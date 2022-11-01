ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Up and Coming Weekly

Board of Education approves retention bonuses for eligible teachers, staff

The Cumberland County Board of Education on Tuesday, Nov. 1, voted unanimously to offer retention bonuses of $1,000 to all staff members who complete their employment contracts during the 2021-22 school year. Approval of the bonus plan came with a 9-0 vote on a list of consensus items that had...
Up and Coming Weekly

Crown committee recommends construction delivery method

The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners’ Crown Event Committee on Tuesday, Nov. 1, took another step toward construction on the proposed $80 million facility that will replace the aging Crown Theatre and Crown Arena. The committee, chaired by Commissioner Jeannette Council, unanimously agreed on one of three methods of...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy