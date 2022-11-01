Read full article on original website
Holiday season kicks off in Fayetteville at 55th Annual Holly Day Fair
The holiday season is kicking off in the Sandhills with the 55th Annual Holly Day Fair
WRAL
Celebrate veterans with parades in Raleigh, Fayetteville on Saturday
The annual Fayetteville Veterans Day Parade will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 5, in front of the Airborne and Special Operations Museum. The parade will honor veterans at Fort Bragg and those who support and help veterans in Cumberland County. The parade will include a convoy of military vehicles, marching bands and much more.
Up and Coming Weekly
Veterans Day Parade to honor heroes at home
The tenth annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown Fayetteville will kick off Heroes Homecoming week this year. The Cumberland County Veterans Council created Heroes Homecoming in 2011 as a way of showing all veterans that the community remembers and appreciates their courage, sacrifice and everything they did to defend our freedom.
WRAL
Man shot in Fayetteville, dies at hospital
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man has died at a hospital Friday night after getting shot, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were called around 5:04 p.m. to Cattail Circle near Starlit Drive where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities took the man to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.
cbs17
Veteran NCDOT employee recognized for heroic action
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An N.C. Department of Transportation employee has been recognized for helping save another man’s life. One morning in July, Heath Pittman, a 17-year veteran of the agency, pulled out of his Hoke County driveway and decided to take a different way into work, according to the NCDOT.
Special Ops veterans get a special ceremony
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Ahead of the annual celebration of Veteran's Day, Fort Bragg on Thursday honored some very special soldiers. At the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare School, retired members of the Special Operations Command were inducted into three distinguished and honorary Special Forces Regiments. Among them was...
Newton Grove man killed in Friday wreck
A Newton Grove man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Friday afternoon when the truck he was driving ran off the road in the northern end of
Proud Boys ‘came to fight’ at Sanford drag brunch
A drag event in North Carolina was disrupted by the appearance of the extremist group the Proud Boys.
1 charged in deadly Fayetteville shooting; victim identified
A 21-year-old Fayetteville man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting that took place Friday afternoon on Cattail Circle.
cbs17
Fayetteville police arrest man for his role in April homicide
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department has arrested a man on Friday for his role in the murder of another from April. On April 24, police said Damon Javon Ward, 28, shot Donald Charles Owens III in the Coliseum Inn parking lot on Gillespie Street. Owens III...
NCDOT worker hailed as hero for helping save man's life in Hoke County
The worker, Heath Pittman, was recognized in Raleigh on Thursday for his life-saving efforts when he found a 64-year-old Fayetteville man on the ground after a medical emergency.
Fayetteville man caught, charged with Fairmont robbery
FAIRMONT — Cooperation between several police departments helped catch a Fayetteville man who robbed a bank in his hometown and attempte
More Richmond County railroad closures slated for December
Southern Commercial Development on Thursday announced another round of railroad crossing closures for early December. The company, which handles traffic control for CSX Transportation, announced that a rail gang would be coming into Richmond County for about three weeks. A map shows that the crossing on Marks Creek Church Road,...
Up and Coming Weekly
4 candidates in running for 2 open seats on Cumberland County Board of Commissioners
With two members of the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners departing at the end of this term, the seven-member board will have two new faces. But they will likely be familiar faces to local voters. Four candidates are vying to fill the two at-large seats. Two other seats representing District...
cbs17
19-year-old killed in shooting near Fayetteville, man arrested, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies said they have arrested a man in connection to a late Friday afternoon shooting left a teen dead. At 5:04 p.m., deputies said they were called to the 2300 block of Cattail Circle regarding a reported shooting. Upon arrival in the area...
Bell stolen from Baptist church in Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — A bell has gone missing from a church in rural North Carolina, and deputies are looking for a suspect who left behind a pile of rubble where the bell rang. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, someone destroyed the brick housing around a large bell...
sunny943.com
Someone in Fayetteville Could Win $1.6 Billion in Powerball Drawing
Fayetteville, it’s time to get those North Carolina Education Lottery Powerball tickets, as Saturday night’s jackpot has soared to $1.6 billion!. It’s now the largest jackpot in United States lottery history!. “We have never seen a jackpot of this size before in the 30-year history of the...
Felonies leveled in Sampson break-ins; four other counties targeted
Two area men are facing a host of felony offenses in connection with break-ins in five counties, including at four businesses in northern Samp
WRAL
2 Cumberland County men arrested in multiple break-ins after shootout with deputies
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Authorities from several law enforcement agencies arrested two Cumberland County men in their 20s after Wednesday linking them to a series of business break-ins that stretched across several counties. Drauton Charles Bauer, 20, from Hope Mills, and Brandon Lee Hatler, 23, from Fayetteville, were charged with...
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Subway in Apex and Pizza Inn in Wilson
Subway in Apex and Pizza Inn in Wilson get their grades. Subway in Apex and Pizza Inn in Wilson get their grades. Reporter: Keely ArthurProducer: Pritchard StrongProducer: Ashley TalleyPhotographer: Richard AdkinsWeb Editor: Mark Bergin.
