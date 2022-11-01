LSU police investigated reported aggravated assault with a firearm near 459 Dining Hall Monday night

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
LSU Reveille
Arrest made in investigation into armed rape at Herget Hall
LSU Police, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal Task Force, have arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for an armed rape that took place at an LSU dorm last month, university officials said. In a Wednesday email to campus residents, Peter Trentacoste, executive director with the Department of...
wbrz.com
Person stabbed on Convention Street early Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a reported stabbing on Convention Street early Thursday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the area of Convention Street around 6 a.m.. Officers said one person had non-life-threatening injuries after the incident. The identity of the victim and the motivation...
theadvocate.com
Arrest made in armed rape at LSU dorm, school officials say
Authorities have arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for last month's armed rape at an LSU dorm, university officials say. In an email to students Wednesday, Peter Trentacoste, executive director with the Department of Residential Life, said the incident took place Oct. 9 at Herget Hall. He declined to...
brproud.com
APSO investigating after complaint about suspicious activity on Halloween night
ST. AMANT, La. (BRPROUD) – Imagine going out for a fun night of trick-or-treating and having a camera alert pop up on your phone. That is what apparently happened to one family in Ascension Parish on Halloween night. Mark Attuso and his family had just finished trick-or-treating in Dutchtown...
wbrz.com
LSU student allegedly raped at gunpoint inside dorm; accused attacker gets $250K bond
BATON ROUGE – A suspected rapist was arrested by LSU Police on Wednesday, weeks after he allegedly raped an LSU student in her dorm room at gunpoint. According to an email sent to LSU parents and students, the rape happened Oct. 9 in Herget Hall. Arrest documents say 26-year-old...
wbrz.com
Juvenile arrested for string of smoke shop burglaries in Livingston Parish, police say
WALKER - A juvenile was arrested after allegedly burglarizing several smoke shops and a convenience store in Livingston Parish this month. The Walker Police Department said the string of five burglaries spanned from Oct. 6 to Oct. 31 at smoke shops and a Dollar Tree in the Walker area. Officers...
brproud.com
Third time not the charm as Baton Rouge man arrested again for DWI
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop on Tuesday night ended with the arrest of Wesley Edwards Jr., 47, of Baton Rouge. A member of the Louisiana State Police initiated the stop around 8:10 p.m. after seeing someone “throw a small glass bottle from the driver’s side window,” according to the affidavit.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man jailed after allegedly threatening gas station clerk, cliental by saying he was going to ‘go get his chopper’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 43-year-old Baton Rouge man is behind bars after allegedly entering an Old Hammond Highway gas station Wednesday night, engaging in loud arguments with a clerk as well as clientele, and then threatening to “go get his chopper,” which is believed to mean he planned to arm himself with a gun.
brproud.com
University Police respond to Tuesday afternoon hit-and-run on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – University police are responding to a Tuesday (November 1) afternoon hit and run on LSU campus near North Stadium Drive and Powerhouse Lane. The crash occurred around 2:10 p.m. at 175 Fieldhouse Drive, and at this time there is no word on whether the crash resulted in any injuries.
brproud.com
Juvenile arrested after allegedly robbing Walker vape shops, Dollar Tree
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – A male juvenile suspect was arrested Wednesday after getting caught on camera allegedly robbing several businesses in Walker. According to Walker Police Department, vape shops and a Dollar Tree were robbed after hours between Oc. 6 and Oct. 31. Walker Police Chief David Addison said the suspect broke store windows to get inside. Addison said after reviewing surveillance footage, investigators realized that certain distinctive items of clothing were worn and came to the conclusion that the robberies had been committed by the same person.
wbrz.com
Students facing discipline after fight forced lockdown at Istrouma High; school system took days to answer questions
BATON ROUGE - Several students are facing suspension after a fight that triggered a lockdown and a police response at a high school campus this week. The fight happened sometime Tuesday morning at Istrouma High School and ultimately drew police officers to the campus to help ensure the situation was under control. No arrests were made, and there were reportedly no weapons involved.
15-year-old juvenile dead in Opelousas shooting incident
According to Opelousas Police Chief, Martin McLendon, officers responded to the scene of a fatal shooting that took place Tuesday night.
Ascension Parish deputies make another arrest in brutal road rage beating of cancer patient
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another person has been arrested by Ascension Parish Sheriff’s deputies in connection to the brutal road rage beating of a Prairieville man who is battling cancer. Marlana Stewart, 27, of Zachary was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 2. She is facing charges of principal to second-degree...
brproud.com
Deputies intervene after Baton Rouge couple’s Halloween night spat turns violent
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Nearly 20 percent of marriages and intimate partnerships will experience physical violence, according to the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapy. In Louisiana, a number of relationships are torn apart by domestic abuse. While anyone can become a victim of this form of...
BRPD unit overturns in Zachary crash
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A BRPD unit was involved in an accident in Zachary on Thursday (Nov. 3) morning, according to Zachary Police Chief, David McDavid. The crash reportedly happened at the intersection of 40th Street and Nelson Street just before 8:30 a.m. Photos and videos taken at the scene...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Identifying Vehicle and Driver in Early Morning Fatal Hit-and-Run
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Identifying Vehicle and Driver in Early Morning Fatal Hit-and-Run Louisiana – On November 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 10:45 a.m., LSP Troop L was notified of a fatal hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian on LA Hwy 1040 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana. An unidentified pedestrian was killed in the crash.
Suspect Identified in Deadly October 30 Officer-Involved Shooting in Louisiana
Suspect Identified in Deadly October 30 Officer-Involved Shooting in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State State Police Police reported on November 1, 2022, that on October 30, 2022, investigators assigned to the LSP Bureau of Investigations were asked to investigate a shooting involving the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. The...
brproud.com
Louisiana man accused of beating ex-girlfriend after stealing her vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Tuesday, November 1, the Baton Rouge Police Department was asked to investigate a theft. The call came from a location on Greenwell Springs Rd. The person who made the call about the theft was Edward Mack, Jr, 54, of Ethel. Mack Jr. claimed...
wbrz.com
Gun pulled during argument near LSU dining hall; police still looking for those involved
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for three people involved in an argument where a gun was pulled out in the middle of LSU's campus. A university spokesperson said the LSU Police Department was called to the 459 Commons on Highland Road around 8 p.m. Monday. The university said the situation unfolded after "words were exchanged" between the victim and a group of three men inside a car.
3 teens arrested for attempted armed robbery-turned shooting in Walker, officials say
WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Sheriff Jason Ard confirms three individuals are in custody tied to an October 30, 2022 incident in which one male suffered a gunshot wound to the back. Sheriff Jason Ard says, ‘LPSO deputies were dispatched to Larry Drive. The incident happened just after midnight. Upon arrival, the 18 year old male victim required immediate medical attention. He was transported for care. LPSO Detectives were assigned to investigate. Our detectives learned three suspects traveled to Larry Drive in order to purchase illegal narcotics from the victim. The three are not from Livingston Parish but are believed to have ties here - especially in the Walker area. During the exchange, the trio attempted to rob the victim. The victim ran from the transaction location. That’s when one of the suspects fired his weapon injuring the victim. The victim is hospitalized & is currently listed as stable. This is still very much an active investigation.’
