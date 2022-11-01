ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Bladen Journal

Bladenboro native carries hometown spirit with him in U.S. Air Force

Small towns often get the short end of the stick. They’re given labels like “boring” and yet the implication is that people born in small towns never leave and never accomplish anything. Small towns with names no one recognizes are definitely underestimated, as are the people who live in or are from them. The problem here is that people seem to forget when they’re making jokes that everyone roots for the underdog and that sometimes, those who seem like they have the most to prove will be motivated to achieve all they can.
BLADENBORO, NC
WRAL

Celebrate veterans with parades in Raleigh, Fayetteville on Saturday

The annual Fayetteville Veterans Day Parade will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 5, in front of the Airborne and Special Operations Museum. The parade will honor veterans at Fort Bragg and those who support and help veterans in Cumberland County. The parade will include a convoy of military vehicles, marching bands and much more.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
bladenonline.com

11th Annual Robeson County Christmas Show Opens December 9 at Carolina Civic Center

The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton will hold its 11th Annual Robeson County Christmas Show starting December 9 and running for two consecutive weekends. The annual holiday musical revue is ideal for the entire family and features regional performers singing and dancing in the holidays. The show includes beautifully staged dancing of the “Civettes” as well as exhilarating performances by the show’s adult and youth ensembles.
LUMBERTON, NC
The Richmond Observer

UNCP recognizes distinguished alumni, Hall of Fame inductees

Four distinguished UNC Pembroke alumni were honored at the 54th annual Alumni Awards & Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday, Oct. 28. This year’s recipients are Vanessa Gonzalez (Distinguished Alumni Award), Paul Willoughby Jr. (Outstanding Alumnus), Dr. Ethan Sanford (Young Alumni Award) and Dr. Kennedi Stewart Henry (Young Alumni Award). The late Hampton Brayboy and his wife, Pattie, were posthumously recognized during a special presentation. The ceremony was held at the Upchurch Auditorium at James A. Thomas Hall.
PEMBROKE, NC
sunny943.com

Someone in Fayetteville Could Win $1.6 Billion in Powerball Drawing

Fayetteville, it’s time to get those North Carolina Education Lottery Powerball tickets, as Saturday night’s jackpot has soared to $1.6 billion!. It’s now the largest jackpot in United States lottery history!. “We have never seen a jackpot of this size before in the 30-year history of the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
onlyinark.com

‘Mindcage’ Movie Filmed in Fayetteville

The new film, starring Martin Lawrence and Academy Award-winner John Malcovich, is called “Mindcage,” and was shot largely in and around Fayetteville last August. The film also stars Melissa Roxburgh, best known for her work on the Netflix series “Manifest.”. According to an article on entertainment news...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
High School Football PRO

Laurinburg, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

LAURINBURG, NC
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Cabinet Manufacturer Announces $65 Million Expansion in North Carolina

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Cabinet manufacturer American Woodmark announced it would...
HAMLET, NC

