Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
Celebrate veterans with parades in Raleigh, Fayetteville on Saturday
The annual Fayetteville Veterans Day Parade will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 5, in front of the Airborne and Special Operations Museum. The parade will honor veterans at Fort Bragg and those who support and help veterans in Cumberland County. The parade will include a convoy of military vehicles, marching bands and much more.
cbs17
Soldiers help Habitat for Humanity repair veterans’ homes in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity is repairing two homes owned by military veterans this weekend. It’s part of the organization’s 2022 Veteran’s Day to “Serve, Honor, and Build” with a Veteran’s Build event. At no cost to the veterans,...
jocoreport.com
CCCC Will Host Veterans Day Ceremony
Central Carolina Community College will host a Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the CCCC Lee Main Campus at the flagpoles. The event is open to the public. Guest speaker will be Command Sergeant Major (Retired) Al Lampkins, a decorated military veteran with 31-plus years of...
Special Ops veterans get a special ceremony
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Ahead of the annual celebration of Veteran's Day, Fort Bragg on Thursday honored some very special soldiers. At the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare School, retired members of the Special Operations Command were inducted into three distinguished and honorary Special Forces Regiments. Among them was...
cbs17
Holly Day Fair returns to Fayetteville looking to help ‘stretch the dollar’ this holiday season
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An annual holiday tradition makes its return to Fayetteville. The 55th Annual Holly Day Fair is underway at the Crown Expo Center in Cumberland County. There are approximately 150 vendors from across the state set up at this years fair. They are selling everything from...
wkml.com
Free Veterans Job Fair Thursday, November 3 at Fort Bragg
Veterans, if you are looking to put your awesome skills to use, I have great news. This Thursday, November 3, 2022, RecruitMilitary and the DAV will have a Job Fair and you are invited to attend. Hours will be from 11:00am until 3:00pm at the Iron Mike Conference Center at...
Proud Boys ‘came to fight’ at Sanford drag brunch
A drag event in North Carolina was disrupted by the appearance of the extremist group the Proud Boys.
Up and Coming Weekly
Fayetteville leadership collapses under pressure: The sequel
Unbelievable. This past week I listened to a presentation on “Vote No” that exemplified the fact that there continue to be citizens in our community hell-bent on going to any extreme to cause racial disharmony and divide our community. It was sad to see during the entire presentation...
OBITUARY: Jayden LaVar Aldridge
TAMPA, Fla.— Jayden LaVar Aldridge, 19, of Tampa, Florida, passed on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Funeral will be held at noon on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Public viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, prior to...
NCDOT worker hailed as hero for helping save man's life in Hoke County
The worker, Heath Pittman, was recognized in Raleigh on Thursday for his life-saving efforts when he found a 64-year-old Fayetteville man on the ground after a medical emergency.
WRAL
Man shot in Fayetteville, dies at hospital
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man has died at a hospital Friday night after getting shot, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were called around 5:04 p.m. to Cattail Circle near Starlit Drive where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities took the man to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.
sunny943.com
Someone in Fayetteville Could Win $1.6 Billion in Powerball Drawing
Fayetteville, it’s time to get those North Carolina Education Lottery Powerball tickets, as Saturday night’s jackpot has soared to $1.6 billion!. It’s now the largest jackpot in United States lottery history!. “We have never seen a jackpot of this size before in the 30-year history of the...
1 charged in deadly Fayetteville shooting; victim identified
A 21-year-old Fayetteville man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting that took place Friday afternoon on Cattail Circle.
cbs17
Fayetteville police arrest man for his role in April homicide
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department has arrested a man on Friday for his role in the murder of another from April. On April 24, police said Damon Javon Ward, 28, shot Donald Charles Owens III in the Coliseum Inn parking lot on Gillespie Street. Owens III...
13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
Bell stolen from Baptist church in Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — A bell has gone missing from a church in rural North Carolina, and deputies are looking for a suspect who left behind a pile of rubble where the bell rang. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, someone destroyed the brick housing around a large bell...
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously Abandoned
North Carolina is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay.
Newton Grove man killed in Friday wreck
A Newton Grove man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Friday afternoon when the truck he was driving ran off the road in the northern end of
sandhillssentinel.com
Found in Aberdeen
Two stray puppies were found in Aberdeen on Highway 211 near Kolcraft. They are males, weigh 5 and 6 pounds, and are not microchipped or wearing a collar. Kennel IDs: 84848 & 84849. For more information, please contact Moore County Sheriff’s Department Animal Services at 910-947-2858.
Laurinburg, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Fike High School football team will have a game with Scotland High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Comments / 0