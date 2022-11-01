ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

WRAL

Celebrate veterans with parades in Raleigh, Fayetteville on Saturday

The annual Fayetteville Veterans Day Parade will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 5, in front of the Airborne and Special Operations Museum. The parade will honor veterans at Fort Bragg and those who support and help veterans in Cumberland County. The parade will include a convoy of military vehicles, marching bands and much more.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

CCCC Will Host Veterans Day Ceremony

Central Carolina Community College will host a Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the CCCC Lee Main Campus at the flagpoles. The event is open to the public. Guest speaker will be Command Sergeant Major (Retired) Al Lampkins, a decorated military veteran with 31-plus years of...
SANFORD, NC
WRAL News

Special Ops veterans get a special ceremony

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Ahead of the annual celebration of Veteran's Day, Fort Bragg on Thursday honored some very special soldiers. At the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare School, retired members of the Special Operations Command were inducted into three distinguished and honorary Special Forces Regiments. Among them was...
FORT BRAGG, NC
wkml.com

Free Veterans Job Fair Thursday, November 3 at Fort Bragg

Veterans, if you are looking to put your awesome skills to use, I have great news. This Thursday, November 3, 2022, RecruitMilitary and the DAV will have a Job Fair and you are invited to attend. Hours will be from 11:00am until 3:00pm at the Iron Mike Conference Center at...
FORT BRAGG, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Fayetteville leadership collapses under pressure: The sequel

Unbelievable. This past week I listened to a presentation on “Vote No” that exemplified the fact that there continue to be citizens in our community hell-bent on going to any extreme to cause racial disharmony and divide our community. It was sad to see during the entire presentation...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Jayden LaVar Aldridge

TAMPA, Fla.— Jayden LaVar Aldridge, 19, of Tampa, Florida, passed on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Funeral will be held at noon on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Public viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, prior to...
TAMPA, FL
WRAL

Man shot in Fayetteville, dies at hospital

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man has died at a hospital Friday night after getting shot, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were called around 5:04 p.m. to Cattail Circle near Starlit Drive where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities took the man to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
sunny943.com

Someone in Fayetteville Could Win $1.6 Billion in Powerball Drawing

Fayetteville, it’s time to get those North Carolina Education Lottery Powerball tickets, as Saturday night’s jackpot has soared to $1.6 billion!. It’s now the largest jackpot in United States lottery history!. “We have never seen a jackpot of this size before in the 30-year history of the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville police arrest man for his role in April homicide

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department has arrested a man on Friday for his role in the murder of another from April. On April 24, police said Damon Javon Ward, 28, shot Donald Charles Owens III in the Coliseum Inn parking lot on Gillespie Street. Owens III...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
CBS 17

13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
RALEIGH, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Bell stolen from Baptist church in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — A bell has gone missing from a church in rural North Carolina, and deputies are looking for a suspect who left behind a pile of rubble where the bell rang. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, someone destroyed the brick housing around a large bell...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Found in Aberdeen

Two stray puppies were found in Aberdeen on Highway 211 near Kolcraft. They are males, weigh 5 and 6 pounds, and are not microchipped or wearing a collar. Kennel IDs: 84848 & 84849. For more information, please contact Moore County Sheriff’s Department Animal Services at 910-947-2858.
ABERDEEN, NC
High School Football PRO

Laurinburg, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Fike High School football team will have a game with Scotland High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
LAURINBURG, NC

