of the rat race and have a good life. To be able to run their businesses and live life on their terms. Alexia Woods had that desire at the back of her mind a couple of years ago when she kept her 9 to 5. But when she found a creative way of making a living by uploading online content, she went in with everything she has got.Social media is a robust work environment on its own, replete with limitless money-making opportunities for anyone with the...
Entrepreneur
Instagram Continues to Crash After 25,000 Users Report Issues With the App
The technical issue effected Instagram users around the world.
