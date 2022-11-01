Read full article on original website
Board of Education approves retention bonuses for eligible teachers, staff
The Cumberland County Board of Education on Tuesday, Nov. 1, voted unanimously to offer retention bonuses of $1,000 to all staff members who complete their employment contracts during the 2021-22 school year. Approval of the bonus plan came with a 9-0 vote on a list of consensus items that had...
4 candidates in running for 2 open seats on Cumberland County Board of Commissioners
With two members of the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners departing at the end of this term, the seven-member board will have two new faces. But they will likely be familiar faces to local voters. Four candidates are vying to fill the two at-large seats. Two other seats representing District...
Crown committee recommends construction delivery method
The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners’ Crown Event Committee on Tuesday, Nov. 1, took another step toward construction on the proposed $80 million facility that will replace the aging Crown Theatre and Crown Arena. The committee, chaired by Commissioner Jeannette Council, unanimously agreed on one of three methods of...
