ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson lead first College Football Playoff rankings

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35cvRA_0iv6p9qo00

Tennessee is atop the first set of College Football Playoff rankings.

The Volunteers lead Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson in the top four of the inaugural 2022 rankings released on Thursday. Tennessee (8-0) is in the top spot because it has two wins over teams ranked in the top 10.

There are currently six teams at 8-0 at the top level of college football and they occupy six of the top seven spots. Michigan is just outside the top four at No. 5 while TCU was at No. 7 ahead of one-loss Alabama.

That Alabama loss came to Tennessee on a last-second field goal. And the committee really likes LSU. The Tigers are the top two-loss team at No. 10. LSU was blown out at home by the Volunteers.

Oregon and USC are at No. 8 and No. 9. No Pac-12 team has made the College Football Playoff since Washington in 2016. If either of those two teams finishes the season with one loss and wins the Pac-12 title, the conference will have a great shot at having a team in the playoff this season.

College Football Playoff top 25

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. USC

10. LSU

11. Ole Miss

12. UCLA

13. Kansas State

14. Utah

15. Penn State

16. Illinois

17. North Carolina

18. Oklahoma State

19. Tulane

20. Syracuse

21. Wake Forest

22. NC State

23. Oregon State

24. Texas

25. UCF

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Georgia-Tennessee ‘College GameDay’ Guest Picker Revealed

College GameDay announced it will be visiting Athens this week. The undefeated and top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs host the also undefeated and third-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in a highly-anticipated SEC East matchup. The show announced the news on its Twitter page, asking: “YOU READY, ATHENS?!”. College GameDays’ announcement comes paired with...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Georgia-Tennessee

The most highly-anticipated regular-season game of the 2022 college football season will kickoff on Saturday. The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers will travel to Sanford Stadium to face off against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. With both teams undefeated on the year, this SEC matchup has massive College Football Playoff implications.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Tennessee Target Sets Imminent Commitment Date

Four-star receiver Traylon Ray is announcing his college commitment Friday, Nov. 4, the Tallahassee native announced on his Twitter Wednesday afternoon. Ray will decide between Mississippi State, Tennessee and West Virginia at 12:30 p.m. ET. Ray ranks as the No. 335 player and No. 46 receiver in the country according...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Announces Uniforms For Georgia Game

Tennessee is wearing its white jerseys on orange pants for Saturday’s top five matchup at Georgia, the team announced on Twitter Thursday. It’s Tennessee’s first time wearing white jerseys on orange pants this year in large part because they’ve only worn away uniforms once this season. Tennessee played just two road games the first month of the season and wore Smokey Grey uniforms at LSU as the Tigers wore their home white uniforms.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Danny White sends a loud message to Tennessee Vols fans

Tennessee Vols athletic director Danny White sent a loud message to UT fans on Thursday. Thanks to new guidance from the NCAA, programs can now officially endorse NIL (name, image, and likeness) collectives. So on Thursday, White took to social media to officially endorse The Lady Vol Boost Her Club...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Ex-Vol Jancek ready for new role with Bucs

After spending the past four years performing behind the scenes in Knoxville, Brock Jancek is ready to take center stage. Jancek is now a forward on the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team after transferring from Tennessee, where he was a walk-on. In four seasons with the Vols, Jancek played a total of 30 minutes, scoring seven points. At ETSU, the 6-foot-8 forward is expected to be a key component of the Bucs’ rebuilt frontcourt.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
livingnewdeal.org

Sevierville Post Office (Former) – Sevierville TN

Agency: Federal & Military Operations, Treasury Department. Contractors: Hurley Construction; Crane Co. (plumbing) The Post Office Department funded the construction of the Sevierville Post Office in Sevierville TN. The structure currently serves as the Sevier County Heritage Museum. Photographs by Brandon Ray Kirk of West Virginia June 2022 (submitted with...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Two Knoxville stores sell $50K winning Powerball lottery tickets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Knoxville stores sold winning Powerball tickets this week. While the ticket owners’ didn’t snag the jackpot, they did secure $50,000 prizes. The Pilot Travel Center on Strawberry Plains Pike and Chapman Highway Walmart Supercenter were the two lucky stores. The players matched four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball on Wednesday to get their wins.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
117K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy