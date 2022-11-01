Read full article on original website
uncp.edu
UNCP celebrates opening of The Curt and Catherine Locklear American Indian Heritage Center
Kaloni Walton felt a sense of belonging after meeting with the American Indian Heritage Center at UNC Pembroke as a high school senior two years ago. It was this unique connection that impacted her decision to enroll. Walton was among the guest speakers during the grand opening of The Curt...
Bladen Journal
Bladenboro native carries hometown spirit with him in U.S. Air Force
Small towns often get the short end of the stick. They’re given labels like “boring” and yet the implication is that people born in small towns never leave and never accomplish anything. Small towns with names no one recognizes are definitely underestimated, as are the people who live in or are from them. The problem here is that people seem to forget when they’re making jokes that everyone roots for the underdog and that sometimes, those who seem like they have the most to prove will be motivated to achieve all they can.
cbs17
Soldiers help Habitat for Humanity repair veterans’ homes in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity is repairing two homes owned by military veterans this weekend. It’s part of the organization’s 2022 Veteran’s Day to “Serve, Honor, and Build” with a Veteran’s Build event. At no cost to the veterans,...
WRAL
Celebrate veterans with parades in Raleigh, Fayetteville on Saturday
The annual Fayetteville Veterans Day Parade will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 5, in front of the Airborne and Special Operations Museum. The parade will honor veterans at Fort Bragg and those who support and help veterans in Cumberland County. The parade will include a convoy of military vehicles, marching bands and much more.
Holiday season kicks off in Fayetteville at 55th Annual Holly Day Fair
The holiday season is kicking off in the Sandhills with the 55th Annual Holly Day Fair
bladenonline.com
11th Annual Robeson County Christmas Show Opens December 9 at Carolina Civic Center
The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton will hold its 11th Annual Robeson County Christmas Show starting December 9 and running for two consecutive weekends. The annual holiday musical revue is ideal for the entire family and features regional performers singing and dancing in the holidays. The show includes beautifully staged dancing of the “Civettes” as well as exhilarating performances by the show’s adult and youth ensembles.
UNCP recognizes distinguished alumni, Hall of Fame inductees
Four distinguished UNC Pembroke alumni were honored at the 54th annual Alumni Awards & Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday, Oct. 28. This year’s recipients are Vanessa Gonzalez (Distinguished Alumni Award), Paul Willoughby Jr. (Outstanding Alumnus), Dr. Ethan Sanford (Young Alumni Award) and Dr. Kennedi Stewart Henry (Young Alumni Award). The late Hampton Brayboy and his wife, Pattie, were posthumously recognized during a special presentation. The ceremony was held at the Upchurch Auditorium at James A. Thomas Hall.
Former LSHS graduate featured in NC A&T State University video
GREENSBORO — A former Lumberton Senior High School band student was recently featured in a North Carolina Agricultural and Technical Sta
W.H. Knuckles Elementary School Principal Lisa Troy seeks to maximize impact on student learning
LUMBERTON — Lisa Troy’s work as the principal of W.H. Knuckles Elementary School is fueled by her passion to serve students across
sunny943.com
Someone in Fayetteville Could Win $1.6 Billion in Powerball Drawing
Fayetteville, it’s time to get those North Carolina Education Lottery Powerball tickets, as Saturday night’s jackpot has soared to $1.6 billion!. It’s now the largest jackpot in United States lottery history!. “We have never seen a jackpot of this size before in the 30-year history of the...
wkml.com
Spike in Flu, RSV in Fayetteville Fills Emergency Rooms at Cape Fear Valley
Cape Fear Valley Health System said it is experiencing “higher than normal patient volumes” at its adult and pediatric Emergency Departments in Fayetteville, largely because of a spike in flu and RSV cases. “Flu season came early this year, as did RSV, and the numbers of cases are...
borderbelt.org
Shift to the GOP clouds local races in Columbus County – especially for sheriff
Tommy Floyd voted for Jody Greene for Columbus County sheriff four years ago. Now, as Greene faces allegations of racism and corruption, Floyd’s loyalty hasn’t wavered. “I think he’s a good sheriff,” said Floyd, 77, as he ate lunch at a deli in Whiteville on Tuesday. “The Democrats are just trying to get in office, control everything.”
onlyinark.com
‘Mindcage’ Movie Filmed in Fayetteville
The new film, starring Martin Lawrence and Academy Award-winner John Malcovich, is called “Mindcage,” and was shot largely in and around Fayetteville last August. The film also stars Melissa Roxburgh, best known for her work on the Netflix series “Manifest.”. According to an article on entertainment news...
WRAL
After threats, Harnett Central High School evacuated, Lee County dismisses early
ANGIER, N.C. — Harnett Central High School was evacuated on Friday afternoon after an "anonymous safety threat." Law enforcement was contacted, according to Harnett County Schools Public Information Officer Natalie Tucker Ferrell. An email sent to parents said that there was a bomb threat made and that students were...
Laurinburg, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Here’s where David Rouzer and Charles Graham stand on some key issues in North Carolina
Voters in much of southeastern North Carolina will choose between Republican David Rouzer and Democrat Charles Graham for Congress. The newly drawn District 7 for the U.S. House includes Robeson, Bladen, Columbus, Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties, and most of Cumberland County. Rouzer has represented the district, which previously...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Cabinet Manufacturer Announces $65 Million Expansion in North Carolina
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Cabinet manufacturer American Woodmark announced it would...
Newton Grove man killed in Friday wreck
A Newton Grove man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Friday afternoon when the truck he was driving ran off the road in the northern end of
More Richmond County railroad closures slated for December
Southern Commercial Development on Thursday announced another round of railroad crossing closures for early December. The company, which handles traffic control for CSX Transportation, announced that a rail gang would be coming into Richmond County for about three weeks. A map shows that the crossing on Marks Creek Church Road,...
Retired preacher dies in North Carolina house fire trying to rescue pets, fire chief confirms
Fire officials said they believe Miller was in the home searching for his dog, and cat, who was also found dead after the blaze was put out.
