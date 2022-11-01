ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

WRAL

Celebrate veterans with parades in Raleigh, Fayetteville on Saturday

The annual Fayetteville Veterans Day Parade will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 5, in front of the Airborne and Special Operations Museum. The parade will honor veterans at Fort Bragg and those who support and help veterans in Cumberland County. The parade will include a convoy of military vehicles, marching bands and much more.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Veterans Day Parade to honor heroes at home

The tenth annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown Fayetteville will kick off Heroes Homecoming week this year. The Cumberland County Veterans Council created Heroes Homecoming in 2011 as a way of showing all veterans that the community remembers and appreciates their courage, sacrifice and everything they did to defend our freedom.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Man shot in Fayetteville, dies at hospital

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man has died at a hospital Friday night after getting shot, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were called around 5:04 p.m. to Cattail Circle near Starlit Drive where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities took the man to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Veteran NCDOT employee recognized for heroic action

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An N.C. Department of Transportation employee has been recognized for helping save another man’s life. One morning in July, Heath Pittman, a 17-year veteran of the agency, pulled out of his Hoke County driveway and decided to take a different way into work, according to the NCDOT.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Special Ops veterans get a special ceremony

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Ahead of the annual celebration of Veteran's Day, Fort Bragg on Thursday honored some very special soldiers. At the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare School, retired members of the Special Operations Command were inducted into three distinguished and honorary Special Forces Regiments. Among them was...
FORT BRAGG, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville police arrest man for his role in April homicide

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department has arrested a man on Friday for his role in the murder of another from April. On April 24, police said Damon Javon Ward, 28, shot Donald Charles Owens III in the Coliseum Inn parking lot on Gillespie Street. Owens III...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Bell stolen from Baptist church in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — A bell has gone missing from a church in rural North Carolina, and deputies are looking for a suspect who left behind a pile of rubble where the bell rang. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, someone destroyed the brick housing around a large bell...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
sunny943.com

Someone in Fayetteville Could Win $1.6 Billion in Powerball Drawing

Fayetteville, it’s time to get those North Carolina Education Lottery Powerball tickets, as Saturday night’s jackpot has soared to $1.6 billion!. It’s now the largest jackpot in United States lottery history!. “We have never seen a jackpot of this size before in the 30-year history of the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

