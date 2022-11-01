It is difficult to know how much to invest in stocks or for how long you need to hold that investment. The truth is that, historically, the stock market averages around a 10% rate of return, not considering inflation. But what does that mean for you? And is this a rate you can count on? Here we’ll outline the details of the stock market rate of return, how it corresponds with inflation and how you can use the average rate of return to your advantage. Consider working with a financial advisor for advice on what to invest in and how long to hold each investment.

